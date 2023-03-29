Matters of Record for March 29, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 20
- Andrew R. Langenbrunner, 27, Duluth, criminal sex conduct, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Dec. 21
- Wojciech R. Franz, 44, Silver Bay, assault, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, 321 days local confinement; violation of a no contact order, three days local confinement.
Dec. 22
- Nicole E. Bourgoyne, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Morgan M. Giese, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Diane J. Holmberg, 53, Proctor, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Tyrese R. Naylor, 29, Chicago, threats of violence, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; threats of violence, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Howard F. Ross, 25, Duluth, criminal sex conduct - victim a minor, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and nine days local confinement; two counts violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, five days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
- Tanner A. Seppala, 23, Biwabik, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 32 days local confinement; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and 22 days local confinement, consecutive.
- Tyler J. Thronson, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Clevoane E. Trice, 26, Mountain Iron, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 13 days local confinement.
- Romego J. Young, 42, Hibbing, burglary, fined $50 and 45 months in prison; second count burglary, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, concurrent; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement; threats of violence, fined $25 and 33 months in prison, concurrent.
Dec. 23
- Nikki M. Aune, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Stacie D. Doolittle, 30, Superior, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $20 in resitution.
- Cody L. Kesler, 32, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brad M. Krueger, 37, Cumming, Iowa, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 90 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Levi J. Lind, 27, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rebecca J. Murrell, 40, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jeffrey M. Olson, 45, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Wade T. Osborne, 32, Hoyt Lakes, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 218 days local confinement.
- Julian D. Shepersky, 29, Two Harbors, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Dakota T. Swanson, 27, Embarrass, possession or sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Latoya V. Thompson, 37, Duluth, test refusal, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, six days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Kayla N. Towner, 21, Gheen, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Samuel I. Visina, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Dec. 24
- Bryan E. Seliskar, 45, Ely, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
- Craig E. Skalko, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael A. Walker, 23, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
Dec. 27
- George J. Amendolare, 54, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Bobby J. Bauer, 35, Eveleth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ethan T. Bense, 19, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, flee a peace officer, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Brian L. Billman, 57, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Laurie J. Brownfield, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50; hands-free law violation - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
- Xylondria M. Buford, 38, Virginia, possession of a methamphetamine, 25 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Zechariah C. Campbell, 43, Hinckley, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nathan J. Carlson, 32, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Valentino D. Dodge, 36, Duluth, driving after cancellation- inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Maggie F. Donahue, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles D. Erickson, 49, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, 332 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lisa B. Eyer, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kristi L. Griffith, 45, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Jordan S. Halloran-Redisi, 25, Virginia, riot - 2nd degree, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement; receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement, concurrent.
- Noah K. Hlavka, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, 61 days local confinement, 60 months prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Brody J. Horn, 31, Babbitt, driving while impaired, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions, $500 fine.
- James A. Irish, 40, Bovey, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Rebecca E. Keller, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Phillip R. Kosluchar, 42, Gilbert, threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and three days local confinement.
- Mark S. Krueger, 61, Tofte, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew T. McCall, 18, Duluth, driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $300.
- Anthony S. Miller, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Terrence Murphy, 32, Duluth, theft, fined $50, two days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Forrest C. Norgaard, 57, Eveleth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Cody J. Onraet, 32, Aurora, criminal vehicular operation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 328 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 and 21 days local confinement.
- Chantal R. Plante, 44, Bemidji, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Shayna N. Prouty, 26, Saginaw, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Justin K. Rae, 31, Northfield, Minnesota, theft, fined $50, 8 days local confinement, 45 days Community Work Service and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- William J. Rainaldi, 44, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; burglary, fined $50, nine months local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Katie A. Vanvickle, 48, Virginia, mail theft, fined $50 and 17 months in prison.
- Carson W. Walden, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jonathan R. Ward, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gregory A. Williams, 27, Midlothian, Illinois, offering a forged check, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Camille M. Wilson, 38, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
