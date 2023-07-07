Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision

DULUTH — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Rice Lake Road in Gnesen Township on Thursday evening, July 6.

At about 6 p.m., a motorcycle with two passengers collided with a sport-utility vehicle near the 7400 block of Rice Lake Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Michael Allen Scott of Duluth, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger on the motorcycle was airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Responding agencies included the Gnesen Volunteer Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and North Memorial Air Medical. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate the incident.