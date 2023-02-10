99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Misbehavior prompts Duluth to consider locking down parking ramps

The Technology Village parking ramp could be the first to be secured with an access-control system.

Parking ramps in evening light
Duluth's Tech Village parking ramp, located at the intersection of East First Street and Lake Avenue, is shown on June 24. City staff propose to invest $165,000 to secure the structure, after receiving numerous complaints of people turning to ramps for shelter and occasionally engaging in unsavory behavior there.
Clint Austin / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
February 10, 2023 04:19 PM
DULUTH — Come Monday, city councilors will be asked to invest $165,000 in new security aimed at making a downtown parking ramp less of a haven for folks who have been using the structure for unintended purposes.

If the effort to improve public safety proves successful at the Tech Village ramp, other local ramps could follow, according to Mark Bauer, the city's manager of parking services.

"The situation has kind of gotten to the point where the contracted parking operator and our existing security staff are having some difficulty keeping up with the issue. And there's a lot that goes on there. It's a bit of a livability issue with some drug use, some vagrancy, some trouble that folks are being given as they go in to work," Bauer said.

If passed, a resolution headed to the council on Monday "would authorize the purchase of an access-control system that locks down the facility using roll-up doors and access-control locks for the exterior of the building," Bauer said.

The city also is looking at some enhanced security staffing, and Bauer said, "We think this is going to go a long way in providing some of the public safety in these facilities that the public expects."

While Bauer said the city would prefer to address the issue swiftly, some of the needed equipment is on back order, and he predicts the improvements may not occur until late spring.

At large Councilor Arik Forsman said he has heard concerns about instances of problem behavior at all of Duluth's downtown ramps.

While he expressed support for efforts to improve security, he asked about efforts launched by the city last year to spur redevelopment of downtown real estate, with the ramps being part of that discussion . Forsman questioned the timing of the investments given the uncertain future of the ramps.

Noah Schuchman, chief administrative officer for the city of Duluth, confirmed that interest in promoting redevelopment around the ramps persists.

"That would certainly factor into how we look at this. But no matter how long that discussion takes, we still have customers in those ramps that we want to make sure are feeling cared for and that they're feeling secure," Schuchman said. "So, I think, from our perspective, it's the right choice to do this as soon as we are able and also to factor it into the future discussion with a potential developer."

By Peter Passi
