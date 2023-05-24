Matters of Record for May 24
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Feb. 9
- Richard C. Allen, 63, Hibbing, two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, 180 days local confinement per each count, concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, 180 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, fined $1,000, 180 days local confinement and 79 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Logan A. J. Chatterson, 21, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 42 days local confinement; theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 44 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Nikita N. Jacobs, 25, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brian McKinney, 39, Duluth, disorderly conduct, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 25 days and fine stayed on one year probation.
- Mark J. Monroe, 40, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, 9 months local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on seven years probation with conditions.
- Joanne L. Myers, 60, Babbitt, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Theresa M. Venth, 21, Duluth, shoplifting, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $35 in restitution.
Feb. 10
- Santo L. Antonutti, 57, Chisholm, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Loretta J. Brill, 65, Duluth, theft by fraud, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Matthew J. Christiansen, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Allen M. Dittbrenner, 30, Vashon, Washington, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Katie E. Dubla, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $1,000 fine; careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- David E. Fuller, 46, Harvey, Illinois, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Jeffrey A. Hanson, 70, Duluth, open bottle law possession violation, fined $100.
- Tyler J. Johnson, 36, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Michael R. Kesner, 43, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 36 days staying on one year probation with conditions.
- Michelle N. Martz, 22, Duluth, shoplifting, continue for dismissal for one year.
- Chet A. Mugge, 26, Hoyt Lakes, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Kevin C. Myers, 40, Foxboro, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cole R. Scovill, 23, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dannette M. L. Sivigny, 36, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Lucas T. Smith, 28, Maplewood, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $300.
- Luke S. Urman, 43, Ely, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
Feb. 11
- Tigerlilly R. Anderson, 21, Eveleth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Jalani J. Brown, 26, Virginia, seven counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 7/3/16, 10/25/16, 3/4/17, 8/7/17, 9/21/17, 12/1/17, 6/15/19), fined $200 per each count.
- Dalene N. Chosa, 30, Lansee, Michigan, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/18/18, 4/11/18), fined $200 per each count.
- Joseph S. Weidenborner, 25, Kelliher, vehicle violate forest products permit, fined $500.
Feb. 12
- Tyler J. Carlson, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Taya R. Higgins, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeffrey D. Palmer, 21, Floodwood, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Feb. 13
- Hailey E. Arvola, 20, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 305 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $1295 in restitution; fleeing a peace officer, 60 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Nicole L. Buchanan, 43, Aurora, possession of 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 32 days local confinement.
- Nicholas R. Champa, 25, Bayport, Minnesota, drive-by shooting, fined $50 and 92 months in prison.
- Alicia N. Cooper, 29, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, 37 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Steven K. Ferris, 71, Hoyt Lakes, violation of a restraining order, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Russell D. Frear, 58, Saginaw, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, one year local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on seven years local confinement with conditions.
- Janice E. Jackson, 82, Kelsey, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeremy J. Lawrence, 38, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Feb. 13
- Trevor L. Angellar, 25, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Scott A. Anderson, 46, Solway, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit, fined $100.
- Hailey E. Arvola, 20, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 270 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kenda J. Benner, 27, Nett Lake, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 124 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement.
- Jessica R. Bergren, 40, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lekevic D. Chambers, 30, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, 332 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 33 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Ashley J. Fink, 39, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Ryan G. Fink, 45, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Noah G. Ford, 22, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $900 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, four days local confinement, concurrent.
- D'Zhae T. Goodwin, 18, Superior, assault, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; threats of violence, fined $90 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Johnnie L. Green, 31, Two Harbors, theft, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Austin S. Guillen, 25, Faribault, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $190.
- Dustin L. Guillen, 33, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Emmanuel Harvey, 48, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mason R. Hill, 21, Buhl, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Jeffrey L. Hopke, 53, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- William J. Jackson, 33, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, two days local confinement; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ross A. Jakober, 22, Centerville, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Sami A. Jensen, 18, Rochester, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Justin J. Kari, 43, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of stolen property, fined $50.
- Christopher J. Kugel, 31, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Trent T. Lindahl, 35, Chisholm, violation of an order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation, two days local confinement.
- Matthew J. McDonald, 31, Superior, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Christopher L. Miller, 42, Lutsen, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Wendy L. Miller, 46, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Dylan J. Moore, 28, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jesse L. Olsen, 46, Two Harbors, possession of a controlled substance, one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Tammy E. Otterness, 60, Chisholm, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Amirah D. Pitt, 19, Superior, assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Kyla A. Powers, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William J. Rainaldi, 44, Eveleth, driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement.
- Dustin M. Rian, 39, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Billijo A. Sielaff, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
- Athena C. Smekofske, 33, Duluth, assault, 25 days local confinement; theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 32 days local confinement, concurrent; financial transaction card fraud, one year local confinement, 333 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 62 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- John F. Spagenski, 42, Chisholm, theft, fined $100 and pay $200 in restitution.
- Luke W. Stepan, 20, Duluth, aid and abet sale of marijuana, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
- Riley D. A. Tarver, 19, Schroeder, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Dennis K. Thompson, 61, Cloquet, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Brandi M. Vainio, 38, Esko, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Allison N. Wainionpaa, 27, Superior, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Xzaviean O. Young, 29, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 107 days local confinement.
- Howard D. Zablo, 43, Aurora, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 44 days local confinement.
Feb. 14
- Ethan E. Burns, 23, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Delores B. Corbine, 23, Hinckley, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Lane H. Efraimson, 36, Saginaw, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Isabel R. Johnson, 17, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alicia M. Larson, 32, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alecia L. Mandal, 54, Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $750 stayed one year probation with conditions.
- Robert M. Martin Jr., 24, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 95 days local confinement.
- Kooper K. Mattson, 27, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Levi A. Nesje, 31, Champlin, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
- Michael J. Olds, 40, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James P. Pedersen, 28, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Calvin J. Plewa, 18, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Rodney E. Preddy, 52, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Deshon J. Robinson, 25, Mahtowa, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Alex X. Sims, 24, Goleta, California, shoplifting, continue for dismissal for one year.
- Janet L. Sundberg, 75, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alek W. Wallin, 26, Superior, open bottle law violation, fined $100.
- Christopher S. Zimmer, 31, Iron, driving after cancellation/revocation/suspension, fined $300.
Feb. 15
- Kenneth R. Aase, 18, Babbitt, underage drinking and driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Raelee L. Anderson, 17, Duluth, driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jared W. Boshey, 35, Orr, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/1/16), adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- James L. Bushey, 54, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Erik J. Edwardson, 33, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Justin B. Gonzales, 34, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 49 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tina M. Hansen, 56, Hill City, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael A. Hellman, 44, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Mandy J. Martin, 35, Embarrass, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- David A. Olson, 67, Cambridge, Minnesota, check forgery, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $246 in restitution.
- Vincent D. Pohto, 25, Forbes, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- John K. Pringle, 53, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after revocation, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Jessica L. Sanders, 38, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Danielle N. Thompson, 32, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 and 13 days local confinement.
- Ta'quarios L. Wair, 22, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $500 fine.
- Vincent A. White, 34, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Feb. 16
- Tyon L. Booher, 33, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Brian A. Burba, 40, Gilbert, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 283 days local confinement.
- Stephen R. Edgar, 54, Virginia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50 per each count.
- Matthew D. Irgang, 41, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Diana M. Jacka, 52, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Malik M. Mathison, 20, Brookston, driving after suspension, fined $200.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
