Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues

FARGO, N.D. — The defense for a Fargo man accused of stabbing an Ashland man to death is suggesting two men who identified him as the killer may be the culprits.

George Anthony Ortiz, 39, pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday in Cass County District Court in North Dakota in connection to the Oct. 29 death of Phillip Dewey Bergquist, 32 . If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Bergquist moved from Ashland in the spring to the Fargo area but was homeless.

According to court documents, Ortiz stabbed Bergquist multiple times along the Red River after becoming “greatly upset” about something Bergquist said. The two, as well as Joseph Matthew Poitra, 29, no permanent address; David Eduardo Reyneros Jr., 25, of Fargo; and another person, walked from downtown Fargo to a bench near the river together, a criminal complaint said.

Phillip Dewey Bergquist Submitted photo / Paul Bergquist

Bergquist, Ortiz, Reyneros and Poitra all knew each other, according to Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

Based on statements made by Reyneros, prosecutors alleged Poitra held Bergquist as Ortiz stabbed the Ashland man. Poitra initially denied any involvement in the killing, but he eventually told police he held Bergquist in an attempt to stop Ortiz, the complaint said.

Bergquist tried to get away but collapsed by the shore, according to court documents.

Ortiz then slit Bergquist’s throat and rolled him into the river, the complaint said.

Reyneros returned to his apartment where he lived with Ortiz, the complaint said. When Ortiz came back to the apartment, he bleached his bloodied clothing and told Reyneros to throw them in a dumpster, the complaint alleged.

Reyneros obeyed, but detectives found the clothes, the complaint said.

Fargo Police Det. Troy Hanson testifies Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in East Central District Court, Fargo, in a hearing for George Ortiz in connection to the Oct. 29 murder of Phillip Dewey Bergquist. Michael Vosburg / The Forum

On Wednesday in court, Fargo Detective Troy Hanson detailed the events surrounding Bergquist’s death. Before the stabbing, video captured Bergquist and Ortiz speaking to each other near the Great Northern Bicycle Co. in the 500 block of Broadway North, Hanson said.

The shirt, pants and shoes seen being worn by Ortiz in the video matched those found in the dumpster, Hanson said. The clothes in the dumpster had blood and mud on them, Hanson said.

A knife suspected of being the murder weapon was not found, despite an extensive search that included divers searching the river, Hanson noted.

Hanson said a concerned citizen received a text from Reyneros saying he witnessed a killing and that his roommate was responsible.

From left: George Ortiz, Joseph Poitra and David Reyneros. Cass County Jail photos

Ortiz’s defense attorney, Steven Mottinger, pushed back on allegations that his client was the perpetrator. He claimed the defense ignored an alleged confession by Poitra to someone that Poitra killed Bergquist.

Bergquist witnessed Poitra stab someone in April near a Fargo Walmart, according to another criminal complaint. The person survived.

Bergquist told police that the man who got into the fight with the stabbing victim was wearing items consistent with what Poitra was wearing, the complaint said. Poitra pleaded guilty in that case and was given time served.

Hanson also acknowledged it was possible that Poitra or Reyneros may be the killers, adding that his department is waiting on evidence analysis from the State Crime Lab.

That includes identifying footprints found at the scene of the crime, Hanson said.

Prosecutors have based their case on the statements of two people who have been charged in connection to the crime, Mottinger said. Poitra faces an accomplice to murder charge, while Reyneros was accused of tampering with evidence. There were no independent eye witnesses.

Prosecutor Ryan Younggren argued evidence corroborates Poitra’s and Reyneros’ statements.

Judge Susan Bailey determined there was enough probable cause to continue with prosecution against Ortiz. His next hearing is Feb. 22.

He is being held at the Cass County Jail on a $1 million bond.