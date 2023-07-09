Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minivan, SUV collide in Carlton County intersection

Four passengers from the two vehicles were transported to hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:12 PM

CARLTON — Four passengers in two vehicles were taken to local hospitals after a head-on collision in Twin Lakes Township on Saturday afternoon, July 8.

Carlton County deputies responded to the intersection of County Roads 1 and 3 after report of the collision at 4:04 p.m. According to a news released from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, a minivan attempting to turn off County Road 3 on to County Road 1 at a T-shaped intersection proceeded in front of a sport-utility vehicle moving southbound on County Road 1.

Passengers from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals, but authorities had no information on the severity of their injuries.

Carlton Fire and Ambulance and the Wrenshall Fire Department responded to the incident, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Two injured in ATV trail incident
2m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Home destroyed in Barnum Township fire, child saved
15m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fireworks from Duluth’s Fourth Fest light up the sky
Local
Duluth seeks requests as it looks to divvy growing tourism tax pie in 2024
14h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
5d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
nfl player leads youth football camp outside
Sports
As Ham enters season seven, he won't take his place for granted
3h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
nfl player leads youth football camp outside
Sports
Vikings' C.J. Ham happy to present first scholarship
5h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale