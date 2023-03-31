More snow, 50 mph winds Friday for portions of the Northland

DULUTH — A second wave of moderate snow is expected to cross the southern half of the Northland Friday, while other parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are socked with a full-fledged winter storm.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin are expected to see an additional 2-3 inches of new snow Friday and Friday evening while heavier snow slides to the south. Areas of east-central Minnesota and north-central Wisconsin could see up to a foot of new snow while blizzard warnings are posted for parts of southwestern Minnesota and eastern South Dakota.

Areas shaded in blue are under a winter weather advisory from Friday, March 31, to early morning on Saturday, April 1. Areas in pink are under a winter storm warning, and areas in red a blizzard warning. Contributed / National Weather Service

Areas from the Iron Range north are expected to see only light snow and accumulations.

Strong northeast winds gusting to more than 50 mph at times, especially around Lake Superior, could cause whiteout conditions. Gale warnings are posted for Lake Superior where waves in the open waters could hit 20 feet.

Snowfall amounts from the Thursday night were generally around 2 inches across the Northland. Duluth officially received 2.1 inches of new snow for a seasonal snowfall total of 127.9 inches, holding in sixth place for all-time snowiest winter on record, and just 7.6 inches away from breaking the record of 135.4 inches set in 1995-96.

Another winter storm is taking aim at the Northland and is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon with potentially heavy snow and mixed precipitation.