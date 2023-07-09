Minivan, SUV collide in Carlton County intersection

CARLTON — Four passengers in two vehicles were taken to local hospitals after a head-on collision in Twin Lakes Township on Saturday afternoon, July 8.

Carlton County deputies responded to the intersection of County Roads 1 and 3 after report of the collision at 4:04 p.m. According to a news released from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, a minivan attempting to turn off County Road 3 on to County Road 1 at a T-shaped intersection proceeded in front of a sport-utility vehicle moving southbound on County Road 1.

Passengers from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals, but authorities had no information on the severity of their injuries.

Carlton Fire and Ambulance and the Wrenshall Fire Department responded to the incident, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.