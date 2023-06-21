Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Matters of Record for June 21, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
March 15

  • Eleanore M. Halverson, 44, Grand Rapids, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

March 16

  • Matthew I. Brown, 19, Duluth, burglary, 30 months in prison, prison time stayed for one day, pay $700 in restitution.
  • Bryan R. Gibson, 44, Proctor, two counts violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 349 days stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
  • Brady J. Hall, 22, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Stephen D. Hollis, 45, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $65 fine.
  • Jerrald A. Jenkins, 42, Duluth, violation of order of protection, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 232 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jessica J. Moore, 36, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • April S. Thompson, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Steven C. Tiessen, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 317 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Shylo M. D. Ultican, 22, Proctor, carry/possess a pistol without a permit, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.

March 17

  • Samuel J. Borgen, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, $2,000 fine and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Austin C. Graham, 27, Utica, Michigan, criminal sexual conduct, imposition stayed on five years probation with conditions, $100 fine.
  • Blair T. Hayes, 27, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.

March 18

  • Nicole M. Phipps-Hansen, 29, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

March 19

  • Michael D. Rydberg, 48, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

March 20

  • Jamey J. Bednarek, 43, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine, $50 stayed and pay $1 in restitution.
  • Laura W. Belcastro, 48, Duluth, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Andrew N. Chaffee, 49, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John P. Dorenkamper, 57, Duluth, disturb the neighborhood, fined $100.
  • Mia A. Forrestal, 42, Two Harbors, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Jordan J. Furnas, 20, Cloquet, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
  • Brittany N. Garner, 25, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Desirae L. Garza, 30, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jason A. Goldsworthy, 36, Luck, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • David Hamler Jr., 60, Hibbing, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Martha C. Happy, 38, Duluth, test refusal, adjudication stayed for one year; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Austin R. Hubbartt, 29, Two Harbors, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brodery W. Jensen, 25, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more narcotic other than heroin, 88 months in prison.
  • Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, Virginia, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50.
  • Hailie M. Kubec, 20, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Tracy K. Lafave, 59, Duluth, four counts disorderly conduct, fined $100 per each count.
  • Payton M. Lafont, 28, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • David A. Moreno, 43, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Wylee W. Osberg, 32, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Seth A. Palmer, 32, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Tris R. Salls, 20, Duluth, driving 103 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Jane A. Sayler, 59, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, second count operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed for one year, concurrent.
  • Robert M. Schamberger, 55, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kathleen M. Skoglund, 72, Duluth, purchase/furnish liquor to a minor, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Dakota J. Spry, 25, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, fined $1,000 and 100 days local confinement, 97 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving after revocation, fined $400 on one year probation, concurrent.
  • David B. Thompson, 53, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, 30 days local confinement.
  • Drew R. Turnquist, 37, Two Harbors, burglary, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, two days local confinement; violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on two years probation, concurrent.
  • Ann C. Walters, 61, Hibbing, display canceled/revoked/suspended or stolen plates, fined $300.
  • Jessica N. Whitman, 30, Duluth, damage to property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, five days local confinement and pay $1,191 in restitution; assault, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Sherling Yang, 25, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, continued for dismissal for one year.

March 21

  • Jake N. Andersen, 23, Isle, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Michael K. Anderson, 71, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Travis W. Benck, 31, Soudan, open bottle law violation, fined $100.
  • Shane T. Bilyeu, 37, Coleraine, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
  • Alex D. E. Buckman, 29, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eben J. Fischer, 27, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James W. Kalligher, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Emma N. MacDonald, 19, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report collision with an unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Jonathon M. Millett, 28, Saginaw, four counts shoplifting, fined $50 and 70 days local confinement per each count, concurrent; fifth and sixth count shoplifting, fined $50 and 70 days local confinement, concurrent, pay $25 in restitution; theft, fined $50 and 70 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Christopher H. Owen, 40, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas R. Peterson, 36, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Edwin J. R. Quinones, 42, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200; move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Bradley S. Smith, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 22

  • Lori J. Anderson, 51, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Patrick W. Battees Jr., 19, Proctor, 2nd degree murder - without intent, 150 months in prison; dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, no sentence pronounced.
  • Derek J. Deroche, 37, Duluth, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
  • Daniel O. Goldstein, 20, Plymouth, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Johnny S. Inthasone, 23, Richfield, Minnesota, following too close to an emergency vehicle, fined $50.
  • Dustin L. Johnson, 33, Virginia, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Chandra N. Klakoski, 26, Virginia, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Dylan A. Lane, 22, Virginia, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed.
  • Mark A. Locken, 44, Hoyt Lakes, driving after revocation, fined $200; second count driving after revocation, fined $400.
  • Bryan T. Moe, 36, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kaela E. Natwora, 26, Elma, New York, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jessica A. Onnen, 34, Culver, child restraint system violation, fined $50.
  • Sparkle N. Page, 41, Duluth, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
  • Dean A. Schilling, 58, Alborn, possess ammo/any firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, 180 days local confinement, 179 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
  • Jeremy J. Schmitt, 45, Tower, domestic assault, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Trent L. Smith, 26, Duluth, assault, one year local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time and 178 days local confinement stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Reggie J. Stank, 27, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andre D. Ward, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; assault on a peace officer, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

March 23

  • Gerald D. Crest Jr., 41, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on 18 months probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of no contact order, one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Shaina E. Guenigsman, 34, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Samuel J. Gurovitsch, 49, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200; driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • John E. Lewandowski Jr., 34, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Malcolm X. Lewis, 30, St. Cloud, Minnesota, aid and abet sale of 10 gram or more heroin, 95 months in prison.
  • Thomas B. Morris, 63, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nicholas J. Norlander, 37, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joshua P. Perrault, 26, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Raymond L. Pierce, 51, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christopher D. Stamp, 37, New Prague, Minnesota, no annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
  • David L. Suliin, 55, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Donald J. Thomas, 36, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop property damage, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation; driving after revocation, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Ethan R. Wehrman, 22, Silver Bay, exceed allowable 88,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $1,000.

March 24

  • Louise A. Alfredson, 34, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dalton T. Anderson, 24, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Trevor Castrogiovanni, 54, Orr, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and two days local confinement.
  • Craig A. Egle, 65, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kevin T. Fields, 58, Stacy, Minnesota, driving a snowmobile 92 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $200.
  • David E. Filius, 35, Virginia, possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Maria A. Hileman, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Tara A. Keith, 48, Mountain Iron, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $200 fine.
  • Joy E. Lewis, 45, Clear Lake, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Caleb M. Martenson, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kenneth A. Miraflores, 18, Hibbing, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Chad D. Olson, 38, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wesley W. Olson, 36, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Estelle M. Simard, 54, Rainy River, Ontario, driving after suspension, fined $200.

March 25

  • LeeAnn M. Briski, 46, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Trygg R. Gilbertson, 17, Ham Lake, Minnesota, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Trent S. Hanson, 25, Carlton, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Kimberly K. Koebensky, 47, Eveleth, driving a snowmobile 76 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.

March 26

  • Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/16/17), fined $200.
  • Samantha M. Hanson, 21, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Baylie J. Peterson, 19, Proctor, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

March 27

  • Jeramie R. Allen, 35, Cloquet, driving after suspension (offense dated: 6/30/11), fined $200.
  • Joseph M. Blaeser, 44, Babbitt, operate a snowmobile at 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Zachery M. Callahan, 29, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Sandra L. Christianson, 52, Hibbing, test refusal, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with condtions.
  • Destinee M. Clark, 26, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Keith D. Coward, 52, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ashley J. Crossley, 33, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Matthew C. Cuffe, 43, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Ryan J. Drickhamer, 33, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Melissa J. Falk, 44, Saint Paul, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 6/25/10), fined $200.
  • Lori J. Feinberg, 56, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $100.
  • Felicia N. Forness, 27, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and one year probation with conditions.
  • Jerad C. Greskowiak, 40, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $50, 90 days local confinement, 67 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $34 in restitution; possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $100, 23 days local confinement and 75 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Angel M. Hanson, 43, Hibbing, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $200 fine.
  • Craig R. Hanville, 49, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50.
  • Cade C. Hella, 27, Lakeville, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Travis R. Johnson, 30, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jacob D. Katzberger, 46, Granite Falls, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
  • Ashley R. Lamar, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/18/17), fined $200.
  • Dewayne R. Lee, 49, Newport News, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jim R. Lindberg, 50, Superior, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Chayna J. Loon, 23, Kenora, Ontario, driving 95 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Jeremy J. Lubansky, 29, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed o one year probation, pay $98 in restitution.
  • Luke V. McGarry, 26, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Chad M. Nylund, 37, Virginia, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Joy M. Packa, 56, Virginia, two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine per each count, concurrent.
  • Christopher G. Panagos Jr., 29, Hibbing, open bottle law violation, fined $100.
  • Ryan K. Parendo, 25, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cheryl J. Pattishall, 47, St. Peter, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Andrew P. Pecchia, 35, Keewatin, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $250 in restitution.
  • Austin J. Pernu, 25, Eveleth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Cynthia J. Peterson, 31, Duluth, domestic assault - subsequent violation, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Theresa L. Phillips, 28, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year probation with conditions.
  • Brandon M. Pintar, 31, Nashwauk, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and one year probation.
  • Nichele L. Powell, 39, Hibbing, two counts violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine per each fine, concurrent.
  • Shaylyn J. C. Powell, 27, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michelle M. Romero, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/15/11), fined $200.
  • Raven L. V. Sainio, 18, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael D. Snodgrass, 48, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Cody J. Tocchio, 33, Britt, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 11 days local confinement; carry/possess a pistol without a permit in a public place, one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Douglas D. VanVickle, 49, Gilbert, offering a forged check, one year local confinement, 160 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Justin A. Winn, 43, Monticello, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/14/13), fined $200.

