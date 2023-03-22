99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Matters of Record for March 22, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 30

  • Katlyn M. Grathwol, 31, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, theft, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 166 and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $714 in restitution.

Dec. 5

  • Richard R. Shaw, 43, Chisholm, fugitive, extradition waived.

Dec. 15

  • James W. Bosto, 44, Cloquet, threats of violence, fined $50, 17 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Brad J. Clark, 37, Hibbing, possession of 10 grams or more of narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period, 88 months in prison; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement; sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period, 84 months in prison.
  • Michael A. Lowe, 34, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of the first or more convictions, fined $50, 60 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions.
  • Alexander S. Westby, 36, Grand Rapids, offering a forged check, 23 months in prison.
  • Edward T. Zgonc, 47, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Dec. 16

  • Lacy M. Archambault, 43, Duluth, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
  • Darriana R. Drift, 25, Duluth, theft, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Patrick K. Hannu, 50, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas A. Heck, 29, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amber R. Humble, 39, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Madison R. La Fave, 23, Shell Lake, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Derek J. Maki, 42, Hibbing, ATV violation - allow unlawful youthful operation, fined $100.
  • Trevhonte A. Opack, 26, Minneapolis, driving 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $150; driving after suspension, fined $200.

Dec. 17

  • Ronald E. Rutchasky, 51, Buyck, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 19

  • Lavell L. Amos, 35, Duluth, escape from custody, 23 months in prison; possession of a controlled substance, 21 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Michael T. Austin, 30, Grand Marais, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Paul M. Baumchen, 46, Hibbing, receiving stolen property, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 345 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Kaleb M. Bauer, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Mark T. Bonacci, 62, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Amber L. Brusacoram-Wald, 30, Chisholm, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Elijah J. Buckanaga, 19, Minneapolis, possess a pistol without a permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 267 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, $50 fine, 94 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of no contact order, $50 fine, 90 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jamal S. Byrd, 29, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Emilio D. Campos Arce, 38, Burnsville, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Andrea L. Cromley, 24, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kaley M. Defoe, 38, St. Paul, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 47 days local confinement; aid and abet theft, 42 days local confinement, 17 months in prison, pay $337 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 323 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; escape from custody, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Kendall R. Emery, 36, Superior, DANCO violation, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
  • Scott A. Erickson, 58, Albertville, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Forrest M. Ferguson, 37, Fridley, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Steven A. Fisher, 59, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nika A. Fredricksen, 32, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 91 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Alex D. Gubrud, 17, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dylan F. Hall, 23, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Lee R. Hansen, 44, Two Harbors, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Kevin Harvey, 60, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, 120 months in prison.
  • Brandon T. Horsman, 24, Embarrass, driving 99 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Brock H. Jensen, 25, Hibbing, test refusal, 344 days local confinement; conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 39 months in prison.
  • Roland W. Kane Jr., 68, Two Harbors, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation.
  • Ashleigh M. King, 34, violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine; second count violation of no contact order, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Douglas A. Ladd, 31, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christopher R. Lukone, 38, Two Harbors, violation of order for protection within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and 26 months in prison.
  • Matthew J. Marnich, 44, Two Harbors, domestic assault, fined $50, one year local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; second count domestic assault, 240 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, consecutive; violation of order for protection, $50 fine, 240 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; second count violation of order for protection, 240 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Yolanda Marshall, 44, Willmar, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Brian E. Metcalf, 41, Cloquet, assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $200 fine.
  • Caden N. Opland, 24, Duluth, offering a forged check, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 314 days stayed on two years probation; shoplifting, fined $50 and 51 days local confinement.
  • Michael P. Parker, 28, Duluth, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
  • Angelena E. Parks, 43, Silver Bay, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 359 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Cynthia L. Peterson, 52, Mora, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, fined $100; two counts disorderly conduct, fined $100 per each count, concurrent.
  • Kevin R. Pobul, 32, North Branch, Minnesota, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.
  • Roxanne M. Rainey, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Scott J. Ratliff, 52, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robert D. L. D. Robinson, 30, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 21 months in prison.
  • Conrado R. Rodriguez, 26, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/16/19), adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Noah D. Roth, 43, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Rae A. Sargent, 39, Duluth, assault, fined $50, 16 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Mark R. Scharnott, 34, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, fined $50, 165 days local confinement, 78 months in prison and 50 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; simple robbery, fined $50, 165 days local confinement, 50 hours Community Work Service and 28 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Ryan P. Schwintek, 45, Cook, aggravated first degree witness tampering, fined $50 and 122 months in prison; domestic assault by strangulation, 27 months in prison, concurrent; assault, no sentence pronounced; two counts violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 30 months in prison per person, concurrent.
  • Sean A. Sills, 27, Proctor, criminal sexual conduct, fined $100 and one year local confinement, six months stayed on four years probation with conditions.
  • Justin A. Siiter, 37, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Patricia M. Skahl, 58, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kieanna J. Slocum, 17, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Heather R. Smart, 26, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Timothy D. Squalls, 39, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Richard P. Sweeney, 37, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Mark A. Swenson, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
  • Daniel J. Toldo, 40, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine and two days local confinement.
  • Vincent W. Vake, 64, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Valarie M. Weed, 35, Nashwauk, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for two years with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Daeshanette A. D. Wrenn, 31, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 20

