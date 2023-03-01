99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Matters of Record for March 1, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 2

  • Jonathan F. Nowacki, 48, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Haven R. Olson, 27, Hibbing, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Dec. 5

  • Trevonte T. Brown, 26, Cloquet, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement; assault, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jacob Edberg, 25, Duluth, damage to property, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $3 in restitution.
  • James E. Lofton, 56, Duluth, test refusal, $50 fine, 59 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Dec. 6

  • Sarah A. Miller, 40, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Lillie J. Newby, 21, Blaine, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kurt A. Peters, 61, Duluth, forestry violation - open burning of prohibited material, fined $200.
  • Jennifer L. Ziells, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dec. 7

  • Levelle L. Anderson, 25, St. Paul, Minnesota, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Jennifer A. Coyle, 33, Esko, hands-free violation, fined $50.
  • Jay S. Cole, 60, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Mark A. Coyle, 36, Duluth, three counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Kathryn D. Craven, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James A. Cushman, 55, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Ryan W. C. Davis, 29, Minneapolis, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Alexis M. Gayan, 27, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Douglas L. Hartmark, 39, Eveleth, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
  • Lorie Hoeft, 42, River Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joel R. Husman, 48, Aurora, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Matthew A. E. Jacob, 31, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Abubakar H. Jibril, 43, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Mykayla J. Johnson, 27, Kinney, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Chester R. Ledoux, 34, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 335 days and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michael P. McHugh, 31, Duluth, two counts shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year per each count.
  • Benjamin S. Monson, 19, Bennett, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Samaira Q. Mujteba, 48, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • William W. Rosett, 65, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brent H. Tweet, 52, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Ashlyn T. Villebrun, 23, Nett Lake, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days and $400 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Michael R. Wigton, 53, Isanti, Minnesota, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $400.

Dec. 8

  • Teresa M. Applewick, 37, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Stephanie J. Bans, 41, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months.
  • Thomas P. Baumchen Jr., 38, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Andrew J. Borchert, 37, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Matthew Brown, 56, Chisholm, assault, fined $50, 120 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Jeffery A. Caponi, 55, Northfield, Minnesota, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Jeremiah C. Cornelius, 24, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Sarah A. Davidson, 24, Virginia, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Michelle M. Mehle, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jordan L. Roati, 30, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Anthony B. Smieja, 57, Mahtomedi, Minnesota, failure to have an aquatic plant management permit, fined $300.
  • Abigail L. Stenberg, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; furnish alcohol to a minor, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine, concurrent.
  • Kimberly E. Trancygier, 58, Valdosta, Georgia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric A. Wilk, 41, Mishawaka, Indiana, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.

Dec. 9

  • Mykayla J. Johnson, 27, Kinney, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Brian M. Kneen, 53, Cook, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Rosie M. Macon, 26, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Irene M. McEntyre, 28, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Logan J. Niemi, 23, Kinney, disorderly conduct, $300 fine and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Katherine M. Treviranus, confidential address, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
