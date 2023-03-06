99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for March 8, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
March 06, 2023 08:56 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 2

  • Anthony J. Marinaro, 45, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 55 days local confinement.
  • Jesse A. Nephew, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, six days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.

Dec. 8

  • Kayci A. M. Brill, 30, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Andrew D. Solem, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Dec. 9

  • Brando Escolero, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, forestry violation - burning during open burn ban, fined $100.
  • Martin D. S. Pettifer, 41, Ely, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dominic J. Swalboski, 20, Northhome, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.

Dec. 11

  • Greg A. Hinnenkamp, 51, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dec. 12

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Paul K. Aubol, 23, Silver Bay, driving after suspension, fined $230.
  • Stephen M. Bielinski, 43, Menomonie, Wisconsin, fish and game violation - take fish without an angling license, fined $100.
  • Brett M. Capra, 41, Duluth, five counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/20/13, 10/6/13, 9/22/13, 11/29/13, 11/5/17), fined $200 per each count; careless driving, fined $100.
  • Isaac J. Danielson, 41, Deer River, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Nathan C. Delvecchio, 32, Superior, check forgery, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 16 days local confinement.
  • Emmett D. Fields, 33, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Darian G. Hansey, 31, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on 30 months probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement.
  • Chandra M. Hays, 34, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jolisa A. Henagin, 23, Cloquet, sale of 10 grams or more heroin, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50, 84 days local confinement and 50 hours Community Work Service; conspiracy to commit importation of controlled substance across state borders, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 84 days local confinement, 50 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
  • Christopher L. Horvatich, 37, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Daniel K. Johnson, 53, Bagley, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.
  • Christine M. Jorgenson, 52, Eveleth, issuance of dishonored checks, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $581 in restitution; check forgery, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Anthony T. Katzmarek, 20, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; carrying a pistol while under the influence, adjudication stayed.
  • Michael C. Knapp, 50, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Robert J. Knoepfler, 46, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, one day local confinement.
  • Alan J. Kreinbring, 42, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas G. Kunz, 44, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Travis E. Lamphier, 49, Superior, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two year probation with conditions.
  • Sylvan A. Larson III, 32, Cloquet, give false information to a peace officer, one year local confinement; fleeing a peace officer on foot, 90 days local confinement; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 25 months in prison, concurrent; felony receiving stolen property, 28 months in prison, concurrent; violation of a predatory offender registration requirement, fined $50 and 46 months in prison; domestic assault, 39 months in prison, concurrent; violation of order for protection, 39 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Justin M. Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, theft, 23 months in prison; tampering with a witness, 48 months in prison, concurrent; driving while impaired, one day local confinement, consecutive; violation of a no contact order, 107 days local confinement, concurrent; assault, 60 months in prison, concurrent; possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, 60 months in prison, concurrent; aid and abet theft, 21 months in prison, concurrent; possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50 and 90 months in prison; test refusal, 140 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Ned J. Marnich, 61, Two Harbors, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
  • Robert P. Martin, 37, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Jace A. Mattson, 24, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Carson A. McClarey, 24, Duluth, test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Intisar A. Mohammed, 31, Duluth, malicious punishment of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
  • Dylan S. Morcom, 19, Aurora, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, five days local confinement; underage drinking and driving, $1,000 fine and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Sammarrea J. M. Pearson, 28, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and four days local confinement.
  • Jeffrey T. Postudensek, 43, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Quentin D. Quirk, 49, Chisholm, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Leslie G. Robinson, 61, Faribault, Minnesota, aid and abet theft, fined $50 and 25 months in prison.
  • Joshua J. Rolin, 36, Duluth, neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 3 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement, concurrent; neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement, concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Nathanial V. Russ, 30, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Charles L. Searle III, 50, Duluth, felony theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 290 days local confinement on two years probation with conditions; threats of violence, 75 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, $50 fine, 75 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; possession of stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 290 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Brian R. Shaw, 38, Carlton, murder, fined $50 and 198 months in prison.
  • Kentaro N. Shiozawa, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Shaelyn N. Smolke, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Izik E. Tandiciad, 18, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation, pay $1,232 in restitution.
  • Payton A. Witcher, 18, Gilbert, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $200 fine.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Residents seek to block proposed Duluth hotel
March 06, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth won award from National Asphalt Paving Association
March 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Proposed Duluth hotel stirs controversy
March 05, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi