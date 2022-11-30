Matters of Record for Nov. 30, 2022
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Sept. 26
- Benjamin J. Benson, 41, Duluth, stalking, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 74 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 291 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Frank A. Connors, 48, Duluth, tamper with a motor vehicle without permission, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; offering a forged check, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent, $50 fine and pay $370 in restitution.
- Ashley M. L. Gengler, 30, driving while impaired, fined $2,000, one year local confinement and 40 hours Community Work Service, 344 days and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $2,000, one year local confinement and 40 hours Community Work Service, 299 days and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Richard M. Krivinchuk, 38, Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lathaniel J. Kroschel, 19, Hinckley, Minnesota, give a peace officer false information, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
- Johnathan S. Lewis, 28, Duluth, burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 22 days local confinement.
- Kimberly L. Roy, 32, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Clayton J. Saxe, 23, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Anthony E. Vonmoore, 42, Duluth, violation of order of protection 2 or more times within 10 year of a previous conviction, fined $50, 70 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Rachel M. Zeidan, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 40 days and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions; financial transaction card fraud, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 12 days local confinement.
Sept. 27
- Carter V. Dumars, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Melissa J. Falk, 44, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/13/10), fined $200.
- Kevin A. Givens, 46, Saginaw, violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement; five counts violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Willie K. Harris, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/11/13), fined $200.
- Marshawn R. Hill, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/22/19), fined $200.
- Kevin O. Hotchkiss, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/1/19), fined $200.
- Amy A. Kelley, 35, South Range, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jerad T. Konczak, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/23/15), fined $200.
- Kenneth J. Kruse-Koisvisto, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/5/11), fined $200.
- Julius M. McClure, 34, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/27/13, 10/18/13), fined $200 per each count.
- Heidi A. McKinney, 30, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/31/15), fined $200.
- Aaron R. Petralia, 25, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 23 days local confinement.
- Carter J. Pionk, 22, Apple Valley, Minnesota, receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Lydia E. Shinkle, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Justin E. Ulvestad, 46, Cloquet, driving 87 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
Sept. 28
- Jace C. Anderson, 21, Duluth, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- McKenzie M. Buchanan, 24, Cohasset, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Melissa A. Defoe, 45, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Erik A. Draxten, 47, McGregor, violation of forest products permits, fined $200.
- Meghan K. Ferrell, 22, Mounds View, Minnesota, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.
- Michael T. Hart, 37, Kelly Lake, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/22/13), fined $200.
- Arianna J. McCormack, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Carter J. Pionk, 22, Apple Valley, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Blayde A. Rasmussen, 23, Cloquet, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Katherine P. Regas, 49, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Carol A. Spragg, 47, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Zachary T. Wipf, 41, Orr, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Joseph L. Zebro, 65, Angora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Sept. 29
- Demitrius E. L. Barron, 32, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Mary E. Batinich, 85, Soudan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Emmily R. Bergstedt, 38, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- LeeAnn M. Briski, 46, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Autumn M. Culbert, 23, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Sean Z. Davidson, 38, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Eric C. Davis, 42, Leesburg, Florida, open bottle violation, fined $100.
- Nickolas J. Hedtke, 31, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Mitch G. Kuhlman, 37, Farmington, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Adalberto R. Lopez Jr., no listed, Kilgore, Texas, driving 94 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
- Megan S. Menara, 40, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Shane E. Norris, 44, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- William B. Panetti, 52, Carlton, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Dillon K. Raisanen, 22, Floodwood, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Gerald M. Salzer, 57, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Salena M. A. St. Clair, 32, Maple, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $400.
- Mason J. Stewart, 20, Starbuck, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Weston J. Their, 32, Bayfield, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jon A. Washek, 63, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Sept. 30
- Hannah R. Ehling, 29, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.
- Richard O. Hall, 71, Cambridge, Minnesota, possession of a small amount of marijuana, fined $50; hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Andrew T. Kubiak, 32, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jean F. Mancina-Kennedy, 66, Gilbert, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Cammie L. Phaller, 41, Sandstone, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeffery M. Pintar, 28, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Larry L. Samson, 39, Duluth, careless driving, 90 days local confinement.
- Skyler A. Soderstrom, 21, Duluth, driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jason G. Teragawa, 28, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 1
- Courtney N. Aker, 44, Tower, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Imran Babar, 49, Saskatoon, Canada, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $100.
- Koby J. Bergan, 21, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Aaron A. Grahek, 51, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Grant R. Sanyamahwe, 21, Minneapolis, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Dalton A. Shereck, 21, Rockford, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 2
- Michael J. Englar, 21, Columbus, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Grant P. Everett, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 3
- Katherine S. Agresta, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bryan S. Anderson, 46, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Ezra W. Anderson, 17, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- Kolton A. Bajda, 16, Eveleth, driving 101 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Jennifer L. Brandau, 42, Ely, open bottle violation, fined $100.
