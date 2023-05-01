99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Moose Lake staff member hospitalized after Minnesota Sex Offender Program assault

A 53-year-old man was transported via air ambulance to an area hospital.

Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake, Minnesota.
Bob King / 2011 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 6:28 PM

MOOSE LAKE — A staff member was airlifted to a hospital Monday, May 1, after an assault at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program.

Authorities responded to a 911 call regarding the assault at about 1:23 p.m., the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. A 53-year-old man was transported via air ambulance to an area hospital.

"We have no information on the condition of the victim or what facility the victim was transported to," the news release said.

A 29-year-old male client of the program was arrested and transported to the Carlton County Jail, pending charges of second- and fourth-degree assault. The News Tribune and Pine Journal generally do not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Human Services are investigating the incident.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Clean Yer Creek volunteer
Local
'Clean Yer Creek' event set for Saturday
May 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Roger Reinert talks to the crowd outside of the Piedmont Community Center
Local
Roger Reinert sheds DFL label in his bid to become Duluth mayor
May 01, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
092420.N.PJ.AirportGrantbrief.jpg
Local
Public invited to open house for new Cloquet Carlton County Airport hangar
May 01, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bass fishing
Prep
Esko student spreads passion for fishing through club, classes
April 27, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
020721.S.DNT.UMDStrommeB.jpeg
College
Title IX created wave of life changing opportunities for Duluth's Karen Stromme
May 01, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
UMD's Brent Laing
College
Bulldogs' Laing didn't hesitate when New York Jets came calling with deal after NFL Draft
May 01, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
File: Wolves
Northland Outdoors
US House committee passes bill to delist wolves
May 01, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  John Myers