March 28

  • Dustin L. Bilyeu, 39, Bovey, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.
  • Ross G. Coyer, 37, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nicole M. Everson, 34, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Johnathan C. Firebaugh, 40, Saginaw, receiving stolen property, fined $50, one year local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, fined $50, one year local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent; driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Sawyer D. Garretson, 19, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $100.
  • George T. Ham, 66, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Ian M. Horn, 57, Fort Worth, Texas, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Benjamin L. Houle, 43, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.
  • Alex C. Jokela, 42, Saint Paul, Minnesota, driving 90 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Rangineh Kalhor, 54, Duluth, failure to stop for a school bus, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Carleton E. Kishel, 18, Eveleth, driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Joshua A. Leblanc, 44, Hoyt Lakes, obstruct/interfere with operation of a vehicle, 30 days local confinement.
  • Eric G. Lundin, 69, Saginaw, criminal sex conduct, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on four years probation with conditions, pay $961 in restitution.
  • Rory E. Mikels, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 20 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Zachary T. Petrich, 25, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Chris J. Reynolds, 37, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Lane E. Schiller, 49, Virginia, driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Melissa S. Shene, 55, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Annmarie Ulvestad, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christian R. Walling, 26, Superior, shoplifting, 10 days local confinement.
  • Michael J. Wiggins, 34, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Bradley K. Wilson, 49, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jaedon I. Wilson, 20, Duluth, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Ronald M. Wrazidlo, 58, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas J. Zupetz, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 29

  • Trevor L. Angellar, 25, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
  • Jason K. Banks, 30, Biwabik, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
  • Mary F. Boshey, 61, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Brandon R. Cavanaugh, 37, Cotton, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Trevor I. J. Cole, 19, Aurora, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Randy J. Cozzi, 44, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Sheikh E. Faal, 30, Minneapolis, driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone, adjudication stayed for six months, $200 fine.
  • Jordan T. Doedderz, 30, Babbitt, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed.
  • Thomas M. Geisler, 35, Ely, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Jesse T. Grano, 40, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Douglas E. Grovenburg, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dustin C. Heglin, 33, Ely, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Garry B. Hendrickson Jr., 46, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50, 3 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Timothy J. Hirchert, 32, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $201 in restitution.
  • Emery W. Jensen, 60, Duluth, two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation per each count.
  • Parker C. Johnson, 21, Soudan, interfere with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $300 fine and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed.
  • Jean M. Kalinowski, 59, Gilbert, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Benjamin J. Kielar, 21, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Danette l. Lambert, 37, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed.
  • Rose M. Marksmeier, 32, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ashley D. Martin, 35, Hermantown, two counts limited license violation, fined $100 per each count, concurrent.
  • Gerralyn A. McEntyre, 58, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ricky D. Nelson, 61, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Cassie A. Oatis, 34, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $100.
  • John C. Packa, 33, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • David S. Rangel Jr., 337, Bovey, test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • George J. Rendl, 23, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Donald F. Roybal Wakemup, 30, Orr, give false information to a peace officer, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50.
  • Jesse M. Schleppegrell, 20, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Alex A. Seboe, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Larry W. Sherman, 70, Hibbing, assault on a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Alexa C. Thompson, 24, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $200 and pay $74 in restitution.
  • Lujauanna M. Vernardo, 42, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 10/8/19, 5/27/22), fined $200 per each count.
  • Jenny J. Walsberg, 52, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cody L. Walker-Nelson, 32, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 36 months in prison; fleeing a peace officer, one year and one day in prison, concurrent; two counts failure to stop for collision - hit and run, 90 days local confinement per each count, concurrent; reckless discharge of a firearm in a city, 22 months in prison, concurrent; two counts felon in possession of a firearm, 68 months in prison per each count, concurrent; burglary, 36 months in prison, concurrent; second count theft, 36 months in prison, concurrent; assault, 68 months in prison, consecutive.
  • Nathan R. Wallin, 41, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, driving 98 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Everett L. Wedlund, 56, Babbitt, possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $300 fine and one year local confinement, 353 days stayed per each count.

