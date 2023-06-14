More smoke from Canada fouling Minnesota air

DULUTH — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is again rolling into the Northland, spurring an air quality alert for most of northern Minnesota through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an orange advisory, which means air pollution will be unhealthy for people with breathing issues, the elderly and young people.

Easterly winds are moving the smoke, much of it from fires in Quebec, west across the state, where it will linger into Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, heavy smoke was hanging over Lake Superior in the Duluth area, blocking sunshine and sending smoke odor into homes.

People with heart or breathing issues such as asthma are advised to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

To check the air quality where you live, go to the MPCA's website airnow.gov and plug in your zip code, city or state.