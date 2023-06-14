Mobile museum calls on Duluth to mark lynching anniversary, look ahead to brighter future
The bus-borne exhibits are free and open to the public, although donations will be gladly accepted.
DULUTH — In commemoration of the June 15, 1920, lynching of three black carnival workers wrongfully accused of rape, a mobile museum is visiting Duluth.
Nearly 103 years ago, a mob broke into the local police station, seizing Isaac McGhie, Elmer Jackson and Elias Clayton, before publicly hanging them.
The TRACES Center for History and Culture , in collaboration with the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, has parked a bus-borne exhibit that will be open to the public next door to a memorial erected in honor of the three men at the corner of East First Street and North Second Avenue East, through 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
From 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, author and historian Michael Luick-Thrams will discuss the cultural backdrop of the lynchings during a presentation at the Zeitgeist Theater, 222 E. Superior St.
On the June 15 anniversary of the lynchings, a service will be held at the memorial from noon-1 p.m.
People may visit the mobile museum, dubbed a BUS-eum, free of charge, although financial donations are welcome.
TRACES will bring an exhibit called "Hidden and Forbidden no More: Prequels to the Greatest Generation," as well as a separate forward-looking exhibit titled, "Hearthland's Future: How Can We Live Together on a Changing Planet?" In that second offering, German students seek to raise awareness of climate change and explore how society can meet the challenges that await us.
