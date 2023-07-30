Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, July 30

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

An Apple device on the man's person contacted authorities independently.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:05 AM

DULUTH — A 33-year-old Hermantown resident was taken to St. Luke's hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent motorcycle crash north of Duluth on Saturday evening.

According to a media release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders received a crash detection report at approximately 7:19 p.m. from an Apple device traced to Pequaywan Lake Road north of Duluth. Before responders arrived, a motorist called and reported a man lying in the ditch in that area from an apparent motorcycle crash. The device on the man's person had contacted 911 automatically.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the incident, at which the St. Louis County Sheriff's Volunteer Rescue Squad, Mayo Ambulance and Pequaywan Area First Responders provided assistance.

