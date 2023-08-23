Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mountain Iron man missing after ATV trip to Duluth

Jeremy James Lawrence, 39, was last seen visiting a friend at a Duluth hospital Sunday. He hasn't been heard from since.

Jeremy James Lawrence_web
Jeremy James Lawrence, 39, has been missing since Sunday.
Contributed / Debbie Lawrence
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 12:02 PM

DULUTH — A 39-year-old Mountain Iron man has been missing since Sunday after he failed to return home from a trip to Duluth.

Jeremy James Lawrence was last seen at the Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center on Sunday, Duluth police confirmed Wednesday. His mother, Debbie Lawrence, said he was there visiting a friend.

Jeremy Lawrence's car wasn't working, so he rode his yellow Can-Am ATV from Mountain Iron to Duluth on Sunday and was set to drive it home, his mother said.

“I talked to him on his phone when he was leaving the hospital and he said he was on his way home,” she said. “That was Sunday and we haven't heard anything from him since.”

Lawrence was reported missing to Duluth police Monday and the department is “actively following leads,” said Mattie Hjelseth, the department’s public information officer. She said the case and Lawrence’s name and description have been sent to the National Crime Information Center, although Duluth police had not yet notified the public of the missing man as of noon Wednesday.

Debbie said she’s asked police to begin a broad search and rescue operation for Jeremy. So far, she said, that hasn’t happened.

“I don’t know why they aren’t out looking for him, or aren't telling me why,” she said, adding that she didn't know if her son was planning to drive on ATV trails or roads to get home.

Hjelseth said the investigation is active. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad had not been called in to help as of Wednesday morning, said Rick Slatten, commander of the squad.

“His phone was on at first but he didn’t answer, which is very unusual for him. … Then it was turned off,” Debbie said. "He's always in communication with his kids."

She is asking anyone with information about her son’s whereabouts to call Duluth police at 218-730-5020 or call her at 218-750-4005.

