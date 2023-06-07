99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for June 7, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:54 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
Feb. 22

  • Durante D. Williams, 40, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.

Feb. 23

  • Brandon C. Baumann, 37, careless driving, 90 days local confinement.
  • Yasmina J. Terrell, 20, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.

Feb. 24

  • Robert G. Johnson Jr., 27, Longville, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance and driving while impaired, 225 days local confinement, per each count, concurrent.
  • Olivia A. Strand, 22, Ramsey, Minnesota, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.

Feb. 25

  • Brent R. Filius, 37, Hoyt Lakes, two counts hands-free law violation, fined $50 per each count.
  • Jake C. Jablonsky, 28, Hastings, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest product permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
  • Joan M. Knight, 54, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Kaleb J. Lundberg, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christopher C. Seczko, 32, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, six counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 11/2/10, 11/23/16, 12/15/16, 12/3/16, 7/11/18, 11/21/21), fined $200 per each count.

Feb. 26

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Patricia A. Chandler, 65, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Feb. 27

  • David J. Dixon, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Troy M. Dorsher, 22, Eveleth, theft, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $62 in restitution; assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 92 days local confinement; theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50, 87 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $33 in restitution; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 87 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Paulette A. Dropps, 56, Nashwauk, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Victory L. Dunn, 69, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
  • Sadiki Elfundi, 46, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Ashley J. Fiegel, 27, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jason D. Folz, 53, Ely, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; felon in possession of ammo/firearm, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $500 fine and two days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Nikkayla A. Foty, 19, Hibbing, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Katie P. Harley, 42, Virginia, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Destiny A. Hill, 31, Rochester, Minnesota, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and $500 in restitution.
  • Cecelia R. Houle, 40, Cloquet, criminal vehicular operation, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Michael S. Jarvis, 35, Hoyt Lakes, stalking, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
  • Stacie J. Leith, 52, Sawyer, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation; shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • James M. Peterson, 41, Superior, aiding and abetting murder, 346 months in prison.
  • Daniel L Pew, 66, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Tracey L. Pintar, 34, Ely, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Bridget C. Rautio, 38, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,700 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Heidi L. Scholz, 51, Babbitt, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
  • Heidi J. Simonson, 32, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wendi L. Thompson, 50, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Douglas D. Vanvickle, 48, Gilbert, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; mail theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and one year local confinement, concurrent.
  • Donovan M. White, 48, Duluth, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
  • Thomas E. Zaitz, 48, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.

Feb. 28

  • Benjamin L. Aguas, 31, Grand Rapids, driving after cancellation (offense dated: 8/28/12), fined $200.
  • Benjamin D. Batko, 22, Bloomington, Minnesota, possession small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
  • Joel G. Belanger, 33, Wrenshall, driving after suspension (offense dated: 4/9/18), fined $200.
  • Jacqueline K. Clancey, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense 11/5/13), fined $200.
  • Robert A. Dixon, 56, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense 10/12/17), fined $200.
  • Adam J. Deutsch, 35, Duluth, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 24 days local confinement.
  • Desmond D. L. Gilbert, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/19/09), fined $200.
  • Anthony D. Guentzel, 33, Hibbing, violation of a restricted license, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 and 12 days local confinement.
  • Karina R. Heim, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • David R. Miller, 53, Cotton, exceed allowable 88000 pound gross weight violation, fined $300.
  • Gaylord W. Powers, 101, Virginia, driving after cancellation (offense dated: 8/19/14), fined $200; driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/23/15), fined $200.
  • Hunter D. Willmore, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Taylor A. Wudinich, 39, Eveleth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Jerry S. Zeleznikar, 100, Duluth, inattentive driving (offense dated: 11/7/11), fined $40.

