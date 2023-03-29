99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for March 29, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:19 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 20

  • Andrew R. Langenbrunner, 27, Duluth, criminal sex conduct, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Dec. 21

  • Wojciech R. Franz, 44, Silver Bay, assault, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, 321 days local confinement; violation of a no contact order, three days local confinement.

Dec. 22

  • Nicole E. Bourgoyne, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Morgan M. Giese, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Diane J. Holmberg, 53, Proctor, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Tyrese R. Naylor, 29, Chicago, threats of violence, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; threats of violence, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Howard F. Ross, 25, Duluth, criminal sex conduct - victim a minor, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and nine days local confinement; two counts violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, five days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
  • Tanner A. Seppala, 23, Biwabik, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 32 days local confinement; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and 22 days local confinement, consecutive.
  • Tyler J. Thronson, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Clevoane E. Trice, 26, Mountain Iron, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 13 days local confinement.
  • Romego J. Young, 42, Hibbing, burglary, fined $50 and 45 months in prison; second count burglary, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, concurrent; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement; threats of violence, fined $25 and 33 months in prison, concurrent.

Dec. 23

  • Nikki M. Aune, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Stacie D. Doolittle, 30, Superior, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $20 in resitution.
  • Cody L. Kesler, 32, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brad M. Krueger, 37, Cumming, Iowa, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 90 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Levi J. Lind, 27, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Rebecca J. Murrell, 40, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jeffrey M. Olson, 45, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Wade T. Osborne, 32, Hoyt Lakes, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 218 days local confinement.
  • Julian D. Shepersky, 29, Two Harbors, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Dakota T. Swanson, 27, Embarrass, possession or sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Latoya V. Thompson, 37, Duluth, test refusal, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, six days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Kayla N. Towner, 21, Gheen, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Samuel I. Visina, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Dec. 24

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Bryan E. Seliskar, 45, Ely, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
  • Craig E. Skalko, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael A. Walker, 23, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Dec. 27

  • George J. Amendolare, 54, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Bobby J. Bauer, 35, Eveleth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ethan T. Bense, 19, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, flee a peace officer, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Brian L. Billman, 57, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Laurie J. Brownfield, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50; hands-free law violation - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
  • Xylondria M. Buford, 38, Virginia, possession of a methamphetamine, 25 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Zechariah C. Campbell, 43, Hinckley, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nathan J. Carlson, 32, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Valentino D. Dodge, 36, Duluth, driving after cancellation- inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Maggie F. Donahue, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Charles D. Erickson, 49, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, 332 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Lisa B. Eyer, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kristi L. Griffith, 45, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Jordan S. Halloran-Redisi, 25, Virginia, riot - 2nd degree, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement; receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Noah K. Hlavka, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, 61 days local confinement, 60 months prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Brody J. Horn, 31, Babbitt, driving while impaired, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions, $500 fine.
  • James A. Irish, 40, Bovey, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Rebecca E. Keller, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Phillip R. Kosluchar, 42, Gilbert, threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and three days local confinement.
  • Mark S. Krueger, 61, Tofte, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew T. McCall, 18, Duluth, driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $300.
  • Anthony S. Miller, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Terrence Murphy, 32, Duluth, theft, fined $50, two days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Forrest C. Norgaard, 57, Eveleth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
  • Cody J. Onraet, 32, Aurora, criminal vehicular operation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 328 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 and 21 days local confinement.
  • Chantal R. Plante, 44, Bemidji, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Shayna N. Prouty, 26, Saginaw, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Justin K. Rae, 31, Northfield, Minnesota, theft, fined $50, 8 days local confinement, 45 days Community Work Service and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • William J. Rainaldi, 44, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; burglary, fined $50, nine months local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Katie A. Vanvickle, 48, Virginia, mail theft, fined $50 and 17 months in prison.
  • Carson W. Walden, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jonathan R. Ward, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Gregory A. Williams, 27, Midlothian, Illinois, offering a forged check, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Camille M. Wilson, 38, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
johnson,jacob colt.png
Local
Alleged killer to face Duluth trial in North Shore dismemberment case
March 29, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
File: Spirit Mountain
Local
Spirit Mountain reports bright financial outlook
March 29, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Esko_1.JPG
Local
Essentia Health to bring new warehouse to Esko
March 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Wrenshall teen airlifted to hospital after Carlton County crash
March 29, 2023 08:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player in white shoots over player in black.
Prep
Prep basketball: Minnesota sweeps Border Battle for the first time
March 29, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Wisconsin elk
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin elk permit applications open 
March 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
NERCC - display case meat retail store (1).jpg
Business
Saginaw correctional facility opens meat store
March 29, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine