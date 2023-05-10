Matters of Record for May 10, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Jan. 25
- Kyle L. Coldagelli, 35, Eveleth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Natasha R. Gordon, 22, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 170 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 357 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions; reckless driving, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Ricki R. Kamppi, 64, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Jan. 26
- Charles E. Bille III, 30, Scottsdale, Arizona, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- John W. Christy, 33, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tara M. Cieluch, 29, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Ashley J. Fiegel, 27, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Brandon L. Lund, 48, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew R. Mickelson, 28, Duluth, fish and game violation - take fish without angling license, fined $100.
- Ryan M. Porter, 38, Duluth, damage to property, 90 days local confinement.
- Timothy R. Shackleton, 64, New Auburn, Wisconsin, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $400.
- Daniel P. St. Arnold, 57, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation.
- Christina Tran, 43, Otsego, Minnesota, failure to pay fine imposed, fined $200.
- Rashawn J. Turner, 18, Smyma, Georgia, theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $135 in restitution.
- Ashlee D. Welsh, 39, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Jan. 27
- Matthew M. Benson, 27, Duluth, receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 355 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Matthew B. Blais, 41, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $110 in restitution.
- Karissa J. Buchholz, 40, Eveleth, habitual animal nuisance violation, fined $100.
- Karl C. Condon, 47, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Uriah L. Dueland, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph J. Foster, 58, Isabella, school bus safety violation, fined $200.
- Connor M. Goodner, 23, Rochester, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brady T. Heytens, 22, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed for two years with conditions, $50 fine.
- Jacob G. Kuschke, 28, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alana E. Lemieux, 26, Cloquet, driving 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
- Courtney L. McCabe, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Anton G. Pavlin, 50, Gilbert, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Vincent D. Pohto, 25, Forbes, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David S. Sell, 54, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, sale of 3 grams or more cocaine or meth within a 90-day period with a firearm, 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; give false information to a peace officer, 90 days local confinement.
- David J. Soenksen, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Matthew J. Spanier, 35, Duluth, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
- Ryan M. Zimpel, 36, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Jan. 28
- Dustin L. Bilyeu, 38, Bovey, vehicle violate forest products permit violation, fined $500.
- Matthew D. Mauer, 10, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, fish and game violation - take fish without a license, fined $100.
- Phillip C. Scherf, 33, Eveleth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/30/18), fined $200.
- Jackson M. G. St. George, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 29
ADVERTISEMENT
- Jeremy J. Anick, 46, Cohasset, vehicle violate forest products permit, fined $600.
- Andrew J. Attea, 51, Glenview, Illinois, careless driving, fined $100.
- Derek D. Barnes, 31, Bemidji, Minnesota, possession/sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
- Levi A. Jennings, 33, Calumet, vehicle violate forest products permit, fined $500.
- Richard Marsh, 39, Goodland, vehicle violate forest products permit, fined $500.
- Kim D. Preiner, 69, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 30
- Joseph V. Anderson, 31, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Derek S. Bautch Jr., 18, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Anthony J. Bayer, 21, Virginia, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Joseph J. Belgarde, 49, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kaylee A. Broman, 25, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 11 days local confinement.
- Aaron M. Bushnell, 50, Hibbing, move over law violation, adjudication stayed for six months, $90 fine.
- Demetrics Byrd, 27, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Elijah L. Cloud, 20, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 180 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kyleigh J. Cloud, 24, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
- Jason M. Crum, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Hannah M. Davis, 19, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Cory M. Dieryck, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Robert T. Dowling, 73, Deer River, MN annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
- Justin R. Earnest, 23, Superior, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 338 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tyler J. Eliason, 26, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mark G. Elric, 33, Duluth, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 305 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph C. Faughnan, 33, Knife River, forestry violation - open burning of prohibited materials, fined $200; failure to obtain a burning permit, fined $200.
- Jeremy J. Flaherty, 24, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Hunter N. Fuhol, 24, Grand Marais, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Sonja B. L. Garbow, 42, Sawyer Township, aiding and abetting financial transaction card fraud, 21 months in prison.
- Jennifer L. Gjerdahl, 40, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $260.
- Joseph B. Greene, 34, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.
- Matthew S. Kangas, 26, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Gregory C. Koskela, 41, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Jonathan S. Lewis, 29, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud, 30 days local confinement.
- Eric J. Madden, 32, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 70 days local confinement; assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine; second count assault, 77 days local confinement.
- Ryan T. MacMillan, 35, Silver Bay, open bottle law violation, fined $100.
- David M. Oraskovich, 27, Duluth, possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
- Jordan R. Orbeck, 26, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brian J. Porter, 43, Biwabik, shoplifting, fined $200 and pay $109 in restitution.
- Nicholas D. Rectenwald, 34, Duluth, test refusal, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert l. Reilly, 43, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Austin J. Remer, 20, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 54 days stayed on one year probation.
- Michael W. Renner, 48, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Edward K. Rono, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Mohamed A. Salad, 28, Saint Paul, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $200.
- Shelby L. Sanderson, 26, Kenosha, Wisconsin, hit and run - failure to report collision with an unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year; test refusal, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Klarissa A. Sauter, 36, Gilbert, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Christina R. Shalvay, 33, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year; second count disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Wyatt O. Sigman, 21, Gilbert, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 64 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gary A. Sparks-Taylor, 30, Minneapolis, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Tristin S. Spicer, 42, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Matthew W. Taylor, 29, Hayward, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Stacy A. Thompson, 38, Chisholm, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Joseph A. Tucker, 44, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of ignition interlock, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Katie A. Vanvickle, 48, Virginia, financial transaction card fraud, fined $50, one year local confinement and pay $276 in restitution.
