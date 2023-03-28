99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare renewals to be due for first time in 3 years

St. Louis County is urging people who have moved since 2019 to update their addresses to receive the renewal paperwork.

Two people walk into a building next to a sign reading "St. Louis County Government Services Center"
Employees walk into the main entrance of the St. Louis County Government Services Center in Virginia.
Clint Austin / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 12:00 PM

DULUTH — For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic, renewals for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare will be due, starting in July. Anyone who receives coverage must submit renewal paperwork in the upcoming year.

The renewals will be due over a 12-month period, with individual due dates determined by original application month. St. Louis County Health and Human Services has started contacting people whose renewal is due in July by mailing a pre-renewal notice and will send the paperwork in April.

But Dusty Letica, director of the county's economic services and supports division, said the county doesn't have a current address for a significant number of the people on Medical Assistance in St. Louis County, with the number they know of potentially much lower than the actual amount.

“If any household has moved in the last three years, we ask that they call and update their addresses with us," Letica said. "If we do not have an updated address, they will not get the renewal paperwork, which means that they will close (their coverage). Right now in St. Louis County, St. Louis County knows of at least 1,200 households that we do not have a good address for.”

More than 55,000 people in St. Louis County will need to renew their coverage — about a quarter of the county's total population, Letica said. Of those, about 11,000 have joined the program since April 2020, meaning they have never done the renewal process. Plus, Letica added, the three years since the rest of the population has done their renewals could add a learning curve for everyone.

Samantha Timmerman, ClearPath lead support at the Center for Drug and Alcohol Treatment in Duluth and a MNSure navigator, is certified to help people apply for and renew their Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare.

"We definitely want to meet with anyone we can to help them maintain or gain their Medical Assistance," Timmerman said. "Nothing too much has changed for their renewals unless they picked up a new job, or any changes to their household. If we are unable to help a client or prospective clients, we can refer them to the county to have them assist in getting their Medical Assistance taken care of. For qualifying health plans we would assist in giving a list to MNSure brokers in the area for them to help navigate with choosing health plans."

A full directory of MNSure navigators and brokers can be accessed at mnsure.org/help/find-assister/find-navigator.jsp . Navigator assistance is free and available in person, virtually or by phone.

While Minnesotans still have several months or more until their renewals are due, St. Louis County is eager to raise awareness now so people are able to renew before coverage expires.

“Just in St. Louis County alone, we look at over $700 million each year spent on medical assistance for St. Louis County-specific individuals," Letica said. “So if we don’t have medical assistance, this certainly could have an impact on the providers who may provide the services without reimbursement.”

The renewals will impact about 1.3 million Minnesotans. About 8,000 people will be due to renew in Carlton County, and about 2,000 people in Lake County, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services is holding informational town hall meetings for both people on Medical Assistance and providers/community partners.

“We’re really hoping to collaborate with the providers and community partners to get the word out to these individuals and help assist, whether it be updating addresses, filling out paperwork, making sure they get the paperwork, just to prevent any lapse in coverage that may happen due to not turning in these renewals,” Letica said.

Providers and community partners will also be able to ask questions at the following sessions:

  • Wednesday, March 29, 10-11:30 a.m., St. Louis County Government Services Center, 201 S. Third Ave. W., Virginia, in the Liz Prebich Conference Room.
  • Friday, March 31, 10:30 a.m.-noon, St. Louis County Government Services Center, 320 W. Second St., Duluth, in the Lake Superior Room.

The meetings will also be recorded and posted on the county's YouTube channel.

County meetings with more information for people on Medical Assistance will be announced mid- to late-April.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
