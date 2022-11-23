Matters of Record for Nov. 23, 2022
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Sept. 19
- Geoffrey R. Bergman, 28, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Savannah L. Blotti, 25, Duluth, damage to property and violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.
- Dominick J. W. Forneris, 39, Kelsey, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Matthew M. Huseby, driving while impaired, fined $2,000, one year local confinement and 72 months in prison, prison, local confinement and $1,000 stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Brandon T. Kelly, 31, Duluth, possession of heroin, fined $50, 24 days local confinement and 54 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Tristen L. McCarthy, 25, Duluth, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50.
- Mystique C. Sanda, 29, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Patrick A. West, 30, Superior, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lori A. Yukich, 46, Duluth, driving while impaired, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alicia S. Zimmer, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service for six months per each count.
Sept. 20
- William M. Haugen, 57, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation per each count, consecutive.
- Dylan A. Wakefield, 31, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement.
Sept. 21
- Dale F. Barber, 52, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, per each count, concurrent.
- Brooke A. Bengston, 31, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Felicia L. Buckner, 53, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
- Phillip L. Davis, 51, Golden Valley, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Aaron R. Debeir, 20, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Virginia L. Furn, 63, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Brennan A. Hutchinson, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Josey W. Martin, 30, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/3/18), fined $200.
- Levi P. O'Neil, 27, Hibbing, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement and pay $49 in restitution.
- Travis M. Sahlen, 35, Askov, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tammy M. Walker, 38, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $750 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Sept. 22
- Mya C. Bruyere, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Wyatt W. Clark, 19, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Douglas N. Copp, 43, Mercer, Tennessee, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dutch R. Friedt, 48, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rosalie K. Goettl, 43, Culver, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Dwayne Hawthorne, 52, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Erin L. Jacobsen, 33, Virginia, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Aiden L. Litfin, 19, Mahtowa, hunting violation - transporting loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Malachi J. Michael Helenius, 20, Superior, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Miguel R. Miguel, 54, Jeffersonville, Indiana, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $200.
- Ashley E. Mooneyham, 30, Plymouth, Minnesota, driving 90 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
- Christopher L. Rands, 46, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael A. Theobald, 64, Minnesota City, Minnesota, fish and game violation - untagged big game animal, fined $100.
- Conrad M. Weinzierl, 26, homeless, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 355 days styed on two years probation with conditions.
- Donald E. Zantow, 63, Verona, Wisconsin, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection on vehicle, fined $100.
Sept. 23
- Kayla J. Bennett, 32, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ned T. Berry, 41, Pleasant Grove, Utah, loaded firearm violation, fined $100.
- David B. Burleson, 43, Eveleth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Christopher E. Campbell, 28, Virginia, ATV operate on roadway with no driver's license, fined $500, $450 for six months.
- Rylan S. Granger, 19, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Andrew C. Hillmer, 19, Chanhassen, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Claire C. Hineline, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Josephine R. Humphreys, 22, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Lois l. Johnson, 48, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $7 in restitution.
- Lafrado L. Kline, 48, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $100.
- Cindy L. Koller, 68, Virginia, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Jaent E. Koneczny, 78, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Anastasia M. Lafave, 18, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Austin J. Laitala, 27, Virginia, driving 77 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
- Rayanne C. Marroquin, 19, Mountain Iron, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nashay M. Parker-Booker, 23, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, two counts child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50 per each count.
- Neil A. Porter, 25, Minneapolis, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Donald L. Rose, 65, Lake Nebagamon, vehicle violate forest product permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
- Kyle R. Saari, 42, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel J. Sandman, 39, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Brian D. Stillday, 52, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
Sept. 24
- Wendy M. Bergeron, 65, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Caden J. Fisher, 21, Prescott, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jamie L. Gunderson, 31, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Austin M. Ranweiler, 20, North Saint Paul, Minnesota, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jose K. Rios Sanchez, 20, Bloomington, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Bradley C. Seebeck, 41, Barnum, three counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 1/24/16, 5/29/17, 10/9/21), fined $200 per each count; marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Vanessa L. Tokarczyk, 40, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Sept. 25
- Leo J. Buxbaum, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Reven J. King, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Sept. 26
- Kenneth S. Armant, 28, Ely, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $300 fine and three days local confinement.
- Jason E. Bennett, 32, Rochester, Minnesota, sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period, fined $50 and 57 months in prison.
- Caleb M. Berry, 20, Kenosha, Wisconsin, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Michael J. Brigan, 63, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Trevor L. Buchite, 28, Babbitt, receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $300 fine and four days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, four days local confinement and 40 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
- Brandi J. Carlson, 37, Baudette, possession of Xanax, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, time stayed on two year probation with conditions.
- Michael S. Czernewski, 56, Eveleth, obstructing legal process, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Arthur P. Dallum, 53, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Dylan J. Dewhurst, 28, Aurora, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 2 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, 2 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Brenda A. Edmundson, 52, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kevin Harvey, 60, Duluth, DANCO violation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Daniel J. Hasbargen, 51, Saint Cloud, Minnesota, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Jeffery A. Hill, 66, Makinen, neglect of a child, fined $300 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alison M. Hillman, 37, Babbitt, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Alexis K. Johnson, 29, Virginia, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and pay $12,565 in restitution.
- Marvin R. Johnson, 61, Hibbing, financial transaction card fraud, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Aaron S. Koivunen, 23, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joshua A. Lokken, 37, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on six months probation with conditions.
- Steven S. Martindale, 58, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Bobby N. McCoy, 40, Mt. Iron, assault, fined $50, 25 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions; second count assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 65 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 68 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Serenity L. Miller, 24, Nashwauk, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation.
- Larry J. Morneau, 61, Saginaw, driving after cancellation, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two yars probation with conditions.
- Rhonda J. Niska, 45, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kenneth J. Pagel, 27, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year probation with conditions.
- Kevin J. Parr, 48, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, 107 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Tiffany B. Pintar, 34, Nashwauk, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after revocation, no sentence pronounced.
- Gianna D. Potami, 58, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Federico O. Ramirez, 40, Farmington, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Logan G. Rasmussen, 22, International Falls, sale of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 115 days local confinement; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Courtney M. Reiswig, 31, Duluth, neglect of a child, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement, concurrent.
- Jesse M. Schleppegrell, 19, Virginia, sale of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 27 days local confinement; driving while impaired, 27 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Dorothy M. Smigiel, 66, Culver, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Damian J. Stevens, 38, Merced, California, CMV - driver has no log book in possession, fined $100.
- Karen L. Sunne, 78, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James A. Urick, 23, Angora, driving after revocation, fined $400.
- Levi W. Villebrun, 30, Orr, burglary, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, 60 hours Community Work Service.
- Torisa S. Wallace, 39, Eveleth, murder in the third degree, fined $50 and 134 months in prison.
Sept. 27
- Tyler J. Dall, 19, Virginia, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, adjudication stayed for six months, fined $210.
- Jerad M. Fuhr, 19, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cory R. Grev, 61, Rochester, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Krista M. Huewe, 21, Virginia, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Ariana S. Sitra, 19, Two Harbors, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