- D'Angelo E. Vonmoore, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brady M. Wagner, 23, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tatianna N. Walker, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for on year.
- Andrea M. Ward, 35, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- James P. Wherland, 48, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $660 in restitution.
- Donavan N. White, 20, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Miriah D. Yourczek, 27, Cook, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Jan. 31
- Lorerco L. Anthony, 25, St. Louis, Missouri, aid and abet criminal sexual conduct, six months local confinement and 172 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Joseph M. Becker, 43, Laporte, Minnesota, fish and game violation - take fish without an angling license, fined $100.
- Tyler M. Berg, 34, Grand Rapids, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kyle V. Busby, 24, Chisholm, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100; shoplifting, fined $100.
- Alexander T. Crider-Forsell, 29, Duluth, possession/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
- Leah J. Erickson, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Xiaoyan Fang, 52, Superior, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Garrett S. Hoskins, 36, Princeton, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Darin W. Jenkins, 36, unknown address, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.
- Thomas C. Johnson, 54, Chisholm, violation of a restraining order, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Thomas A. Kobus, 42, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jacki F. Kubena, 43, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Rachael L. Lillegaard, 19, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Marie D. Lira, 50, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Katrina L. Oliver, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Dorothy S. Sayers, 65, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Mary A. Teal, 44, Aurora, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine.
Feb. 1
- Brian J. Beloy, 63, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Akashia M. L. Brazell, 19, Virginia, hit and run - failure to report a collision, fined $50.
- Daniel L. Burgess, 37, Soudan, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Oliver A. Carpenter, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hydiah Carter, 21, Duluth, damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year; theft, adjudication stayed for two years.
- Matthew C. Christenson, 34, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, find $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Sheri L. Coleman, 58, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation.
- Nestassja M. Deegan, 28, Chaska, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement.
- Dylan D. Donnay, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ankoma B. Franklin, 44, Virginia, two counts disorderly conduct, fined $50 per each count, concurrent.
- Austyn D. Gates, 26, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Laurie L. Heitkamp, 51, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Matthew D. Irgang, 41, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Nicholas P. Jensrud, 37, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christine M. Jorgenson, 52, Eveleth, fraud- issue dishonored check, fined $100, pay $65 in restitution.
- Jacob S. Kempa, 36, Iron, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Martell A. Kinard, 40, Minneapolis, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement.
- Joseph D. Lauseng, 30, Aurora, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- James R. Macom, 43, Cherokee Village, Arizona, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection, fined $100.
- Daniel J. Maki, 58, Winton, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Courtney F. Markkula, 27, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bradley G. Mayry, 56, Iron, driver fails to stop for accident to property, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Michael Mitchell, 63, St. Paul, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael P. Muhvic, 47, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Todd A. Murphy, 60, Duluth, two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year per each count; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Tionna L. Nelson, 35, Mountain Iron, endanger child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Christopher A. Nuthak, 40, Cook, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alexzander J. Peterson, 27, Baudette, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/6/19), fined $200.
- Shawn M. Pierce, 33, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jeremiah T. Reberg, 43, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $300.
- Adam A. Schelde, 24, Cook, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $300 fine.
- Ian J. Stern, 28, Oakdale, Minnesota, financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on one year probation.
- Nathan J. Strom, 38, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Paul G. Tjepkes, 50, Northome, vehicle violate forest products permit, fined $500.
Feb. 2
- Vance M. Alexander, 18, Green Bay, Wisconsin, driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
- Jesse J. Berwald, 46, Cambridge, Minnesota, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 120 days local confinement, 110 days stayed on one year probation.
- Talia M. Bird, 35, Duluth, violation of an order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year, six days local confinement.
- Tiffany A. Burnham, 27, Superior, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 357 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Josiah D. Delvecchio, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Jesse L. Fechner, 33, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, one year local confinement; second count assault on a peace officer, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Lisa L. Fitzpatrick, 61, Duluth, mail theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $200 and 100 hours Community Work Service.
- Kelsey M. Gantzer, 31, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Elicia F. Hawk, 33, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 3 days local confinement.
- Kori E. Harris, 30, St. Paul, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 30 hours Community Work Service.
- Matthew B. Lafontaine, 36, Duluth, two counts domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.
- Michael A. Lemay, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Mark S. Mazur, 58, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Karissa K. McMann, 29, Cloquet, child restraint system violation, fined $50.
- Hailey M. Ohnesorge, 23, Chisholm, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 40 days local confinement.
- Derrick L. Ponder, 44, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Autumn R. Sam, 19, Brookston, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Tanner A. Seppala, 24, Biwabik, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 42 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, fined $50, 48 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and 45 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Cody D. Severson, 23, Laona, Wisconsin, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Diane M. Tesser, 64, Hermantown, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for two years; violation of an order for protection, continued for dismissal for two years, concurrent.
- Joseph Z. Whiteman, 43, Orr, possession of a controlled substance, six days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
Feb. 3
- Joseph J. Christian Park, 24, Longmont, Colorado, loaded firearm violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Avery S. Frazee, 22, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas J. Jacklen, 61, Angora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles M. Markasich, 57, Eveleth, turkey hunting - failure to register turkey within 24 hours, fined $100.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
ADVERTISEMENT