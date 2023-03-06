Matters of Record for March 8, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 2
- Anthony J. Marinaro, 45, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 55 days local confinement.
- Jesse A. Nephew, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, six days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
Dec. 8
- Kayci A. M. Brill, 30, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Andrew D. Solem, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Dec. 9
- Brando Escolero, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, forestry violation - burning during open burn ban, fined $100.
- Martin D. S. Pettifer, 41, Ely, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dominic J. Swalboski, 20, Northhome, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
Dec. 11
- Greg A. Hinnenkamp, 51, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Dec. 12
- Paul K. Aubol, 23, Silver Bay, driving after suspension, fined $230.
- Stephen M. Bielinski, 43, Menomonie, Wisconsin, fish and game violation - take fish without an angling license, fined $100.
- Brett M. Capra, 41, Duluth, five counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/20/13, 10/6/13, 9/22/13, 11/29/13, 11/5/17), fined $200 per each count; careless driving, fined $100.
- Isaac J. Danielson, 41, Deer River, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nathan C. Delvecchio, 32, Superior, check forgery, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 16 days local confinement.
- Emmett D. Fields, 33, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Darian G. Hansey, 31, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on 30 months probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement.
- Chandra M. Hays, 34, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jolisa A. Henagin, 23, Cloquet, sale of 10 grams or more heroin, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50, 84 days local confinement and 50 hours Community Work Service; conspiracy to commit importation of controlled substance across state borders, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 84 days local confinement, 50 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
- Christopher L. Horvatich, 37, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Daniel K. Johnson, 53, Bagley, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.
- Christine M. Jorgenson, 52, Eveleth, issuance of dishonored checks, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $581 in restitution; check forgery, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Anthony T. Katzmarek, 20, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; carrying a pistol while under the influence, adjudication stayed.
- Michael C. Knapp, 50, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Robert J. Knoepfler, 46, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, one day local confinement.
- Alan J. Kreinbring, 42, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nicholas G. Kunz, 44, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Travis E. Lamphier, 49, Superior, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two year probation with conditions.
- Sylvan A. Larson III, 32, Cloquet, give false information to a peace officer, one year local confinement; fleeing a peace officer on foot, 90 days local confinement; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 25 months in prison, concurrent; felony receiving stolen property, 28 months in prison, concurrent; violation of a predatory offender registration requirement, fined $50 and 46 months in prison; domestic assault, 39 months in prison, concurrent; violation of order for protection, 39 months in prison, concurrent.
- Justin M. Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, theft, 23 months in prison; tampering with a witness, 48 months in prison, concurrent; driving while impaired, one day local confinement, consecutive; violation of a no contact order, 107 days local confinement, concurrent; assault, 60 months in prison, concurrent; possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, 60 months in prison, concurrent; aid and abet theft, 21 months in prison, concurrent; possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50 and 90 months in prison; test refusal, 140 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Ned J. Marnich, 61, Two Harbors, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
- Robert P. Martin, 37, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation.
- Jace A. Mattson, 24, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Carson A. McClarey, 24, Duluth, test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Intisar A. Mohammed, 31, Duluth, malicious punishment of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
- Dylan S. Morcom, 19, Aurora, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, five days local confinement; underage drinking and driving, $1,000 fine and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Sammarrea J. M. Pearson, 28, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and four days local confinement.
- Jeffrey T. Postudensek, 43, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Quentin D. Quirk, 49, Chisholm, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Leslie G. Robinson, 61, Faribault, Minnesota, aid and abet theft, fined $50 and 25 months in prison.
- Joshua J. Rolin, 36, Duluth, neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 3 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement, concurrent; neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement, concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement, concurrent.
- Nathanial V. Russ, 30, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Charles L. Searle III, 50, Duluth, felony theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 290 days local confinement on two years probation with conditions; threats of violence, 75 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, $50 fine, 75 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; possession of stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 290 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Brian R. Shaw, 38, Carlton, murder, fined $50 and 198 months in prison.
- Kentaro N. Shiozawa, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shaelyn N. Smolke, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Izik E. Tandiciad, 18, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation, pay $1,232 in restitution.
- Payton A. Witcher, 18, Gilbert, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $200 fine.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.