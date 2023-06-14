Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mobile museum calls on Duluth to mark lynching anniversary, look ahead to brighter future

The bus-borne exhibits are free and open to the public, although donations will be gladly accepted.

Roger Gregoire, left, stands next to Kim Green as she welcomes the crowd at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial
Roger Gregoire, left, stands next to Kim Green as she welcomes the crowd at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial for a ceremony at the corner of East 1st Street and North 2nd Avenue East in Duluth on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:59 PM

DULUTH — In commemoration of the June 15, 1920, lynching of three black carnival workers wrongfully accused of rape, a mobile museum is visiting Duluth.

Nearly 103 years ago, a mob broke into the local police station, seizing Isaac McGhie, Elmer Jackson and Elias Clayton, before publicly hanging them.

072721.N.DNT.TracesBusMuseumC1.jpg
Community
FROM 2021: Traveling history exhibit parks at Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial
The traveling museum by Traces Center for History and Culture is featuring its exhibit about the Ku Klux Klan and racism in the Midwest, from the early 1900s to its lasting impacts today.
July 26, 2021 02:14 PM
 · 
By  News Tribune

The TRACES Center for History and Culture , in collaboration with the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, has parked a bus-borne exhibit that will be open to the public next door to a memorial erected in honor of the three men at the corner of East First Street and North Second Avenue East, through 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

From 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, author and historian Michael Luick-Thrams will discuss the cultural backdrop of the lynchings during a presentation at the Zeitgeist Theater, 222 E. Superior St.

lynchings.png
LISTEN: "The Duluth Lynchings" podcast
In this series, we will look back at one of Duluth, Minnesota’s dark moments in history, a time when an estimated 10,000 people participated in or were witness to a hate crime — then basically didn’t talk about it again publicly for more than 60 years. The Duluth Lynchings is produced by the Duluth News Tribune's Christa Lawler and Samantha Erkkila, with reporting by our newsroom staff. Music "We Three Kings" is composed by Jean “Rudy” Perrault and performed by the Gichigami Piano Trio. *A warning to listeners: Some episodes might have unsettling imagery or language.
November 02, 2021 09:42 AM

On the June 15 anniversary of the lynchings, a service will be held at the memorial from noon-1 p.m.

People may visit the mobile museum, dubbed a BUS-eum, free of charge, although financial donations are welcome.

TRACES will bring an exhibit called "Hidden and Forbidden no More: Prequels to the Greatest Generation," as well as a separate forward-looking exhibit titled, "Hearthland's Future: How Can We Live Together on a Changing Planet?" In that second offering, German students seek to raise awareness of climate change and explore how society can meet the challenges that await us.

