New bus system rolls into Duluth this summer

DULUTH — The Duluth Transit Authority is finalizing a massive overhaul to public transportation with a new busing network that is set to launch Aug. 27.

The new system, called the Better Bus Blueprint, aims to make public transit more accessible and reliable for residents, as well as provide faster, consistent services to more places in Duluth, according to the plan.

A DTA bus approaches the Duluth Transportation Center on West Michigan Street on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Riders can expect 14 new routes to replace the 33 existing ones, as well as two high-frequency Go Lines that will connect downtown and West Duluth to areas including UMD and the mall. The routes will operate every day on consistent schedules, with fewer stops to get people where they need to go faster and more reliably.

The new network will also connect downtown Duluth to Superior on a route that is expected to save riders 45 minutes compared to the existing one, officials said.

Bruce Jenson looks at pamphlets with various Duluth Transit Authority bus routes at the Duluth Transportation Center on Wednesday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

According to Chris Belden, director of planning and grants for DTA, the blueprint is a complete redesign to a transit network that was originally designed for streetcars decades earlier.

People wait inside the Duluth Transportation Center for bus arrivals. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“We started with an entire blank slate, we took the data of what was working well for us now and then put everything back together in a much more efficient way,” Belden said. “It’s been a system that’s evolving bit by bit over decades.”

Two additional Go Lines will serve as pillars of the new network, with buses running every 15 minutes to connect West Duluth and downtown to UMD and the mall using high-frequency routes. According to Belden, DTA will have 11 Go Line buses ready for launch with more coming later.



The two Go Lines will serve as pillars of the new network, Belden said, with buses running every 15 minutes. Go Line buses and stops will be specifically branded, and stops will eventually have amenities such as improved lighting and shelter in the coming years, Belden said.

Several people wait inside the Duluth Transportation Center for city bus arrivals. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Belden added he thinks the “overwhelming majority” of Duluth will view the new network as more appealing and useful.

Feedback from community surveys listed increasing ridership and access to employment as top priorities for the DTA, officials said. With the Better Bus Blueprint, routes will provide frequent service to 16,000 more riders and make 14,000 jobs more accessible.

As he sat waiting for a Route 7 bus to take him from downtown, Bruce Jensen said the project is an opportunity to revitalize downtown.

“I think it’s a good thing overall, in order to get more people downtown and into the businesses that are probably not doing so well,” Jensen said.

Jensen said he often takes the bus as a convenient way to get to places like the mall and Canal Park, usually within roughly 30 minutes. According to DTA officials, the new network is projected to make public transportation even more convenient by reducing average travel time by more than 20 minutes overall.

However, consolidating bus routes means many stops with low ridership will be moved or discontinued, forcing residents to potentially need to travel further between bus stops. For some residents like Spencer Valentine, getting rid of stops is a heavy price to pay for faster service.

Spencer Valentine walks through the Duluth Transportation Center while waiting for a bus. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s already a six-minute walk from where I live to a bus stop,” Valentine said. “If they get rid of that bus stop, I’m not going to know where to go.”

Valentine, a frequent public transit user, sat in the Duluth Transportation Center after a late bus delayed their already two-hour commute from West Duluth to see friends. Although they have grown accustomed to long bus rides, Valentine said they hope the new network will allow more people to depend on public transit.

“I hang out downtown every day during the week,” Valentine said. “I just want to get here on time because I value the time I spend places and have a strict routine.”

Dean Sinclair sits on a Duluth Transit Authority bus as more people board. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Despite fewer routes, roughly 98% of DTA’s existing ridership will be covered on the new network, and the vast majority of riders will not need to travel more than a quarter-block in order to find their new stop, officials said.

In the meantime before its Aug. 27 launch, DTA is offering resources to give passengers time to understand changes to the system. Resources including video route previews, time tables, and maps for each new route are available on the DTA’s website.

“The key to a successful launch is giving the public tools to learn the new system,” Rod Fournier, DTA general manager, said in a statement following the system’s launch date announcement. “We believe (the resources) should help folks plan their trips and be comfortable with everything prior to launch.”