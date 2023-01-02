99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
New cafe set to open in Hermantown YMCA

Individual Nutrition had a soft opening last week, but will officially open Tuesday.

cafe opens in Hermantown
Individual Nutrition owner Katie Dague of Hermantown fills an order for a customer at the cafe spot inside the Essentia Wellness Center/YMCA on Saturday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Teri Cadeau
January 02, 2023 10:06 AM
HERMANTOWN — Ever since she opened up their local meal prep company, Katie Dague has wanted to have more of a storefront. Dague opened Individual Nutrition four years ago with the goal of providing fresh and healthy meals prepared ahead of time and delivered to people's doorsteps.

"So now we're opening up our first storefront in the Hermantown YMCA," Dague said. "We'll still have fresh and healthy meals available, along with fresh fruit and veggie smoothies, Duluth Coffee, Lift Bridge Bagels, and Mike and Jen's Hot Cocoa."

Following a soft opening last week, Individual Nutrition will officially open in the cafe section of the Essentia Wellness and Hermantown YMCA, 4289 Ugstad Road, on Tuesday.

cafe opens in Hermantown
Matt Dague of Hermantown works with a large sign at Individual Nutrition in the cafe spot.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dague said her passion for creating healthy meals came from her love of sports and her frustrations while pregnant. She grew up watching her dad work in a restaurant he owned.

"I really grew to appreciate how nutrition fuels our bodies and the effects it has on us," Dague said.

She took up boxing in 2007 and grappling in 2013 and found that nutrition played an important role in competitions. When she moved to Minnesota with her husband Matt, Dague was pregnant with her first child and found it difficult to find easy, healthy food options.

cafe opens in Hermantown
Emma Nelson of Hermantown makes a smoothie for a customer at Individual Nutrition.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I wanted to eat healthy food, but I was too tired to cook," Dague said. "And it was ridiculous to me that fast food and bad food was ... easier to get than a healthy option. I wanted something fresh that was grab and go and that didn't cost an arm and a leg."

After the Yellow Bike Coffee Shop left the space earlier this fall, Dague jumped at the opportunity to bring her concept for a cafe to life.

"We started reaching out to other places like Johnson's Bakery and Mike and Jen's. We figured, we're a small local company, why not partner with other small local companies to showcase what they do," Dague said. "So far, we've received nothing but warm support. It's been fun to get out there and meet the community."

Individual Nutrition's Market and Cafe will open at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan 3., at the Essentia Wellness Center.

cafe opens in Hermantown
With help from his 4-year-old daughter Emma, Matt Dague of Hermantown, hangs the sign for Individual Nutrition.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
