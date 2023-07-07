Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision

A second motorcycle passenger was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

ambulance.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 12:01 AM

DULUTH — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Rice Lake Road in Gnesen Township on Thursday evening, July 6.

At about 6 p.m., a motorcycle with two passengers collided with a sport-utility vehicle near the 7400 block of Rice Lake Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Michael Allen Scott of Duluth, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Responding agencies included the Gnesen Volunteer Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and North Memorial Air Medical. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate the incident.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