- Neal A. Callinen, 28, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jason M. Carlson, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Matthew L. Duffey, 35, Plymouth, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Ryan G. Edmunds, 52, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Bryan R. Gibson, 44, Proctor, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Stephanie A. Jaskowiak, 37, Duluth, issuance of a dishonored check, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 40 hours Community Work Service.
- Courtney N. Kallio, 22, Virginia, possess pornographic work - computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Mitchel J. Kasper, 26, Duluth, possess pictorial representative of minors, fined $50 and 15 months in prison; second count pictorial representative of minors, 20 months in prison, concurrent; third count pictorial representative of minors, 25 months in prison, concurrent; criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and 70 months in prison, concurrent.
- Darren l. Laflamme, 56, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Garrett R. Lind, 24, no address listed, shoplifting, fined $50 and 40 days local confinement.
- Ashley J. Maki, 30, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kiara D. Moore, 24, Virginia, possession of syringe/needle, fined $50.
- Xavier J. J. Petonquot, 27, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Colleen R. Port, 49, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Colten C. Salo, 24, Hibbing, burglary, fined $50, 127 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Kylie N. Schiefert, 30, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 73 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Allycia R. Schultz, 35, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Clinton R. Seguin, 34, Duluth, threats of violence, fined $50, 187 days local confinement, 33 months in prison and pay $3,721 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; tamper with a witness, fined $50, 187 days local confinement and 51 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Tristan J. St. Clair, 22, Saginaw, violation of no contact order, fined $50 287 days local confinement and 33 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Jonas J. T. Starkey, 28, Duluth, sale 10 grams or more heroin, fined $50 and 75 months in prison.
- William N. Suggs, 49, New Ulm, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/1/12), fined $200.
Oct. 4
- Ryan R. Blacketter, 34, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $200 and 15 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael G. Drinkwater, 50, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Monica M. Fernandez, 36, Proctor, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jennifer A. Lee, 50, Coleraine, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Neil F. Miller, 44, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Drake A. R. Monacelli, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Thomas D. Moynan, 56, Duluth, give peace officer false information, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Dante M. Pennington, 22, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Thane F. Prouty, 19, Saginaw, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Anne E. Romberg, 46, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 5
- Anthony J. P. Anderson, 36, Stillwater, Minnesota, driving while impaired, 180 days local confinement.
- Joanne L. Bakaric, 68, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ruth L. Basswood, 38, Virginia, possession of stolen property, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Heather M. Blix, 21, Brookston, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Heather L. Brigan, 32, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Nathaniel L. Christiansen, 30, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jordan G. Cly, 25, Orr, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine and 6 days local confinement.
- Namgyal Dorjee, 31, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Aaron D. Dorsher, 30, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 348 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Kylee M. Durfee, 22, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $750 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Eric D. Erickson, 28, Biwabik, disorderly conduct, fined $100, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kyle C. Fisher, 27, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas C. Franks, 52, Tomahawk, Wisconsin, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Verleen P. Fulton, 55, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Alicia M. Goggleye, 32, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement.
- Franco Guzman, 45, Dallas, Texas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hallie I. K. Hicks, 22, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nevada R. X. Iverson, 23, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Chad E. Jasper, 32, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Whitney C. Jech, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dustin L. Johnson, 32, Virginia, damage to property, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation.
- Harry Kloepfer, 55, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine.
- Ronald L. Knapp, 55, Mt. Iron, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Laketa L. Ledlow, 34, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Frederic M. Malone, 57, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 331 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kym L. Mathison, 48, Meadowlands, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation.
- Kendra J. Miller, 23, Paynesville, Minnesota, fish and game violation - take fish without an angling license, fined $100.
- Intisar A. Mohammed, 30, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Noah D. Palmen, 19, Hopkins, Minnesota, driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $70.
- Nick A. Pecha, 31, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sean L. Perrin, 29, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Travis J. Sell, 21, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed two years probation with conditions.
- Rajohn A. Statum, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Molly A. Thiel, 20, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Winona M. Urrutia, 30, Brookston, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/15/19), adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Dominic C. Wilson, 20, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 6
- Markalene Anderson, 60, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kora R. Bonicatto, 25, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Nathan L. Day, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph G. Haga, 40, Silver Bay, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Desiree D. Johnson, 57, Streator, Illinois, purchase/sell/barter/furnish/give liquot to a minor, adjudication stayed for one year, $900 fine.
- Julia A. Maki, 49, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric J. Merila, 30, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Lilka R. Mojkowski, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dakota J. Morrison, 28, Duluth, theft, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; hit and run, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent; shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Carter M. Nelson, 23, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph T. Silker, 35, Carlton, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; driving after revocation, fined $50.
- Stacie M. Stamps, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Melissa A. Thoreson, 36, Superior, violation of a restraining order, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Peter L. Torgrimson, 39, St. Johns, Florida, ATV violation - permit unlawful youthful operation, fined $100.
- Daniel P. Trombly, 40, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $50 and three days local confinement.
- Sheree A. Volesky, 42, Finland, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Phillip R. White, 31, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on one year probation.
- David M. Yang, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, assault, 90 days local confinement, time stayed for one year.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth.