March 1

  • Rosiann Babb, 45, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $172 in restitution.
  • Seth E. Borden, 64, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Patrick R. Crego, 66, Soudan, driving after revocation, fined $200, $150 stayed for six months.
  • Nevaeh A. Davis, 19, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Robert M. Fahlstrom, 35, Hibbing, careless driving, fined 300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ashton K. Hampton, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50.
  • David R. Hess, 47, Hoyt Lakes, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine.
  • Alex D. Johnson, 26, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • David M. Kareken, 64, Fairview, North Carolina, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Erica M. Leppala, 34, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Lukasz E. Lulek, 42, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
  • Danielle R. Maki, 32, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • James C. Olson, 44, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jennie A. Parresol, 64, Fridley, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michael J. Pavlovich, 41, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Daneille J. S. Poierier, 34, Chisholm, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Krystal E. Preuss, 43, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robert D. Reek, 58, Iron, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • April J. Rilling, 39, Cloquet, violation of an order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 57 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Lori K. Samuelson, 65, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brett R. Schoen, 64, Embarrass, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Chris O. Shaw, 39, Duluth, shoplifting, 90 days local confinement.
  • Matthew J. Snyder, 45, Soudan, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine and four days local confinement.
  • Darrell J. Sandberg, 65, Cook, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $500.
  • Raymond E. Snyder, 55, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Heather M. Turk, 38, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 and two days local confinement.
  • Andrew C. Vohnoutka, 35, Babbitt, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/30/20), fined $200.
  • Yueyuan Xiao, 25, Yuexiu District, China, reckless driving, fined $3,000 and 179 days local confinement, $1,500 and time stayed on three years probation with conditions; reckless driving, 179 days local confinement, time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.

March 2

  • Brianna L. Baribeau, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Nicholas K. Bendas, 35, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Keith A. Berdice, 53, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christine A. Fabish, 60, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas T. Farr, 30, Hibbing, violation of no contact order within 10 years or previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Mark A. Johnson, 63, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nissa R. Kingery, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
  • Keith G. Kussatz, 46, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Nicholas J. Mattson, 22, Wrenshall, deface/alter certificate or plate, fined $300; possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Rayshawn E. Motley, 32, Rochester, Minnesota, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, 40 months and 15 days in prison.
  • Eric A. Olson, 43, Elk River, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; ignition interlock violation, adjudication stayed for one year, concurrent.
  • Derrick L. Ponder, 44, Hibbing, domestic assault - subsequent violation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Eugene D. Sandberg, 62, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 21 months in prison; felony issuance of dishonored checks, 18 months in prison and pay $1,731 in restitution, concurrent; check forgery, 18 months in prison and pay $757 in restitution, concurrent; second count check forgery, 18 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Angela L. Sather, 32, Brainerd, Minnesota, felony receiving stolen property, 13 months in prison, time stayed on one day probation.
  • Jacob M. Schroers, 23, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $50, three days local confinement, and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Abigail L. Senica, 24, Sarasota, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jeremy J. Tikkanen, 38, Finland, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/7/16), fined $200.
  • Dusti A. True, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jessica D. Tucker, 24, Chicago, disorderly conduct, fined $200 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Elsa Wefes-Potter, 23, Denver, Colorado, trespassing on a locked/posted construction site, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 50 hours Community Work Service.
  • Traci A. Whitlock, 33, Chisholm, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count; driving after cancellation/suspension/revocation, fined $300.

March 3

  • Brent L. Bassing, 44, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kenneth O. Bright, 31, Scandia, Michigan, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
  • Matthew D. Burcar, 41, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, one year local confinement and 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50, one year local confinement and 28 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Alison J. Dahlstrom, 60, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Janessa A. Greski, 20, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jessica M. Greski, 42, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jason W. Hahn, 47, Deer River, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $1,000; gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $1,000.
  • Tiffany L. Johnson, 33, Aurora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Charles T. Knauer, 43, Duluth, damage to property, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Ryan M. Koppy, 21, Forest Lake, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Kelly M. Lockhart, 43, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amanda K. Lucas, 36, South Range, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Andrea L. Miller, 38, Duluth, violation order for protection with 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Nickolas J. Morris, 27, Hibbing, driving 99 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Brent E. Payne, 59, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kristen M. Peterson, 59, Mt. Iron, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Nicholas W. Rautio-Koppes, 24, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Conner J. Snyder, 24, Pine River, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Carson D. Whitman, 20, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

