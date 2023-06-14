Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
More smoke from Canada fouling Minnesota air

People with breathing and other health issues are advised to avoid activities outdoors through Thursday morning.

smooke-obscured sun over Duluth
The sun was filtered by heavy smoke over Duluth on Wednesday morning. An air-quality alert has been issued for much of northern Minnesota until Thursday morning as smoke from Canadian wildfires pours into the region.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:44 AM

DULUTH — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is again rolling into the Northland, spurring an air quality alert for most of northern Minnesota through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an orange advisory, which means air pollution will be unhealthy for people with breathing issues, the elderly and young people.

Easterly winds are moving the smoke, much of it from fires in Quebec, west across the state, where it will linger into Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, heavy smoke was hanging over Lake Superior in the Duluth area, blocking sunshine and sending smoke odor into homes.

People with heart or breathing issues such as asthma are advised to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

To check the air quality where you live, go to the MPCA's website airnow.gov and plug in your zip code, city or state.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
