Matters of Record for June 7, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Feb. 22
- Durante D. Williams, 40, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.
Feb. 23
- Brandon C. Baumann, 37, careless driving, 90 days local confinement.
- Yasmina J. Terrell, 20, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
Feb. 24
- Robert G. Johnson Jr., 27, Longville, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance and driving while impaired, 225 days local confinement, per each count, concurrent.
- Olivia A. Strand, 22, Ramsey, Minnesota, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
Feb. 25
- Brent R. Filius, 37, Hoyt Lakes, two counts hands-free law violation, fined $50 per each count.
- Jake C. Jablonsky, 28, Hastings, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest product permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Joan M. Knight, 54, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Kaleb J. Lundberg, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christopher C. Seczko, 32, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, six counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 11/2/10, 11/23/16, 12/15/16, 12/3/16, 7/11/18, 11/21/21), fined $200 per each count.
Feb. 26
- Patricia A. Chandler, 65, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Feb. 27
- David J. Dixon, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Troy M. Dorsher, 22, Eveleth, theft, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $62 in restitution; assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 92 days local confinement; theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50, 87 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $33 in restitution; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 87 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Paulette A. Dropps, 56, Nashwauk, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Victory L. Dunn, 69, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Sadiki Elfundi, 46, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Ashley J. Fiegel, 27, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jason D. Folz, 53, Ely, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; felon in possession of ammo/firearm, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $500 fine and two days local confinement, concurrent.
- Nikkayla A. Foty, 19, Hibbing, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Katie P. Harley, 42, Virginia, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Destiny A. Hill, 31, Rochester, Minnesota, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and $500 in restitution.
- Cecelia R. Houle, 40, Cloquet, criminal vehicular operation, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Michael S. Jarvis, 35, Hoyt Lakes, stalking, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
- Stacie J. Leith, 52, Sawyer, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation; shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- James M. Peterson, 41, Superior, aiding and abetting murder, 346 months in prison.
- Daniel L Pew, 66, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Tracey L. Pintar, 34, Ely, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bridget C. Rautio, 38, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,700 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Heidi L. Scholz, 51, Babbitt, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
- Heidi J. Simonson, 32, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Wendi L. Thompson, 50, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Douglas D. Vanvickle, 48, Gilbert, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; mail theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Donovan M. White, 48, Duluth, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
- Thomas E. Zaitz, 48, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
Feb. 28
- Benjamin L. Aguas, 31, Grand Rapids, driving after cancellation (offense dated: 8/28/12), fined $200.
- Benjamin D. Batko, 22, Bloomington, Minnesota, possession small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
- Joel G. Belanger, 33, Wrenshall, driving after suspension (offense dated: 4/9/18), fined $200.
- Jacqueline K. Clancey, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense 11/5/13), fined $200.
- Robert A. Dixon, 56, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense 10/12/17), fined $200.
- Adam J. Deutsch, 35, Duluth, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 24 days local confinement.
- Desmond D. L. Gilbert, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/19/09), fined $200.
- Anthony D. Guentzel, 33, Hibbing, violation of a restricted license, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 and 12 days local confinement.
- Karina R. Heim, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David R. Miller, 53, Cotton, exceed allowable 88000 pound gross weight violation, fined $300.
- Gaylord W. Powers, 101, Virginia, driving after cancellation (offense dated: 8/19/14), fined $200; driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/23/15), fined $200.
- Hunter D. Willmore, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Taylor A. Wudinich, 39, Eveleth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Jerry S. Zeleznikar, 100, Duluth, inattentive driving (offense dated: 11/7/11), fined $40.
March 1
- Rosiann Babb, 45, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $172 in restitution.
- Seth E. Borden, 64, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Patrick R. Crego, 66, Soudan, driving after revocation, fined $200, $150 stayed for six months.
- Nevaeh A. Davis, 19, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Robert M. Fahlstrom, 35, Hibbing, careless driving, fined 300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ashton K. Hampton, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50.
- David R. Hess, 47, Hoyt Lakes, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine.
- Alex D. Johnson, 26, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David M. Kareken, 64, Fairview, North Carolina, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Erica M. Leppala, 34, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lukasz E. Lulek, 42, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Danielle R. Maki, 32, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- James C. Olson, 44, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jennie A. Parresol, 64, Fridley, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael J. Pavlovich, 41, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daneille J. S. Poierier, 34, Chisholm, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Krystal E. Preuss, 43, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert D. Reek, 58, Iron, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- April J. Rilling, 39, Cloquet, violation of an order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 57 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lori K. Samuelson, 65, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brett R. Schoen, 64, Embarrass, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Chris O. Shaw, 39, Duluth, shoplifting, 90 days local confinement.
- Matthew J. Snyder, 45, Soudan, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine and four days local confinement.
- Darrell J. Sandberg, 65, Cook, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $500.
- Raymond E. Snyder, 55, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Heather M. Turk, 38, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 and two days local confinement.
- Andrew C. Vohnoutka, 35, Babbitt, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/30/20), fined $200.
- Yueyuan Xiao, 25, Yuexiu District, China, reckless driving, fined $3,000 and 179 days local confinement, $1,500 and time stayed on three years probation with conditions; reckless driving, 179 days local confinement, time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
March 2
- Brianna L. Baribeau, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Nicholas K. Bendas, 35, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Keith A. Berdice, 53, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christine A. Fabish, 60, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicholas T. Farr, 30, Hibbing, violation of no contact order within 10 years or previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mark A. Johnson, 63, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nissa R. Kingery, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Keith G. Kussatz, 46, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Nicholas J. Mattson, 22, Wrenshall, deface/alter certificate or plate, fined $300; possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Rayshawn E. Motley, 32, Rochester, Minnesota, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, 40 months and 15 days in prison.
