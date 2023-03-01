Matters of Record for March 1, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 2
- Jonathan F. Nowacki, 48, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Haven R. Olson, 27, Hibbing, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
Dec. 5
- Trevonte T. Brown, 26, Cloquet, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement; assault, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jacob Edberg, 25, Duluth, damage to property, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $3 in restitution.
- James E. Lofton, 56, Duluth, test refusal, $50 fine, 59 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
Dec. 6
- Sarah A. Miller, 40, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Lillie J. Newby, 21, Blaine, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kurt A. Peters, 61, Duluth, forestry violation - open burning of prohibited material, fined $200.
- Jennifer L. Ziells, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Dec. 7
- Levelle L. Anderson, 25, St. Paul, Minnesota, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Jennifer A. Coyle, 33, Esko, hands-free violation, fined $50.
- Jay S. Cole, 60, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Mark A. Coyle, 36, Duluth, three counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Kathryn D. Craven, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James A. Cushman, 55, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Ryan W. C. Davis, 29, Minneapolis, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Alexis M. Gayan, 27, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Douglas L. Hartmark, 39, Eveleth, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
- Lorie Hoeft, 42, River Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joel R. Husman, 48, Aurora, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Matthew A. E. Jacob, 31, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Abubakar H. Jibril, 43, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Mykayla J. Johnson, 27, Kinney, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Chester R. Ledoux, 34, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 335 days and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael P. McHugh, 31, Duluth, two counts shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year per each count.
- Benjamin S. Monson, 19, Bennett, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Samaira Q. Mujteba, 48, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William W. Rosett, 65, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brent H. Tweet, 52, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Ashlyn T. Villebrun, 23, Nett Lake, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days and $400 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael R. Wigton, 53, Isanti, Minnesota, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $400.
Dec. 8
- Teresa M. Applewick, 37, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Stephanie J. Bans, 41, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Thomas P. Baumchen Jr., 38, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Andrew J. Borchert, 37, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew Brown, 56, Chisholm, assault, fined $50, 120 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Jeffery A. Caponi, 55, Northfield, Minnesota, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jeremiah C. Cornelius, 24, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sarah A. Davidson, 24, Virginia, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Michelle M. Mehle, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jordan L. Roati, 30, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Anthony B. Smieja, 57, Mahtomedi, Minnesota, failure to have an aquatic plant management permit, fined $300.
- Abigail L. Stenberg, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; furnish alcohol to a minor, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine, concurrent.
- Kimberly E. Trancygier, 58, Valdosta, Georgia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric A. Wilk, 41, Mishawaka, Indiana, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
Dec. 9
- Mykayla J. Johnson, 27, Kinney, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brian M. Kneen, 53, Cook, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Rosie M. Macon, 26, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Irene M. McEntyre, 28, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Logan J. Niemi, 23, Kinney, disorderly conduct, $300 fine and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Katherine M. Treviranus, confidential address, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
