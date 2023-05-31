Matters of Record for May 31, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Feb. 13
- Edward D. Austin, 49, Duluth, possess pornographic work featuring a minor, one year local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; second count possess pornographic work featuring a minor, one year local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; third count possess pornographic work featuring a minor, one year local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Walter V. Guthrie III, 18, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Feb. 15
- Elijah D. Carlson-Higgins, 19, Two Harbors, violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed for six months with conditions, 2 days local confinement.
- Benjamin A. Christianson, 38, Two Harbors, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jerrad L. Hiukka, 19, Two Harbors, disorderly conduct, fined $200 and 60 days local confinement, 58 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Austin M. Johansen, 22, Silver Bay, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $300 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Alicia M. Larson, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 60 days local confinement, 58 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jessica L. Milbrett, 27, Alexandria, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year probation, 16 hours Community Work Service.
- Eric A. Strom, 50, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed with conditions.
Feb. 16
- Thomas W. Baker, 47, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Austin D. Bierwerth, 26, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Dylan W. Cheek, 42, Knife River, failure to stop for a school bus, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
- Nate C. Daniels, 39, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alfonso Davis, 40, Duluth, possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, 75 months in prison; felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months in prison, concurrent.
- Hunter T. Ersbo, 25, Virginia, stalking, fined $50, 45 days local confinement and 23 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Rodney D. Etheridge, 36, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Richard A. Greenwood, 53, Hibbing, violation of predatory offender registration, fined $50, 4 days local confinement and 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Lindsy A. Groskreutz, 39, Superior, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $3,400 in restitution.
- Nathan J. Gundy, 37, Buhl, threats of violence, fined $50, 46 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Heather K. Gutsch, 22, Duluth, driving 56 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
- Katie M. Hedberg, 31, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Hannah S. Houle, 26, Duluth, test refusal, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Devin W. Jourdain, 36, Duluth, violation of order for protection within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Steven N. Kastet, 68, Hibbing, intentionally point a gun at another, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement.
- Shawn M. Kraskey, 45, Cook, possession of a controlled substance, 19 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Kyle J. Leskey, 24, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fined $50 and 24 months in prison; identity theft, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, concurrent.
- Joseph H. Love, 33, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 290 days stayed on two years probation, concurrent; threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years probation, $50 and 64 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Johnathan L. Lynch, 41, Aurora, escape from custody, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $985 in restitution.
- Susan T. Perunovich, 63, Side Lake, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Cory A. Porter, 38, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 16 days local confinement.
- Dillon A. Reyna, 31, Hermantown, criminal sex conduct, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 10 years in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $1,950 in restitution.
- Zachary A. Schmelzer, 28, Hibbing, mail theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 10 days local confinement.
- Nicholas J. Serson, 44, Hibbing, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; sale of a controlled substance, 45 months in prison, concurrent.
- Kris R. Severin, 43, Floodwood, violation of a restraining order, 18 months in prison, time stayed on one day probation; violation of no contact order, 21 moths in prison, time stayed on one day; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 28 months in prison; escape from custody, 274 days local confinement.
- Nicholas K. Sleen, 38, Tower, theft, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Daniel P. St. Arnold, 57, Duluth, domestic assault, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Scott J. Stellmach, 43, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Stephanie L. Straw, 41, Cook, neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 40 hours Community Work Service.
- Jeffery A. Vaudrin, 56, Gilbert, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
Feb. 17
- Allan W. Anderson, 66, Cloquet, careless driving, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Robert M. Baker, 45, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, fined $50, one year local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on seven years probation with conditions.
- Benjamin M. Brant, 46, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, six days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Jason M. Budisalovich, 47, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cody J. Clark, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Coltten D. Davey, 27, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/15/17), fined $200; driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/11/20), fined $200.
- Nick Debartolo, 58, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jaime R. DeJesus, 51, Duluth, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.
- Ethan J. Drift, 19, Duluth, aid and abet sale of marijuana, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement.
- Laura K. Hamblin, 40, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report collision with unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Carol L. Hauschild, 59, Farmington, Minnesota, designated waters - possession/use non-preserved minnows on designated trout waters, fined $100.
- Austin L. Knute, 28, Mountain Iron, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, six days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Simone A. Lapraire-Barney, 20, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Victoria J. Marolt, 39, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David J. Massoglia, 25, Superior, shoplifting, continued for dismissal, pay $1 in restitution; carry/possess a pistol without a permit - second or subsequent violation, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 13 days local confinement; sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 13 days local confinement.
- Debra E. Mattinen, 44, Floodwood, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol level, six days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, 120 hours Community Work Service.
- Nicole C. McArthur, 30, Superior, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Andrew D. Moshler, 34, Sartell, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Austin M. Nichols, 26, Duluth, aggravated robbery, imposition stayed on four years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 18 days local confinement; simple robbery, imposition stayed on four years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 18 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Jordan T. Pederson, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Oliver E. Putkonen III, 33, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- LaRissa S. Raisch, 21, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and 92 days local confinement, 90 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Addison K. Stickney, 33, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Hunter T. Tevik, 20, Alborn, driver fails to stop for accident to property, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Lauv Vang, 28, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dennis J. Woelber, 19, Hayward, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Feb. 18
- Evan D. Bunker, 36, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan D. Huberty, 18, New Market, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Lars H. Johnson, 35, Cromwell, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.
- Jonathon F. Krueth, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brent T. Newman, 31, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Toni L. Rannetsberger, 36, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Nicole M. Scoggin, 39, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan M. Walker, 28, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Louis H. Weichseldorfer, 50, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Feb. 19
- Bruce R. Martinson, 64, Schroeder, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Benjamin S. Rose, 28, Saginaw, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Feb. 20
- Jayden J. Aili, 20, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sarah R. Radosevich, 34, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
- Matthew R. Schmidt, 21, Elko, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Feb. 21
- Doreen G. Bailey, 60, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Casey R. Behrens, 36, Virginia, driving after cancellation, 151 days local confinement.
- Joseph D. Eagle, 43, Onamia, Minnesota, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation.
- Shane R. Greniger, 32, Grand Rapids, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $700.
- Sara A. Hall, 37, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 6/25/14, 4/9/15), fined $200 per each count.
- Christopher J. Hammer, 35, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance, 27 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Nikki C. Hoaglund, 29, Excelsior, Minnesota, offering a forged check, one year local confinement.
- Jonathan L. Lewis, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Bobby McCoy, 40, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 26 months in prison.
- Michael J. McNaughton IV, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed.
- Brandon M. Moore, 34, Superior, driving while impaired, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions, $1,000 fine, $950 stayed.
- Casey M. Oveson, 24, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Travis L. Persson, 47, Duluth, driving after revocation, 60 days local confinement.
- Dylan T. Peterson, 31, Grand Rapids, assault, fined $50 and 120 months in prison; assault, 120 months in prison, concurrent.
- Skylar T. Phillips, 21, Calhan, Colorado, two counts damage to property, imposition stayed on one year probation.
- Terry L. Scovel, 63, Grand Rapids, vehicle violate forest product permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Timothy S. Shelby, 30, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed for one year, $1,000 fine and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed.
- Colleen M. Smith, 32, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Vanessa R. Stillday, 38, Cloquet, theft, one year local confinement.
- Paul V. Troxel, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tim P. Wandtke, 54, Scandinavia, Wisconsin, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gavin M. Williams, 19, Nashwauk, driving 97 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
- John P. Williams, 45, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Feb. 22
- Ronald A. Babcock, 42, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ashlie L. Behlke, 25, Duluth, three counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
- Ashely M. Benolken, 25, Farmington, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Bryce R. Dauphinais, 23, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Dylan M. Deroche, 21, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Denise L. Hanlon, 46, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Angelica L. Hardy, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Dimitri A. Houston, 20, Superior, violation of no contact order, fined $500 and 60 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions; DANCO violation, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Melanie C. Jacobson, 51, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Gunnar W. Jondal, 33, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mark S. Kotlarz, 46, Virginia, hunting/fishing violation - take wild animals while license privileges are revoked, fined $400.
- Regina L. Kugel, 25, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jacob R. Richart, 30, Saint Francis, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Paige E. Ruzich, 23, Hibbing, forestry violation - fail to obtain consent to remove/cut decorative trees/boughs, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Dakota J. Sandberg, 22, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brent R. Sodren, 46, Isanti, Minnesota, fish and game violation - take fish without a license, fined $100.
- Kevin D. Taylor, 64, Gilbert, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jon W. Tikkanen, 51, Gilbert, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jeffrey A. Tyssedal, 40, Virginia, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
- Amber L. Wait, 39, Cloquet, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, fined $50, 28 days local confinement and 102 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Naheisha M. Walker, 24, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Feb. 23
- Kevin M. Bassett, 32, Windham, Maine, trespass on a pipeline, fined $50, 364 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service, 360 days stayed on one year probation.
- Phillip M. Cody, 35, Proctor, violate an order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Anders K. Edwardson, 30, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bryan C. Fagerstrom, 40, Chisholm, allow illegal operation of a snowmobile by a juvenile, fined $100.
- Benjamin J. Hakes, 29, Eyota, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 355 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Scott E. Hanson, 50, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nathan I. Heazlett, 50, Duluth, tamper with a motor vehicle without permission, 8 days local confinement; shoplifting, 8 days local confinement.
- Rachelle L. Hinrichs, 53, New River, Arizona, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Timothy J. Hirchert, 32, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $200 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Daniel J. Hopke, 23, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900, 32 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- David T. Jeanette, 32, Culver, possession of small amount marijuana, fined $50.
- Lacy A. Johnson, 40, Deer River, driving after suspension (offense dated: 3/29/13), fined $200.
- Heidi S. Kusel, 49, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 343 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Johnathan E. Larson, 38, Hinckley, Minnesota, domestic assault, fined $50 and 26 months in prison.
- Samantha J. Olson, 25, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph D. Pyrlik, 63, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- John J. Raisch, 57, Cass Lake, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Gina N. Ramsey, 28, Superior, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on one year probation.
- Jacob A. Simone, 36, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Curtis L. Thompson, 42, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 300 day stays on one year probation with conditions; receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; shoplifting, 90 days local confinement and pay $22 in restitution, concurrent.
- Ingrid F. Thompson, 32, Wilton, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Anthony J. Tremblay, 25, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 360 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Justin W. Tucker, 30, Minneapolis, driver fails to stop for accident to property, 90 days local confinement and pay $1,000 in restitution.
- Amanda J. Viney, 35, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Cody A. Wright, 35, Duluth, shoplifting, six days local confinement.
Feb. 24
- Zachary J. Bergman, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Dennis A. Brantner, 62, Embarrass, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Donald R. Burcar, 80, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Robert E. Hakala, 74, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert C. Holtz, 26, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 279 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Cale H. Huie, 25, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions; carrying while under the influence, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on one year probation.
- Lexis J. Husmann, 20, Kelly lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Alyssa L. Keezer, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Keith G. Kussatz, 46, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Nichole A. Laskowski, 40, Columbia, South Carolina, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sean E. Launderville, 21, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Deontate L. Leatherberry, 34, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Dawn M. Marks, 60, Babbitt, threats of violence, adjudication stayed for three years, $300 fine.
- Deandre D. Norwood, 32, Duluth, damage to property, fined $400 and 60 days local confinement, time and $350 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cole J. Oja, 20, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kevin R. Pekkala, 40, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles J. Roalstad, 29, Eveleth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/30/16), fined $200.
- William E. Wells, 28, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/22/17), fined $200.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
