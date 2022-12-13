SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
New forecast: 2 feet or more of new snow expected along higher hills near North Shore

Snowstorm totals boosted from Duluth to Grand Portage with snow continuing into Friday in some areas.

Dec. 14 2022 snowstorm
Snowfall totals of up to 2 feet are expected along the higher elevations above Lake Superior's North Shore as the storm continues through Thursday with snow into Friday in some areas. Areas in the purple circle could see the most freezing rain accumulation.
Contributed / National Weather Service Duluth
John Myers
By John Myers
December 12, 2022 09:33 PM
DULUTH — The largest storm of the winter so far was approaching the Northland Tuesday, with up to two feet or more of new snow possible by Thursday evening and snow lingering into Friday in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has posted a winter storm warning for much of the region lasting from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, with 7 to 23 inches of snow expected along a line from Hinckley through the Twin Ports and up the North Shore.

Snowfall is expected to begin in earnest Tuesday night and be heaviest during the day Wednesday.

“We’re expecting the Wednesday morning commute to be very difficult,’’ said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth, during a webinar on Monday.

Snowfall totals will likely be highest along the higher elevations above Lake Superior, from Duluth up into Cook County. Snowfall could continue Thursday and even Friday in some areas, Levens noted, leading to even higher snowfall totals.

Winds are expected to gust to 40 mph from the east across the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with even higher gusts off Lake Superior near the head of the lakes. That could make for whiteout conditions at times, impressive waves and lake-enhanced snow totals along the North Shore.

“The lake is going to be moving, especially along the North Shore,’’ said Jonathan Wolfe, National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth.

Because temperatures will near or even above freezing at times, the snow is expected to be very wet and heavy, what Levens called “heart attack snow’’ for shovelers, and may be sticky and difficult for road crews to remove from highway surfaces. It’s also the kind of snow that can cause tree limbs to break and power outages.

“Pretty much like concrete,’’ Levens noted of the expected snow consistency.

Nearly all of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin were expected to see at least several inches of snow from the storm. But areas to the south of Duluth and Superior could see a nasty mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow before precipitation turns to all snow Wednesday.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
