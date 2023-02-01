99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota Supreme Court affirms 2001 Duluth murder case

Tyrone White filed a petition last year requesting a hearing on alleged juror misconduct in his 2003 trial.

Tyrone James White.jpg
Tyrone James White
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
February 01, 2023 04:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to reopen the case of a man convicted two decades ago of masterminding a robbery-turned-murder in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood.

The state's high court affirmed a ruling that denied an evidentiary hearing to Tyrone James White, who was found guilty of two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree murder and one count of aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting death of Milton P. Williams, 26, and critical wounding of Tami M. Carlson.

Authorities said White, then 27, instigated, organized and directed what was planned to be a robbery of drugs and money from a fellow drug dealer at 1121 E. Second St. on April 24, 2001.

Williams, who had lived in Minneapolis and Duluth, suffered three gunshot wounds to his legs and a fatal shot to the top of his head during the attack. Carlson, the mother of two sons who were 10 and 13 at the time of the shootings, suffered a gunshot to the left side of her face that broke her jaw and paralyzed a vocal chord.

2366906+Whitson,Vidale.jpg
News
FROM 2016: Supreme Court upholds convictions in 2001 Duluth murder
The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a former Twin Cities man serving a life sentence in a 2001 Duluth shooting that left another man dead and a woman critically injured.
March 02, 2016 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Also convicted in the case were Vidale Lee Whitson and Benjamin Edward King, who testified that Whitson pulled the trigger. A prosecutor maintained Carlson was shot because she witnessed Williams' murder and only survived because the gun jammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

White alleged in his petition, filed in State District Court in January 2022, that the foreperson on his jury was biased because she failed to disclose that she worked at the same casino as a potential trial witness, who ultimately did not testify. He additionally claimed his legal counsel was ineffective for failing to seek dismissal of the juror.

But Chief Justice Lorie Gildea ruled that his claims were barred by a two-year time limit for seeking post-conviction proceedings and failed to provide new evidence of an injustice warranting an exception.

The Supreme Court previously affirmed White's convictions in 2004 and 2006, turning down claims that included ineffective counsel and racial discrimination in the jury selection process.

"The trial record contained evidence of the potential connection between the jury foreperson and (the witness)," Gildea wrote in Wednesday's unanimous opinion. "And White relied on his theory that the two knew each other in his first petition for post-conviction relief. Fifteen years later, White renewed his theory, supported now with his investigator's report. But he has not identified an injustice that caused that delay."

White, now 48, is serving a life sentence plus 15 years. He will be nearly 70 before he sees any possibility of supervised release.

READ MORE ABOUT CRIME AND COURTS
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Feb. 1, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
February 01, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
US-NEWS-MINNESOTA-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE-HOMICIDE-VICTIMS-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota domestic violence homicide victims: Lives lost have ‘ripple effect’
February 01, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
072419.N.DNT.AirportC2.jpg
Local
Man arrested for shooting threat at Duluth airport
January 31, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Beltrami County Jail
Minnesota
Beltrami County Jail ordered to reduce inmate capacity after DOC investigation
January 30, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSDULUTHHOMICIDEMINNESOTA SUPREME COURT
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Gary Anderson.png
Local
Anderson won't seek third term on Duluth City Council
Gary Anderson was first elected in 2015 and won a second term in 2019.
February 01, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mushers cross finish line with dog teams
Local
Aili wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
The nearly 300-mile race ended Tuesday in Grand Portage.
February 01, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
Local
Cargoes through port down in 2022 — especially grain, which had its lowest season since 1890
Salt and general cargo were up.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Northland truckers joined nationwide strike
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse