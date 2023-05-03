Matters of Record for May 3, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Jan. 9
- Dylan C. Wallace, 25, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Jan. 23
- Jessica L. Fredenburg, 33, Ely, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $80.
- Jeremy D. Geiger, 18, Hoyt Lakes, driving after suspension, fined $320; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $320.
- Willie K. Harris II, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/24/13), fined $200.
- Anthony A. Holloway, 36, Duluth, attempted murder in the second degree, fined $50, 240 months in prison and pay $6,903 in restitution; child endangerment, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Mason D. Kinney, 23, Virginia, obscene/harassing calls, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $300 fine and three days local confinement.
- Jerad T. Konczak, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/23/19), fined $200.
- Kenneth J. Kruse-Koivisto, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date: 11/3/11), fined $@00.
- Timothy J. Lopp, 49, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 46 months in prison.
- Patrick G. Mattson, 23, Eveleth, simple robbery, fined $300, 37 days local confinement and 23 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Luke D. McGregor, 30, Iron, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Melinda L. Montgomery, 67, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jeremy M. Morris, 32, Elko, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 7 days local confinement.
- Charles W. Myhre, 43, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50, 9 months local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; second count possession of a controlled substance, 9 months local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $15 in restitution.
- Brianna J. Nelson, 36, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/6/11), fined $200.
- Bradley A. Nesdahl, 43, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70; driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Carolyn A. Obermeyer, 48, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200, second count driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/24/14), fined $200.
- Jonathan D. Polaski, 25, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Donovan J. Robinson, 50, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50, 37 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- David J. Schweiger, 55, Duluth, workers compensation fraud, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
- Kelsi L. Sedlachek, 34, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jeris J. Siewert, 33, Hoyt Lakes, driving while revoked/suspended or canceled, fined $300.
- Addison K. Stickney, 33, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Lisa R. Street, 49, Aurora, driving after suspension, fined $230.
- James D. Sutton, 67, Babbitt, assault, fined $300, 90 days local confinement and 25 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, pay $2,402 in restitution.
- Hunter R. Tekautz, 25, Tower, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Lucas T. Vanbaalen, 21, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rodney L. Villebrun Jr., 34, Orr, damage to property, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $1,112 in restitution.
Jan. 24
- Mauricio J. Ayala, 28, Saint Paul, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Suzanne R. Erickson, 51, Gilbert, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Walter G. Fuenffinger, 58, Virginia, attempted criminal sexual conduct, 180 months in prison; false imprisonment, one year and one day in prison, consecutive.
- John A. Gorman, 20, Benbrook, Texas, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Kristina L. Hamilton, 28, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- James A. Irish, 40, Bovey, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jenna M. Johnson, 19, Eveleth, public nuisance, fined $300.
- Klarissa A. Karel, 36, Gilbert, display tabs of another vehicle (offense dated: 1/27/14), fined $300.
- Stephen V. Knapp, 48, Gilbert, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Aaron C. Lussier, 34, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Ryan A. Morrow, 42, Evansville, Indiana, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David L. Petersen, 47, Merrill, Wisconsin, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Frank E. Popesh III, 44, Soudan, DNR violation - ER Lynx Mgt Zone - failure to comply with body-gripping trap, fined $100.
- Brian J. Porter, 43, Biwabik, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Katherine L. Thompson, 44, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Steven C. Toddie, 55, Ely, designated waters violation - possess/use non-preserved minnows on designated trout lake, fined $100.
- Travis J. Weimer, 35, Warba, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonathan A. Williams, 33, Virginia, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
Jan. 25
- Colton J. Andrews, 18, Duluth, driving 81 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $150.
- Brandon C. Baumann, 37, Rush City, Minnesota, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; possession of a short-barreled shotgun, 26 months in prison, concurrent.
- Nathaniel X. Blake, 19, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Kenneth M. Contreras, 22, give peace officer false information, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $300; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bailey J. A. Dewhurst, 26, Aurora, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Hailie N. Falk, 23, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $250; hands-free law violation, fined $250.
- William D. Fosse, 35, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeremy D. Geiger, 18, Hoyt Lakes, driving after suspension, fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Boris J. Goritchan, 61, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine with $150 stayed.
- Aaron M. A. Griffith, 36, Cook, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and one day local confinement.
- Noah W. Grode, 24, Oakdale, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Keagan W. Guiley, 33, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Dale C. Haavisto, 36, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jorden S. Halloranredisi, 25, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Christopher A. Heishman, 40, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Krista M. Huewe, 21, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Kyler J. Jensen, 42, Tower, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jacob E. Jensrud, 18, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cody J. D. Johnson, 37, Eveleth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
- Jacob L. Kivela-Sandnas, 34, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Zachary M. King, 39, Hibbing, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Joshua J. Lehtinen, 36, Aurora, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nichoals E. Lierman, 24, Virgina, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Chanler N. Lokken, 21, Bovey, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jason D. Maki, 49, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $225.
- Seth J. Martin, 35, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $260.
- Joseph A. McLaughlin, 58, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nathanial C. Mitchell, 38, Britt, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Ginger E. Moats, 40, Ely, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Erin L. Ningen, 56, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Michael S. Nitzschke, 33, Zim, fleeing a peace officer, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Justin L. Parise, 30, Buhl, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nickolas A. Pierce, 17, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Edward J. Pospeck, 64, Hoyt Lakes, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Edwin J. R. Quinones, 42, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200; display cancel/revoked/suspended or stolen plates, fined $300.
- Doris A. Radtke, 51, Hoyt Lakes, ATV violation - allow unlawful youthful operation, fined $100.
- Timothy J. Raymond, 53, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Daniel G. Roach, 49, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Taylor L. Rose, 26, Mountain Iron, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Shawna R. Roulston, 27, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/6/18), fined $200.
- Eli D. Rudolph, 21, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Christopher J. Runningbear, 51, Virginia, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Zion K. D. Sanford, 23, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Howard K. Shaw, 49, Cambridge, Minnesota, two counts driving after suspension, fined $260 per each count.
- Gary M. Stillwell, 37, Kinney, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Austin J. Swanson, 28, Winton, Minnesota, driving while impaired, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $250 fine and 194 days local confinement; assault, adjudication stayed on four years probation with conditions, fined $250 and 194 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Dyani M. Taylor, 20, Minneapolis, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Benjamin E. Wilhelm, 43, Biwabik, driving after suspension, fined $225.
- Jonathan A. Williams, 33, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Jan. 26
- Daniel J. Hofsommer, 50, Aurora, forestry violation - fail to obtain consent to remove decorative tree boughs, fined $100.
- Sherry L. Koskiniemi, 60, Gilbert, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jordan T. Lagrew, 41, Minneapolis, fish and game violation - take fish without a license, fined $100.
- Christina D. Lindbeck, 43, Hoyt Lakes, forestry violation - fail to obtain consent to remove decorative tree boughs, fined $100.
- Joseph A. McLaughlin, 58, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Wade T. Osborne, 33, Hoyt Lakes, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jacob J. Potocnik, 32, Biwabik, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Chelsey A. Tibbetts, 34, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonathan A. Williams, 33, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Matters of Record
