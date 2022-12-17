SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Millions of dollars to flow to affordable housing projects in Duluth, Northland

Local projects came up big in the most recent round of competitive state housing fund awards.

HarborHighlands.jpg
Minnesota Housing has put together a package that will provide about $13 million in aid to bring a new 40-unit townhome development to Duluth's Harbor Highlands neighborhood.
Image courtesy of Duluth HRA
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
December 17, 2022 03:38 PM
DULUTH — Northland projects are slated to receive more than $28 million in state aid next year to address the region’s housing shortage.

The Minnesota Housing Board of Directors announced its project selection this week, and Duluth scored some big wins, garnering support for two large-scale developments:

  • Wadena West, a 60-unit supportive housing project being developed by Center City Housing Corp.;
  • Harbor Highlands Townhomes, a 40-unit housing project for low-income families being developed by the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

One Roof Community Housing also fared well, obtaining assistance to acquire, rehabilitate and resell 12 homes in Duluth and Two Harbors, as well as aid to build another four homes from scratch in Duluth.
One Roof also will receive help from Minnesota Housing as it partners with the Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority to build eight new homes on the site of a former elementary school in Grand Rapids.

Perhaps no one was more pleased with the funding awards than Theresa Bajda, Duluth’s senior housing developer.

“This is such a competitive process every year. You’re going up against everybody in the state,” she said.

Bajda noted that the Legislature failed to pass housing infrastructure bonds, making the competition for multi-family development funds even more intense.

“We would be over the moon to see one of these projects. But to see two and 100 units in the multi-family category, that’s a huge win for us,” she said.

Jill Keppers, executive director of the Duluth HRA, noted that the latest multi-family projects come on the heels of a previous victory in January, when the authority received word is would also receive state aid to help build a $17 million 70-unit project called Skyridge Flats that she hopes to begin constructing come spring.

Duluth's proposed Skyridge Flats project
An architectural rendering of the proposed 70-unit Skyridge Flats project in Duluth.
Contributed / Duluth HRA

Keppers expects Skyridge to welcome its first residents by the following spring, at which time she also aims to break ground for the 40-unit Harbor Highlands Townhome development.

Bajda said bringing large multi-family projects forward requires lots of cooperation and partnerships. She used the Wadena West project to illustrate her point, noting that it will make use of $1.75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act relief funds pledged by the city, as well as a parcel of land owned by the Duluth Economic Development Authority,

She said One Roof Housing also will receive entitlement funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help it acquire and rehab homes in Duluth.

“So, to me, it’s just such an awesome story, with everyone working together to bring these units to Duluth,” Bajda said.

Jeff Corey, executive director of One Roof, expressed his gratitude, saying: “We have about 335 houses in the Land Trust, and I think 330 of them have had significant investment from Minnesota Housing. So, we can’t do this work without their help.”

Wadena West will provide 60 efficiency and one-bedroom affordable apartments to homeless single adults, while also providing them with a host of support services.

“The need for this type of housing in Duluth is critical,” said Nancy Cashman, Center City’s executive director, in a written release. “The Coordinated Entry System continues to have over 1,000 households on their list who are homeless.”

Harbor Highlands Townhomes will offer six units for people with disabilities, seven units of permanent supportive housing for families experiencing homelessness, and the remaining 27 units will be for families earning no more than 50% of the area median income. There will be a combination of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and 4-bedroom units available. All 40 units will make use of rent subsidy in the form of Section 8 vouchers.

Bajda said the recent success of Duluth projects bodes will for the future, but much work remains to be done.

“This just shows that Duluth has great projects and great community support. So, we’re going to keep applying and we’re going to keep working to get more affordable housing units in Duluth, because we need them,” she said.

Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
