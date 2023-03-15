6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Matters of Record for March 15, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County

Dec. 13

  • Travis J. Boshey-Schiles, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Shawn L. Carey, 30, Duluth, three counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 2/12/16, 3/9/16, 4/29/16), fined $200 per each count.
  • Cole W. Floerke, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jesse D. Frye, 42, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John B. Harris, 23, San Francisco, California, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Daniel L. Husnik, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Chandra N. Klakoski, 26, Virginia, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Douglas J. Kman, 32, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christopher N. Kosanovich, 38, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Taylor M. Ladner, 22, Hermantown, possess a small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
  • James R. McCorkell, 34, Silver Bay, driving after suspension, fined $230.
  • Vanessa P. Melander, 35, Silver Bay, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Justin T. Mortaloni, 34, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 150 days local confinement; fleeing a peace officer, 150 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Autumn Nelson, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year; driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Matthew J. Nowacki, 51, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $8 in restitution.
  • India J. Salter, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Randall W. Schmidt, 57, Two Harbors, aid and abet attempted theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation.
  • William R. Stocke, 64, Schroeder, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
  • Greg J. Welter, 60, Duluth, threats of violence, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $227 in restitution.

Dec. 14

  • Rachel M. Allegreza, 18, Aurora, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ray S. Avery, 71, Two Harbors, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Lisa L. Becker, 29, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kendrik D. Burns, 23, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Ronald E. Childs, 40, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Benayski Dunkley, 33, Tower, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
  • Riley J. Erickson, 24, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Dion R. James, 37, South Minneapolis, Minnesota, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 fine and three days local confinement.
  • Mason A. LaFlair, 18, Moose Lake, driving 93 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Joseph A. McLaughlin, 57, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob j. Potocnik, 32, Biwabik, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Adam J. Ries, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christopher A. Rogers, 40, Ely, two counts theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine per each count, concurrent.
  • Ryan F. Rosenmund, 20, Oxnard, California, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
  • Daniel J. Simons, 34, Hawthorne, driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/30/13), fined $200.
  • Alexa C. Thompson, 24, Makinen, shoplifting, fined $200.
  • Joel E. Vandervest, 39, Babbitt, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $100 stayed on six months probation.
  • Ciera M. Vega, 20, Ely, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Levi W. Villebrun, 31, Orr, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement.

Dec. 15

  • Miles R. Cameron, 32, Virginia, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Brad J. Clark, 37, Hibbing, sale of 10 grams or more of narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period, fined $50 and 68 months in prison.
  • Kristen M. Deschampe, 31, Grand Marais, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Erin N. Erikson, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Michael D. Gibson, 54, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 343 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; test refusal, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Travis J. P. Lukkar, 27, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 72 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; test refusal, one year local confinement, 293 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of an order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 72 days local confinement.
  • Jonathon M. Millett, 28, Hibbing, shoplifting, 90 days local confinement.
  • Stephanie L. Nieves, 41, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Dennis C. Upton, 62, Gold Hill, Oregon, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 and two days local confinement.
  • Jennifer N. Zubiate, 50, Superior, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.

Dec. 16

  • Thomas J. Cook, 62, Keewatin, loaded firearm violation, fined $100.
  • Cedric D. Daher, 46, Hibbing, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
  • Sonny R. Frazier, 21, Duluth, aid an offender - accomplice after the fact, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Carley A. Giese, 28, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Lewis P. Gladue III, 46, Hibbing, fraudulent financial card transaction, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Ronald A. C. Hines, 24, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Marc R. Krebsbach, 29, Iron, driving after suspension, fined $200; driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Cole D. Maki, 23, Biwabik, public nuisance, fined $300, $200 stayed.
  • Ashlea M. Marzella, 35, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brandon L. Tomaich, 28, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Markis S. Watkins, 27, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
