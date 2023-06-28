Matters of Record for June 28, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
March 29
- Tristen A. Evenson, 20, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jason R. Hicks, 40, Duluth, two counts theft, 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent; third count theft, 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; fourth count theft, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; fifth count theft, 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Ryan E. McCorison, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $282 in restitution.
- Randall D. Sam, 63, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- James W. Varda, 51, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
March 30
- Lori A. Flanagan, 60, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Jason R. Hicks, 40, Duluth, bring/send/introduce/possess contraband to state prison/hospital, 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order within 10 year or more of first conviction, 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
March 31
- Theresa L. Beaulieu, 38, Chisholm, give peace officer false information, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, 18 days local confinement.
- Johnathan C. Firebaugh, 40, Saginaw, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and pay $91 in restitution.
- Steven B. Heinrich, 55, Mountain Iron, damage to property, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $856 in restitution; two counts assault, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
- Tyler C. Hoff, 23, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Stephen H. Moore, 38, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph M. Victrelli, 25, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christopher L. Wines, 49, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 1
- Alder J. Cromwell, 26, Tres Piedras, New Mexico, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Buffy A. Fellows, 39, Barnes, Wisconsin, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Cori J. Gonzales, 26, Hibbing, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Mark Harris, 64, Earlham, Iowa, operate a snowmobile 79 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
- Cody R. Nendick, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Robert W. Obst, 33, Carlton, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Isaiah A. Sorenson, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 2
- Mindy W. Hess, 43, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jordell S. Larenz Rabbitt, 24, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
April 3
- Brent M. Brauns, 48, Fridley, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/20/10), fined $200.
- Brylee R. Dauphinais, 19, Eveleth, assault, fined $50 and 16 days local confinement.
- Amber N. Fish, 33, South Range, possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 126 days local confinement; two counts offering a forged check, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 126 days local confinement, concurrent; aid and abet burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 126 days local confinement, concurrent; check forgery, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 126 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Evan J. Hauge, 19, New Brighton, Minnesota, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year.
- David R. Houle, 61, Cloquet, felony theft and felony receiving stolen property, 18 months in prison per each count, prison time stayed on one day probation, concurrent.
- Devyn B. Kelly, 25, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Randi A. Lee, 25, Pine City, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Candice F. Mock, 47, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ross L. Olson, 35, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of first or more convictions, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 44 days local confinement.
- Joseph B. Paxton, 37, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Matayah M. Porter, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John J. Raisch, 57, Cass Lake, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Howard F. Ross, 25, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jeremy J. Shatto, 40, River Falls, Wisconsin, harassment, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Paige T. Skinner, 19, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gaven J. Slattery, 20, Duluth, driving 100 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
- Braden D. Stolp, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ian L. N. Strusz, 18, Albertville, Minnesota, driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Kenneth L. Viergutz, 20, Duluth, possession of d drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Aaron M. Wehrenberg, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
April 4
- Grace A. Argeropoulos, 21, Marquette, Michigan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jack N. A. Bates, 52, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Sheena M. Cain, 41, Hayward, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kayla M. Chisum, 27, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Julie C. Cuklanz, 51, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- James S. Finegan, 39, Superior, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Quinlan P. Maher, 22, Chaska, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph W. Manthey, 21, Zimmerman, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jesse D. McMillen, 35, Ely, six counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 2/26/10, 7/21/14, 8/17/14, 12/5/14, 2/10/15, 3/14/18), fined $200 per each count.
- Patricia L. McMillen, 57, Babbitt, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/24/15), fined $200.
- Natasha M. S. Munos, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Casey C. Olson, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Preston L. Warren, 23, Wadena, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Markita A. Williams, 30, Duluth, shoplifting, 15 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
April 5
- Christopher L. Bialke, 50, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Grant D. Biebl, 16, Cloquet, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Frank J. Cerar, 26, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jaykelah R. Cuevas, 22, Duluth, aiding an offender on parole/probation, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 111 days local confinement, pay $71 in restitution; aiding an offender - accomplice after the fact, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 111 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Denio J. Delcaro, 45, Virginia, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brandon W. Farmer, 37, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, $950 stayed for one year, pay $40 in restitution; shoplifting, five days local confinement.
- Dale L. Garthus, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Glory M. Gross, 24, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine, $250 stayed; driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Austin A. Hunt, 28, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Latasha L. Jackson, 31, Eveleth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed.
- Kelly M. Kleinschmidt, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Austin J. Larson, 25, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Devin R. Lund, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Scott R. Olsen, 56, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Angela M. Roper, 42, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Keegan M. Ruedebusch, 19, Eveleth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Wyatt H. Sanders, 50, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/21/11), fined $200.
- Clevoane E. Trice, 27, Mountain Iron, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and five days local confinement.
- Richard J. Wolfe, 47, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 6
- Winona E. Bellanger, 33, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50, 118 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ryan M. Burm, 40, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Faith F. Gotmer, 28, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Melissa M. Jenkins, 38, Cass Lake, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/9/06), fined $100.
- Eric J. Jensen, 52, Superior, driving while impaired, 46 months in prison.
- Kelly R. Legore, 43, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jessica L. Lucca, 34, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Davion R. Magee, 30, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 51 months in prison.
- Colby J. Manning, 20, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jada L. Merhar, 29, Duluth, neglect of a child, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- John D. Miettunen, 69, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dean K. Raisanen, 43, Floodwood, disorderly conduct, 9 days local confinement.
