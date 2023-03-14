6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Miller Hill Mall evacuated after possible roof collapse

The Duluth Fire Department said the possible collapse was reported at Applebee's.

miller hill mall.jpg
Shoppers enter and exit Duluth's Miller Hill Mall in 2018.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
March 14, 2023 09:47 AM

DULUTH — The Miller Hill Mall was evacuated Tuesday morning after a possible roof collapse.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, a report was made at 9 a.m. for a roof collapse at Applebee's. The fire department had not reported any injuries as of 9:45 a.m.

The public is asked to stay away from the mall area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