March 4

  • Michael J. Adams, 47, Hawthorne, Wisconsin, driving after cancellation (offense dated: 11/5/11), fined $200.
  • Misty M. Childs, 36, Hill City, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/19/17), fined $200.
  • Lisa M. Heiner, 44, Ely, driving after suspension (offense dated: 3/18/09), fined $200.
  • Matthew I. Holkko, 41, Britt, four counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 5/31/14, 7/7/16, 413/18, 5/18/21), fined $200 per each count.
  • Parker C. Johnson, 21, Soudan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gianna N. Odella, 21, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dusty I. Rose, 27, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Trenton J. Siegel, 23, Superior, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Taylor M. Simon, 17, Virginia, driving 99 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Angel J. Zeledon, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 5

  • Justin R. Kaufman, 38, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kathleen J. Nelson, 62, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Nicholas W. Ross, 41, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, fined $200.

March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Michael D. Carlson, 20, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Amanda C. Cassidy, 36, Duluth, fugitive extradition waived.
  • Derrick R. Cavallin, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Raylon J. Honkola, 47, Embarrass, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison.
  • Jason C. Larsen, 42, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $1 in restitution.
  • Pavle J. Lippert, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Robert V. Magnuson, 89, Hoyt Lakes, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Octavia M. Marcil, 27, confidential address, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driver fails to stop for accident to property, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Neil P. McMullin, 57, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/28/16), fined $200.
  • Anthony G. Nissen, 31, Lino Lake, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ryan S. Parks, 42, Virginia, malicious punishment of a child, fined $200, 8 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Crystal A. Phipps, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $100, 5 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Aminah D. Pitt, 19, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed for one day.
  • Brian J. Porter, 43, Biwabik, possession of a controlled substance, 26 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $8 in restitution; disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed, 26 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Erik M. Rust, 35, Ely, give false information to a peace officer, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
  • Mollie A. Sebok, 48, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000, one year local confinement and eight hours Community Work Service, 364 days and $1950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Gregory J. Spehar, 67, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andy J. White, 36, Duluth, two counts burglary, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 34 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.

March 7

  • Kenshay L. Bennett, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Spring H. Y. Bolen, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continue for dismissal for one year.
  • Treshawn T. Brown, 23, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Jeremiah G. Fineday, 21, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Brian K. Garnes, 50, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Melissa D. Hellerud-Storie, 46, Foxboro, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • James G. Johnson, 58, Proctor, possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Amber R. King, 26, Cloquet, theft, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Zachary S. Ross, 21, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Allen W. Schanzenbach, 25, Aberdeen, South Dakota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob D. Solberg, 34, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Christian R. Walling, 26, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Jesse A. Walters, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $600 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas R. Wenneson, 32, Virginia, possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

March 8

  • Colleen R. Anderson, 55, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Lesley S. Banks, 61, Biwabik, disorderly conduct, fined $300.
  • Zadok R. Bennett, 19, Mountain Iron, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Darin L. Harder, 57, Virginia, driving after cancellation for six months, fined $150.
  • Debra R. King, 55, Nashwauk, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jeremy J. Lawrence, 38, Mountain Iron, theft, 90 days local confinement and pay $706 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation; second count theft, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $706 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent; third count theft, fined $300 and pay $100 in restitution; fourth count theft, continued for dismissal for seven days, pay $173 in restitution; hit and run - failure to collision, continued for dismissal for seven days, pay $500 in restitution; fifth count theft, continued for dismissal for seven day, pay $168 in restitution.
  • Yonis M. Mohamed, 40, Virginia, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Federico A. Villanueva, 23, Sandstone, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth grain elevator reopens to ship traffic
June 07, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Public Schools' Academic Excellence Online 2023 Graduation
Local
About 180 earn degrees from Duluth-area alternative, online schools
June 07, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Inmates in green prison garb walk black labs with red harnesses on a lead outdoors
Local
Puppy trainers partner with Duluth prison camp
June 07, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Runners get near finish line.
Prep
Prep boys track and field: Last second change ends in fourth-place finish for Superior’s Darrel James
June 07, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Woman standing along a brick fence holding a graduation cap.
Sports
Autism is a 'superpower' for Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon runner Ashley Daniels
June 07, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Judge allows towboats to continue, for now, in Boundary Waters
June 07, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin, Minnesota near top in best states for fishing
June 07, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  John Myers