- Tyler D. Ronkainen, 28, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Allysa A. Runquist, 31, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jaiden M. Schuster, 22, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jodi L. Tervola, 48, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas R. Warren, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andre D. Woods, 54, Duluth, obstructing legal process and disorderly conduct, fined $25 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.
April 7
- Kaitlyn M. Bekker, 26, Virginia, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jordan W. Carter, 33, Duluth, murder in the second degree, 180 months in prison.
- Keith A. Carter, 57, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Tiffany S. Copeland, 29, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kent S. Delahay, 58, Shoreview, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brent A. Dooley, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Timothy A. Jacobson, 61, Hoyt Lakes, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Renee M. L. Kessler, 60, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lucas S. Lee, 20, Burnsville, Minnesota, driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $70.
- Andrew D. Moshier, 34, Sartell, Minnesota, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $21 in restitution.
- Kevin J. Parr, 49, Virginia, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Wayne A. Russo, 57, Cotton, carrying a pistol while under the influence of a controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jessica M. Vraa, 25, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sammy M. Wazwaz, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Justin R. Wilkerson, 32, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 60 days local confinement and 54 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Andrew L. Woltjer, 36, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 with one year probation.
April 8
- Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/27/18), fined $200.
- Justin I. Harmon, 46, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jayson R. Koivu, 43, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tiffany R. E. Lemley, 25, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tyvand C. H. McKee, 35, Duluth, driving 108 mph in a 65 mph, fined $150; careless driving, fined $100.
- Joseph X. Scarfo, 28, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
April 10
- Mauricio J. Castillo, 27, Thief River Falls, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent; disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- John C. Chadwick, 16, Virginia, driving 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Lisa A. Davis, 41, Hibbing, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
- Joshua J. Eckstrom, 44, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $10.
- Esperanza E. Espinoza, 23, Hibbing, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine.
- Seven P. Ferguson, 22, Miami Gardens, Florida, possession of drug paraphernalia, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Payton L. Gentry, 24, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Justin C. Hattam, 32, Hibbing, shoplifting, continued for dismissal, $50 fine.
- Matthew S. Kangas, 27, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Michael C. Major, 56, Gilbert, fined $450 and 15 months in prison.
- James M. Marshall, 45, Kalamazoo, Michigan, driving 77 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
- Patrick M. McLaughlin, 47, Zim, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert H. Medo, 62, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Darrick S. Moreno, 24, Eveleth, criminal damage to property, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Casey C. Olson, 34, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement; test refusal, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Danielle D. Pribula, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Zachary A. Schmelzer, 28, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $100.
- Devone M. Shackelton, 27, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Tierra A. Scott Franklin, 20, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Savanna M. St. Germaine, 27, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Seneca W. Steeprock, 41, Jordan, Minnesota, aid and abet attempted murder, fined $50 and 240 months in prison; felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months in prison.
- Austin R. Stimac, 23, Chisholm, assault, fined $50 and 35 days local confinement.
- Peter A. Sutton, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Collin J. Taylor, 19, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Penny Vanvickle, 47, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Sherri L. Waldvogel, 53, Hibbing, give false information to a peace officer, fined $100.
- John E. Wiitala, 42, Brainerd, Minnesota, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $387 in restitution.
April 11
- Scott A. Albrecht, 20, Cohasset, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on oneyear probation.
- James P. Bonelli, 57, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Suzanne J. Charbonneau, 63, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Emily A. Davis, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christine A. Digovanni, 33, Hibbing, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 6/29/19, 5/23/22), fined $200 per each count; driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
- Melissa A. Dott, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jason G. Eilefson, 54, Alborn, ignition interlock restriction violation, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Javier A. Garcia Jr., 26, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation, pay $3 in restitution.
- Priscilla M. Goggleye, 35, Bemidji, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $14 in restitution.
- Amanda J. Heinzen, 40, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- David J. Hertel, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Marquis Johnson, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/31/18), fined $200.
- Briana S. Joyner, 28, South Savage, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Miles A. Koski, 23, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Barbara J. Lewis, 69, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew S. Malmquist, 20, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Gregg T. McCall, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tara L. O'Daniel, 29, Duluth, theft, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation.
- Joseph A. Paoletti, 83, Orr, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jacob C. Quick, 27, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- George J. Rendl, 23, Eveleth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $200 fine.
- Susan M. Roper, 63, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Annaka K. Scherf, 20, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dino R. Schinigoi, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Britney J. Spicer, 24, Black Duck, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kristopher A. Stiffarm, 33, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
- Reilly E. Stone, 16, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan G. Swor, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brandon D. Thomsen, 37, Foley, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $200.
- Tracy Wanjiku, 17, Blaine, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sheila M. Wixo, 56, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 12
- Shyla R. Adams-Lightfeather, 18, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Davonte L. Boshey, 20, Tower, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 356 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 9 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Joseph R. A. Buck, 51, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $150.
- Jordan G. Cly, 25, Orr, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Julia K. Harjamkai, 26, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sherry L. Koskiniemi, 60, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kaid J. Kuter, 19, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shaynee J. Lakoskey, 28, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Charles A. Schanno, 66, Virginia, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jennifer M. Thiel, 43, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Dacotah J. Zemke, 26, Chisholm, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 104 days local confinement; obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
