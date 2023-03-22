99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Missing Duluth man found dead

Joshua Parker, 35, was last seen Thursday in Proctor.

light-skinned man with facial hair, short brown hair, arm tattoos, wearing "NWO" T-shirt and jeans
Joshua Parker, 35, was found dead Wednesday.
Contributed / Duluth Police Department
By Staff reports
Today at 3:21 PM

DULUTH — Missing Duluth resident Joshua Parker, 35, was found dead Wednesday, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Parker was last seen Thursday at Keyboard Lounge, 224 Third Ave., Proctor, and he was reported missing Sunday. His body was found on the 220 block of 45th Avenue East.

police.jpg
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Duluth police search for missing man
The 35-year-old was last seen leaving a Proctor bar.
March 20, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Initial investigation showed no foul play is suspected and he died from cold weather conditions, the news release said. His next of kin were notified.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joshua's family, friends and loved ones as they are grieving his loss," read the news release. "We want to share our appreciation to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad for their unwavering dedication in searching for Joshua, as well as the public for sharing the information and sending in tips."

two people with rescue squad searching Lake Superior shore
Members of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad search the shore of Lake Superior near the mouth of the Lester River for Joshua Parker on Monday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
081820.S.DNT.Soccerart c08.JPG
Local
Duluth Public Schools approves new gender inclusion policy
The unanimous vote allows students to be addressed according to their gender identity. Much of the new policy codifies existing laws or regulations set by the league and the state.
March 22, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman points at studs.
Local
AICHO expands capacity at domestic violence shelter
To raise funds for the construction of Dabinoo'Igan, AICHO and the Ordean Foundation are hosting a concert at NorShor Theatre featuring Annie Humphrey, Keith Secola and Erik Koskinen.
March 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 22, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
March 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Iron Range man pleads guilty in overdose death
Also in today’s episode, Essentia reopens facilities post-mall collapse, basketball teams see postseason heartbreak.
March 22, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, monthly Duluth cable TV bill was $7.45
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Aerial view of a wastewater treatment plant.
Local
Duluth wastewater plant seeks $17.5 million to tackle urgent repairs
State bonding funds will be needed to shore up failing pieces of critical equipment.
March 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Cloquet project labor agreements
Local
Cloquet City Council removes project labor agreement requirement for private projects
The approved change removes the requirement for private projects receiving city funding to enter into a PLA and adds incentives for projects that enter into an agreement.
March 21, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
courtroom gavel
Local
Chisholm man pleads guilty to overdose death
Bryce Gardner Duncan, 23, will serve prison time, but his charge was reduced from murder to manslaughter.
March 21, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Phased reopening of Miller Hill Mall begins
Also in today’s episode, Minnesota House approves protections for out-of-state abortion restrictions, and more.
March 21, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Minnesota State Arm Wrestling Championship held in Carlton in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Joel Jay Ammesmaki.jpg
Local
Cloquet man gets probation in fatal fight at vets home
March 20, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Large cranes are used to remove snow from mall roof.
Local
Miller Hill Mall begins phased reopening
March 20, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
City Hall
Local
3 more candidates enter Duluth City Council race
March 20, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Player in white shoots over player in blue.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Pequot Lakes weathers storm to defeat Esko in Section 7AA final
March 17, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
1880623+kucheraSPLIETHOFF0721.jpg
Business
Monthly ship to carry cargo, containers between Duluth, Belgium ports
March 22, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A picnic table surrounded by snow
Weather
Grand Marais tops storm snowfall list with 10 inches
March 22, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler