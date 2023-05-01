Moose Lake staff member hospitalized after Minnesota Sex Offender Program assault

MOOSE LAKE — A staff member was airlifted to a hospital Monday, May 1, after an assault at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program.

Authorities responded to a 911 call regarding the assault at about 1:23 p.m., the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. A 53-year-old man was transported via air ambulance to an area hospital.

"We have no information on the condition of the victim or what facility the victim was transported to," the news release said.

A 29-year-old male client of the program was arrested and transported to the Carlton County Jail, pending charges of second- and fourth-degree assault. The News Tribune and Pine Journal generally do not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Human Services are investigating the incident.