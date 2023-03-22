Missing Duluth man found dead

DULUTH — Missing Duluth resident Joshua Parker, 35, was found dead Wednesday, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Parker was last seen Thursday at Keyboard Lounge, 224 Third Ave., Proctor, and he was reported missing Sunday. His body was found on the 220 block of 45th Avenue East.

Initial investigation showed no foul play is suspected and he died from cold weather conditions, the news release said. His next of kin were notified.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joshua's family, friends and loved ones as they are grieving his loss," read the news release. "We want to share our appreciation to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad for their unwavering dedication in searching for Joshua, as well as the public for sharing the information and sending in tips."