- Eric A. Olson, 43, Elk River, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; ignition interlock violation, adjudication stayed for one year, concurrent.
- Derrick L. Ponder, 44, Hibbing, domestic assault - subsequent violation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Eugene D. Sandberg, 62, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 21 months in prison; felony issuance of dishonored checks, 18 months in prison and pay $1,731 in restitution, concurrent; check forgery, 18 months in prison and pay $757 in restitution, concurrent; second count check forgery, 18 months in prison, concurrent.
- Angela L. Sather, 32, Brainerd, Minnesota, felony receiving stolen property, 13 months in prison, time stayed on one day probation.
- Jacob M. Schroers, 23, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $50, three days local confinement, and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Abigail L. Senica, 24, Sarasota, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeremy J. Tikkanen, 38, Finland, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/7/16), fined $200.
- Dusti A. True, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jessica D. Tucker, 24, Chicago, disorderly conduct, fined $200 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Elsa Wefes-Potter, 23, Denver, Colorado, trespassing on a locked/posted construction site, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 50 hours Community Work Service.
- Traci A. Whitlock, 33, Chisholm, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count; driving after cancellation/suspension/revocation, fined $300.
March 3
- Brent L. Bassing, 44, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kenneth O. Bright, 31, Scandia, Michigan, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Matthew D. Burcar, 41, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, one year local confinement and 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50, one year local confinement and 28 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Alison J. Dahlstrom, 60, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Janessa A. Greski, 20, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jessica M. Greski, 42, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jason W. Hahn, 47, Deer River, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $1,000; gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $1,000.
- Tiffany L. Johnson, 33, Aurora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Charles T. Knauer, 43, Duluth, damage to property, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Ryan M. Koppy, 21, Forest Lake, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Kelly M. Lockhart, 43, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amanda K. Lucas, 36, South Range, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Andrea L. Miller, 38, Duluth, violation order for protection with 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nickolas J. Morris, 27, Hibbing, driving 99 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
- Brent E. Payne, 59, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kristen M. Peterson, 59, Mt. Iron, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Nicholas W. Rautio-Koppes, 24, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Conner J. Snyder, 24, Pine River, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Carson D. Whitman, 20, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
March 4
- Michael J. Adams, 47, Hawthorne, Wisconsin, driving after cancellation (offense dated: 11/5/11), fined $200.
- Misty M. Childs, 36, Hill City, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/19/17), fined $200.
- Lisa M. Heiner, 44, Ely, driving after suspension (offense dated: 3/18/09), fined $200.
- Matthew I. Holkko, 41, Britt, four counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 5/31/14, 7/7/16, 413/18, 5/18/21), fined $200 per each count.
- Parker C. Johnson, 21, Soudan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gianna N. Odella, 21, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dusty I. Rose, 27, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Trenton J. Siegel, 23, Superior, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- Taylor M. Simon, 17, Virginia, driving 99 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
- Angel J. Zeledon, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
March 5
- Justin R. Kaufman, 38, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kathleen J. Nelson, 62, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
- Nicholas W. Ross, 41, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, fined $200.
March 6
- Michael D. Carlson, 20, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Amanda C. Cassidy, 36, Duluth, fugitive extradition waived.
- Derrick R. Cavallin, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Raylon J. Honkola, 47, Embarrass, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison.
- Jason C. Larsen, 42, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $1 in restitution.
- Pavle J. Lippert, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Robert V. Magnuson, 89, Hoyt Lakes, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Octavia M. Marcil, 27, confidential address, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driver fails to stop for accident to property, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Neil P. McMullin, 57, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/28/16), fined $200.
- Anthony G. Nissen, 31, Lino Lake, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ryan S. Parks, 42, Virginia, malicious punishment of a child, fined $200, 8 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Crystal A. Phipps, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $100, 5 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Aminah D. Pitt, 19, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed for one day.
- Brian J. Porter, 43, Biwabik, possession of a controlled substance, 26 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $8 in restitution; disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed, 26 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Erik M. Rust, 35, Ely, give false information to a peace officer, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
- Mollie A. Sebok, 48, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000, one year local confinement and eight hours Community Work Service, 364 days and $1950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Gregory J. Spehar, 67, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andy J. White, 36, Duluth, two counts burglary, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 34 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
March 7
- Kenshay L. Bennett, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Spring H. Y. Bolen, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continue for dismissal for one year.
- Treshawn T. Brown, 23, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Jeremiah G. Fineday, 21, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Brian K. Garnes, 50, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Melissa D. Hellerud-Storie, 46, Foxboro, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- James G. Johnson, 58, Proctor, possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Amber R. King, 26, Cloquet, theft, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Zachary S. Ross, 21, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Allen W. Schanzenbach, 25, Aberdeen, South Dakota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob D. Solberg, 34, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Christian R. Walling, 26, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jesse A. Walters, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $600 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicholas R. Wenneson, 32, Virginia, possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
March 8
- Colleen R. Anderson, 55, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lesley S. Banks, 61, Biwabik, disorderly conduct, fined $300.
- Zadok R. Bennett, 19, Mountain Iron, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Darin L. Harder, 57, Virginia, driving after cancellation for six months, fined $150.
- Debra R. King, 55, Nashwauk, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jeremy J. Lawrence, 38, Mountain Iron, theft, 90 days local confinement and pay $706 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation; second count theft, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $706 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent; third count theft, fined $300 and pay $100 in restitution; fourth count theft, continued for dismissal for seven days, pay $173 in restitution; hit and run - failure to collision, continued for dismissal for seven days, pay $500 in restitution; fifth count theft, continued for dismissal for seven day, pay $168 in restitution.
- Yonis M. Mohamed, 40, Virginia, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Federico A. Villanueva, 23, Sandstone, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
