Native-run Northland farm finds success, unexpected hurdles

SAWYER — When David and Patra Wise started their small, family-run farm on the southwestern edge of the Fond du Lac Reservation, they didn’t have an instruction manual on how to operate a business.

The couple had to learn to navigate bureaucratic systems that regulate everything from taxes to licenses to grant funding — all while rolling out their ambitious plans to restore culturally significant practices to a region where farming is no longer a dominant industry.

“I wish there was a welcome packet,” Patra Wise said. “Like when you get your business license, ‘Welcome, you need to do 35 things.’”

There are significant hardships that pose challenges for small farmers, particularly those in Native communities, said U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who on Monday. Aug. 21, toured the 380-acre Native Wise LLC farm.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith prepares to toss some hay to the bison herd at the Native Wise farm, while a pair of ponies take the opportunity to steal some bites from the wheelbarrow. Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune

But the Minnesota Democrat said a number of legislative and administrative fixes could be in the works to clear the path for more families like the Wises to turn to farming as a way to help feed their communities.

Notably, the federal Farm Bill expires at the end of September, posing an immediate challenge for Congress when it returns after Labor Day.

“The Farm Bill, which we're working to reauthorize right now, is a $1.4 trillion bill,” Smith said. “It's a huge bipartisan effort — probably one of the few bipartisan bills that will pass this year. And it's very important to me that we do everything we can to make sure that those big farm programs actually work for small and beginning farmers.”

The Wises, who started the farm just a few years ago, produce a number of fruits and vegetables, wild rice, maple syrup and hemp on a property that has been in the family for several generations.

They’re also raising a herd of 12 bison — an important symbol of Native heritage that was eviscerated from the Northland in the 1800s — and fostering a pair of Ojibwe spirit horses, or Lac La Croix ponies, as part of a repopulation program after the breed nearly went extinct.

News FROM 2022: Minnesota farm welcomes buffalo's return to tribal land "It was awesome to hear the thunder of their hooves on the ground," said David Wise. Before Monday, there were no buffalo within the reservation boundaries of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Aside from running a business, the couple has sought to help tribal members and descendants with their culture. They give kids, including city youth, an opportunity to ride the ponies or go wild ricing on nearby waters.

The Wises also have turned to those who are recovering from addiction, offering work opportunities around the expanding farm.

“Those guys are so excited to come here,” he said. “They don’t want to put on a suit and go work at the casino.”

However, David Wise said tight profit margins means the couple has only been able to offer roughly $10/hour to the workers. He’d like to see a government program that would help establish an apprenticeship program, perhaps in conjunction with tribal colleges.

“It would be a great opportunity for people who otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to work,” he said. “This would be like a stepping stone.”

Native Wise currently has 12 bison and the owners are hoping to receive another dozen in October. Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune

The Wises also described their struggles in obtaining U.S. Department of Agriculture grants, which they said are more tailored to large-scale farming operations. Currently only using a portion of the farm, they’re hoping to receive another dozen bison in October and also want to experiment with rotational grazing to better manage the health of the land.

They said some programs offer assistance per acre, requiring a mountain of paperwork for little return. The couple also need to extend their fencing, but bison-proof materials are far more expensive and not adequately represented in the USDA’s cost-sharing standards.

“Sometimes the administrative burden, or even knowing what's out there, is what makes it hard for people to take advantage of some things,” Smith acknowledged.

Northeastern Minnesota was once covered with small, family-run farms and ranches. But the industry has been in decline for decades, with an economic shift toward large-scale industrial operations, primarily in the southern and western parts of the state.

Native Wise hopes to reverse that trend.

“I think it's important to keep that connection to the land locally,” David Wise said. “During the pandemic, I never thought more about that, when it was hard to find food. …

“We’ve got our artificial economy — we want oranges, bananas, different fruits from far away — but when it comes down to it, if we had to survive, it’d be nice to have a lot of people producing food. This land is good. It’s clean. It’s got good, clean water, good soil.”

Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture and Indian Affairs committees, said she’ll push for a “Native Farm Bill” package within the larger legislative reauthorization, along with a host of provisions to cut back on red tape and make small-scale farming more economically feasible.

She noted that the food dollar — farmers’ share of every dollar spent on food — has dropped from 35 cents in the 1970s to just 12 cents today.

“We need a diverse farm economy,” Smith said. “I think we always will now have big, big operations, and that’s OK. But there has to be a way for small farmers to be successful in this ecosystem.”