March 30

  • Travis J. Anderson, 21, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Sheryl L. Bechel, 57, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Amber l. Becker, 36, Hibbing, financial card fraud, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 328 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $1,113 in restitution.
  • Dahlya J. Brock, 34, Mountain Iron, neglect of a child, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Brenda l. Bratz, 42, Grand Rapids, theft of property, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Victor A. Brock Jr., 23, Duluth, test refusal, one year local confinement; felon in possession of a firearm/ammo, 60 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Codey J. Case, 27, Hibbing, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robert A. Cementina, 22, Chisholm, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50, 70 days local confinement, and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Carley P. Challender, 26, Knife River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Shonda L. Cunningham, 52, Eveleth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/14/19), fined $200.
  • Christopher L. Deschampe, 43, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after suspension (offense dated: 3/28/10), fined $200; driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/6/10), fined $200.
  • Glenn D. Fernandes, 51, Timmins, Ontario, operate a snowmobile 79 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Steven L. Gerard, 43, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Joshua L. Hackensmith, 43, Eveleth, four counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 2/16/18, 4/28/18, 7/27/18, 6/14/19), fined $200 per each count.
  • Jason R. Hicks, 40, Duluth, theft, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; second count theft, 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; third count theft, 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Robert A. Hoover, 36, Hermantown, hit and run - fail to stop for accident to property, fined $400 and 60 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $500 in restitution.
  • Francis P. Isham, 70, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, 40 hours Community Work Service.
  • Raven A. Isham, 35, Two Harbors, two counts theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation per each count.
  • Jesse J. Keuten, 33, Duluth, two counts theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 55 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
  • Jessica J. Klostermeier, 43, Minneapolis, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/20/13), fined $200.
  • Christopher M. Kueser, 26, Tennessee, domestic assault, fined $50, 31 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Crystal L. Kuusisto, 38, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation, fined $50 and 14 days local confinement; receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and six days local confinement; careless driving, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 16 days local confinement on on year probation with conditions.
  • Tony L. Lewis, 49, Georgetown, Indiana, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Danielle R. Maki, 32, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/17/18), fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Cynthia M. Monsaas, 54, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Andrew P. Olmstead, 36, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Justin P. Oseland, 43, Gilbert, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with condition.
  • Andrew R. Pederson, 34, Barnum, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $300.
  • Zachary R. Petersen, 20, Cloquet, possession or sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Gina L. Pishler, 53, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jon M. Redfield, 34, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Winston P. Richardson, 68, Forrest Park, Georgia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • December J. Simmons, 25, Duluth, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Zachary R. Smith, 25, Blackduck, two counts shoplifting, 30 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
  • Brittney M. Springer, 25, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Chantelle R. Taylor, 36, Buhl, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 19 days local confinement.
  • Jonathan A. Williams, 33, Nashwauk, driving after suspension, fined $200.

March 31

  • Mark D. Baumann, 64, Floodwood, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Theresa L. Beaulieu, 28, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $50 and 18 days local confinement.
  • Brad S. Bjork, 25, Duluth, aid and abet assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $100.
  • Jade M. Boshey, 37, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50; possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, concurrent; sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine, fined $50 and 64 months in prison; second count shoplifting, continued for dismissal for 30 days.
  • Vincent W. Dean, 59, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Melvin L. Easterling, 65, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Adam J. Eberhardt, 21, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for six months, 24 hours Community Work Service.
  • Jeffrey C. Elg, 54, Gilbert, domestic assault - subsequent violation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 351 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kristina A. Faletra, 33, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Michelle A. Garcia, 42, Duluth, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Emily M. Hemphill, 37, Eveleth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed, $200 fine.
  • Charles D. C. Holmes Jr., 20, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $11 in restitution.
  • Darcy R. Horowitz, 56, Superior, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Anthony J. Isaac, 35, Duluth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Jim R. Lindberg, 50, Superior, driving after cancellation, fined $100.
  • Johnathon M. Musakka, 39, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
  • Jonah E. Mathis, 22, Nashwauk, give false information to a peace officer, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Trey M. Meyer, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tadd M. Nelson, 22, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Samantha M. Pearson, 23, Duluth, aiding an offender, adjudication stayed for two years, fined $50.
  • Jeffery M. Pintar, 29, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Jonathan J. Russ, 57, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dylan N. Salo, 23, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Darrell J. Sandberg, 65, Cook, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $200 fine.
  • Hillary P. Shambow, 41, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $200.
  • Andrea M. Silverio, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kai R. Soderberg, 40, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jenny A. Stauffer, 45, Chisholm, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Reece J. Townsend, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Carrie J. Weisinger, 44, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Rodney J. White, 42, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jerry S. Yang, 47, Saint Paul, Minnesota, gross weight exceeds registered limit violation, fined $500.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
