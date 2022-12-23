Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure

DULUTH — A 71-year-old woman was found dead Friday afternoon, presumably from exposure to the cold, the Duluth Police Department reported.

Diane Poole was last seen alive around 4 p.m. Thursday near Mesaba Avenue and E. Ninth Street. She had dementia and was reportedly not wearing shoes or a jacket when she went missing.

DPD said Poole was found outside, but did not provide a location. An autopsy is underway to confirm Poole's cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Ashland police announced Friday that an Ashland man had been found dead on Thursday, also likely due to exposure from the cold.