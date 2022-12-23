Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure

Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Duluth News Tribune News Brief
By Staff reports
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — A 71-year-old woman was found dead Friday afternoon, presumably from exposure to the cold, the Duluth Police Department reported.

Diane Poole was last seen alive around 4 p.m. Thursday near Mesaba Avenue and E. Ninth Street. She had dementia and was reportedly not wearing shoes or a jacket when she went missing.

DPD said Poole was found outside, but did not provide a location. An autopsy is underway to confirm Poole's cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Ashland police announced Friday that an Ashland man had been found dead on Thursday, also likely due to exposure from the cold.

Related Topics: DULUTHDULUTH POLICE DEPARTMENTMISSING PERSONS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.
December 23, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
man sits in chair in office
Local
Commissioner Jewell says farewell
Frank Jewell decided not to run again for his seat on the St. Louis County Board and is stepping away after serving for 12 years.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau