Miller Hill Mall evacuated after possible roof collapse
The Duluth Fire Department said the possible collapse was reported at Applebee's.
DULUTH — The Miller Hill Mall was evacuated Tuesday morning after a possible roof collapse.
According to the Duluth Fire Department, a report was made at 9 a.m. for a roof collapse at Applebee's. The fire department had not reported any injuries as of 9:45 a.m.
The public is asked to stay away from the mall area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