  • Jason R. Blight, 43, Chisholm, possession or sell small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; three counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 9/29/11 3/3/16, 3/24/17), fined $200 per each count.
  • Hanna C. Borson, 22, Schroeder, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Eddie M. Edwards, 27, Esko, hit and run - failure to stop for damage to property, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
  • Lindsy A. Groskreutz, 39, Superior, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Mary E. Graves, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Melodie T. Helquist, 52, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Eric P. Irish, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • William J. Lahmayer, 40, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ashley D. Martin, 35, Hermantown, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation, $1,000 fine with $950 stayed; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years with conditions.
  • Amanda L. McKenzie, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Jacqueline A. Norton, 50, Duluth, damage to property, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation.
  • Katelynn M. Virnig, 25, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 21

  • Mark A. Anderson, 56, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $100.
  • Tristan J. Bird, 20, Hibbing, duty to drive with due care, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Ashley D. Brown, 36, Two Harbors, careless driving, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $1,583 in restitution.
  • Solomon Byrd Jr., 30, Proctor, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement.
  • Esyiasio R. Cendejas-Flores, 22, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer on foot, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Colby D. Chrislock, 38, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Robert M. Ginn, 62, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Russell A. Goodrich, 45, Adarrsvile, Georgia, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $1,900 in restitution.
  • Jamey D. Kaster, 40, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
  • Jacob M. Krois, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rayanne C. Marroquin, 19, Mountain Iron, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Heather M. McGehee, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • David S. Nordlund, 45, Mountain Iron, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Judy G. Pierce, 62, Chisholm, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Cody S. Plaster, 30, Hoyt Lakes, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robert D. Reek, 57, Iron, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Courtney M. Ruzic, 26, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michael G. Southern, 47, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kayle M. St. Marie, 30, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 50 hours Community Work Service and pay $15,775 in restitution.
  • Dylan F. Woodward, 66, Eagan, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.

Dec. 22

  • Jeramie R. Allen, 35, Cloquet, driving after suspension (offense dated: 5/2/11), fined $200.
  • Taylor L. Bailey, 22, Two Harbors, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jason B. Chanthavong, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine; intent to escape motor vehicle tax, adjudication stayed on one year probation; driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
  • Wyatt J. Conaway, 25, Babbitt, possession/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Nicholas W. Devault, 36, Duluth, burglary, fined $50, 98 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $1,150 in restitution.
  • David K. Hansen, 43, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • John J. Hansmeyer, 28, Esko, inattentive driving, fined $50.
  • Bradley E. Horsmann, 31, Angora, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
  • Shawn D. Janz, 52, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael K. Kline, 54, Soudan, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Andrew M. Lampart, 59, Two Harbors, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Patrick G. Mattson, 23, Eveleth, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation with conditions.
  • Steven A. Miller, 51, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Heather J. Moe, 54, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Daniel C. Slad, 24, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Charles V. Stevens, 31, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Romego J. Young, 42, Hibbing, violation of order for protection, 90 days local confinement.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

