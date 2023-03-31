99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

More snow, 50 mph winds Friday for portions of the Northland

The latest winter storm is sliding mostly south of the Twin Ports.

Man is covered in snow as he snow blows.
From left, Jose Avaloa’s black jacket turns white as he blows snow from the entry of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior as Monte Groskreupz shovels on Thursday, Feb. 23. A storm on Friday, March 31 into Saturday, April 1 is expected to track south of the Twin Ports.
Jed Carlson / 2023 File / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:21 AM

DULUTH — A second wave of moderate snow is expected to cross the southern half of the Northland Friday, while other parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are socked with a full-fledged winter storm.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin are expected to see an additional 2-3 inches of new snow Friday and Friday evening while heavier snow slides to the south. Areas of east-central Minnesota and north-central Wisconsin could see up to a foot of new snow while blizzard warnings are posted for parts of southwestern Minnesota and eastern South Dakota.

Map showing winter storm advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings
Areas shaded in blue are under a winter weather advisory from Friday, March 31, to early morning on Saturday, April 1. Areas in pink are under a winter storm warning, and areas in red a blizzard warning.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Areas from the Iron Range north are expected to see only light snow and accumulations.

Strong northeast winds gusting to more than 50 mph at times, especially around Lake Superior, could cause whiteout conditions. Gale warnings are posted for Lake Superior where waves in the open waters could hit 20 feet.

Snowfall amounts from the Thursday night were generally around 2 inches across the Northland. Duluth officially received 2.1 inches of new snow for a seasonal snowfall total of 127.9 inches, holding in sixth place for all-time snowiest winter on record, and just 7.6 inches away from breaking the record of 135.4 inches set in 1995-96.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another winter storm is taking aim at the Northland and is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon with potentially heavy snow and mixed precipitation.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Port celebrates first saltie of season
Also in today’s episode, Rice Lake loses its first mayor.
March 31, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1982, Bayfront development plans took shape
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Republican energy package, including Stauber's mine permit reform bill, passes House
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was "dead on arrival" and President Joe Biden said he'd veto it.
March 30, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
people gather on bridge deck of oceangoing ship
Local
Indian crew of first ship welcomed in ceremony
The Federal Dart was the earliest first saltie to arrive in Port of Duluth-Superior history.
March 30, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
082521.N.DNT.FARM.C04.jpg
Local
Northland families receive Century Farm honor
Awards for farms in St. Louis, Carlton and Pine counties will be distributed at the Minnesota State Fair.
March 30, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
Updated 5:45 p.m.: The governor has visited the scene of the derailment, and residents are back home. Donations for short- and long-term needs are being coordinated.
March 30, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
112121.N.DNT.RICELAKE.C03.jpg
Local
Rice Lake's first mayor loses battle with cancer
John Werner, 72, a Vietnam veteran and longtime township supervisor, died Saturday.
March 30, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Spirit Mountain’s budget is in the black
Also in today’s episode, the trial in a Cook County murder case gets a change of venue.
March 30, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth voter registrations increased
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
johnson,jacob colt.png
Local
Alleged killer to face Duluth trial in North Shore dismemberment case
A judge granted a change of venue in the case of Jacob Johnson, of Superior, citing a co-defendant's recent trial and logistical challenges in Cook County.
March 29, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
File: Spirit Mountain
Local
Spirit Mountain reports bright financial outlook
March 29, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Esko_1.JPG
Local
Essentia Health to bring new warehouse to Esko
March 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A woman mixing a drink while standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Business
Duluth bars, restaurants add more booze-free drinks
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small brown and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Song sparrows migrate in early spring
March 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber