Motorhead Madness cruises to the DECC

There will be 150 trucks, street rods, race cars, antique autos and more on display.

Motorhead Madness.jpg
Custom car show Motorhead Madness kicks off March 18-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Expect a dragster reaction time simulator, Miss Motorhead and lots of cars.
Contributed / Motorhead Madness MN
By Staff reports
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM

DULUTH — The Northland’s biggest indoor custom car show is back. Motorhead Madness kicks off March 18-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Expect door prizes, a dragster simulator and lots and lots of cars.

Event times are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 18, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. Admission is $16 for people who are 16 years old and older; $6 for 12-16; and free for kids 5 and younger. Purchase tickets at motorheadmadnessmn.com , or at the DECC box office the weekend of the show.

There will be 150 trucks, street rods, race cars, antique autos and more on display, as well as memorabilia and accessories. Car designers, builders and owners will also be available, along with car exhibits and vehicle-wrapping demos.

Various entries and their owners will compete to win cash and prizes in various categories, including the Young Backyard Builders Program .

More info: motorheadmadnessmn.com .

A car sitting in a driveway.
Local
SEE ALSO: Despite unsuccessful auction, Lakewood Township man's classic car sold to Florida museum
After a painstaking restoration, a one-of-a-kind concept vehicle failed to draw an acceptable price at auction, forcing its temporary return to Minnesota.
February 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

By Staff reports
