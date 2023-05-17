99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Matters of Record for May 17, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:22 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
Feb. 2

  • Ryan M. Bolen, 32, Proctor, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Tiffany A. Burnham, 27, Superior, possession of a pistol without a permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 357 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 82 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $225 in restitution.
  • Michael A. Colvin, 52, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jesse L. Fechner, 33, Duluth, interfere with an emergency call, one year local confinement; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Zandel D. Morgan, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Amber L. Whitt, 31, Sauk Centre, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 21 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 69 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Princeton L. Witherspoon, 34, Duluth, check forgery, 180 days local confinement and pay $257 in restitution; theft, 180 days local confinement.
  • Rebecca J. Wutz, 36, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Feb. 3

  • James K. Bachinski, 61, financial transaction card fraud, 180 days local confinement, 178 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; indecent exposure, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
  • Jacqueline Clark, 48, Bloomington, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jason K. Erickson, 28, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 335 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • David M. H. Gouge, 33, Superior, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 363 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kelly T. Goutermont, 32, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, predatory offender violation - fails to fulfill registration requirement or knowingly commits act, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.
  • Jason L. Higgins, 39, Superior, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Cole M. Jacobs, 32, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,0000 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Chantal R. Plante, 44, Bemidji, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Feb. 4

  • Brennan A. Carlson, 26, Soudan, small game violation - failure to report accidentally or lawfully killed marten/bobcat before possession or transport, fined $100.
  • Johanna N. Deutsch, 19, Mountain Iron, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Jeffrey B. Hunt, 48, Cook, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Jennifer R. Kohlberg, 32, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Allison I. Kyllonen, 22, Kalispell, Montana, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kenneth P. Laack, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Feb. 5

  • Samantha J. Olson, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Feb. 6

  • Michael D. Albrecht, 51, Duluth, possession of pornographic work - minor under age 13, imposition stayed on five years probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement; second count possession pornographic work - minor under age 13, imposition stayed on five years probation with conditions, $50 fine and one year local confinement, concurrent; third count possess pornographic work - minor under age 13, imposition stayed on five years probation with conditions, $50 fine and one year local confinement, concurrent.
  • Taylor A. Bushell, 22, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count; driving after suspension, fined $200; possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
  • Tyler C. Collins, 44, Richfield, Minnesota, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 73 days local confinement.
  • Brent A. Dooley, 41, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Celestino Fonseca, 44, St. Cloud, Florida, damage to property, one year local confinement, 354 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $869 in restitution.
  • Kari L. Guralski, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Adam S. Hart, 37, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $75.
  • Zoe L. Hauswirth, 24, Duluth, theft - permanently depriving another of property, 30 days local confinement, 28 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Jessica K. C. Johnson, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jesse A. C. Kilpela, 32, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jennifer L. Korva, 49, Aurora, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Zion E. Kramer-Smart, 24, Brainerd, Minnesota, reckless driving, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.
  • Micca A. Leider, 48, Ely, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, four days local confinement; damage to property, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, four days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Shawn D. Lewis Jr., 21, Duluth, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 57 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; second count violation of order for protection, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Chris J. Millikan, 35, Babbitt, financial transaction card fraud, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $120 in restitution; sale of narcotics, fined $300, 27 month in prison, 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions, concurrent; insurance fraud, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Derek D. Mohawk, 44, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $45.
  • Lucas A. Pietrowski, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Nicholas J. Sawyer, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jeorgetta M. R. Sharlow, 41, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Eric M. Shere, 30, Embarrass, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Andrew J. Steinert, 33, Crystal, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Christopher E. Vines, 38, Cook, felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 15 months in prison.

Feb. 7

  • Charles T. Clore II, 54, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Gwen R. Fifield, 31, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Shawn C. M. Gravelle, 38, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Dustin L. Guillen, 33, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sarah A. L. Hanson, 32, Bovey, driving while impaired, fined $1,0000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jennifer V. Julsrud, 51, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James F. McDonald, 69, Pengilly, MN annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
  • Tristin J. Morse, 27, Superior, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Lacey M. Richmond, 35, Littlefork, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ezra W. Schomberg, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Leslie S. Solis, 21, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Jack R. Wilson, 23, Minneapolis, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $300.

Feb. 8

  • Katelynn R. Aho, 19, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gary A. Daniels, 57, Wrenshall, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
  • Carl S. Erickson, 38, Duluth, violation of restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50.
  • Bryan J. Hathaway, 36, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jared D. Holt, 20, Aurora, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $250 stayed for one year.
  • Austin R. Hubbartt, 29, Two Harbors, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Jaden Z. Jahnke, 20, St. Paul, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Stephanie A. Jaskowiak, 38, Duluth, fraud - issued a dishonored check, 60 days local confinement and pay $214 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Reed C. Johnson, 32, Hibbing, possession small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
  • Melanie S. Magnuson, 47, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jennifer M. Morrison, 21, Tower, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Johnathon M. Musakka, 39, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Deborah N. Nyquist, 29, Babbitt, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $300 and pay $239 in restitution.
  • Cory W. Perrington, 45, Deer River, vehicle violate forest products permit, fined $500.
  • Mannie J. Rosado, 25, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Gregory W. Scholz, 70, Cohasset, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $200.
  • Kalie M. Schultz, 31, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Joseph T. Silker, 35, Carlton, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement and pay $45 in restitution.
  • Trent L. Smith, 26, Duluth, theft of property, 90 days local confinement and pay $36 in restitution.
  • Claira A. Stager, 17, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Joseph T. Waller, 37, Proctor, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Douglas A. White, 69, Duluth, indecent exposure, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Thomas S. White, 48, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Stephen J. C. Wooster, 50, Palm Springs, California, shoplifting, fined $290.

Feb. 9

  • Blake M. Brenny, 28, Ely, forestry violation - false statement/bill of sale for boughs/decorative trees, fined $100.
  • Matthew Brown, 57, Chisholm, possession of methamphetamine, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 58 days local confinement; assault, 90 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Stefanie M. Butenhoff, 38, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Logan A. J. Chatterson, 21, Duluth, child endangerment, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 and 51 days local confinement, fine stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Paul W. Dietz, 40, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 12 days local confinement.
  • Kenneth S. Duttweiler, 45, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Joseph W. Graves, 24, Faribault, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, 30 days local confinement.
  • Chad T. Hanson, 50, Two Harbors, possess/use non-preserved minnows on designated trout lake, fined $100.
  • Savanna L. Johnson, 29, Grand Rapids, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Sheldon D. Kingbird, 35, Brookston, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Crystal J. Leblanc, 55, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Antwon T. McCune, 27, Hibbing, felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, fined $50, 5 days local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Kari A. Moss, 32, Eveleth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Joanne L. Myers, 60, Babbitt, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Kyle D. Okstad, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200; driving 90 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
  • James P. Pedersen, 28, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 101 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement.
  • Jay M. Puig, 52, Tofte, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Wayne G. Sampson, 53, Babbitt, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 30 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • James J. Sheffield, 35, Virginia, sale of 17 grams or more cocaine or meth within a 90-day period, fined $50 and 64 months in prison.
  • Toyamma L. Smith Jr., 47, Hibbing, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
