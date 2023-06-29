Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Maurices CEO steps down

David Kornberg, who helmed the Duluth-based company since it was acquired by a British venture capital firm in 2019, is set to be replaced by interim CEO Jeff Kirwan.

The Maurices headquarters building in downtown Duluth. (file / News Tribune)
The Maurices headquarters building in downtown Duluth.
File / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 3:02 PM

DULUTH — The CEO of Maurices has left his post.

David Kornberg , who was hired in March 2021, has left the Duluth-headquartered company as of Tuesday, according to spokesperson Sue Ross.

Kornberg’s interim replacement is Jeff Kirwan, who was appointed interim CEO by leaders at OpCapita , a British private equity firm that bought Maurices in 2019 from Ascena Retail Group.

The deal netted Ascena $210 million in cash plus a 49.6% interest in the OpCapita affiliate that now owns Maurices, the company said at the time.

Kirwan is an operating partner at OpCapita, and has held high-ranking positions at other clothing stores, including Old Navy and Gap.

“We appreciate (Kornberg’s) contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” Kirwan said in a statement Ross sent to the News Tribune on Thursday.

In April, Maurices laid off 24 people from its downtown Duluth offices. The cuts comprised about 5% of the workers at those offices and about 0.02% of its total employee base, according to staff there.

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
