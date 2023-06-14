Matters of Record for June 14, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Feb. 16
- Joseph H. Love, 33, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; fleeing a peace officer, 90 days local confinement.
March 6
- Crystal A. Phipps, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $100, five days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 55 days and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
March 7
- Patrick M. Defoe, 20, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jason L. Fineday, 22, Cloquet, give false information to a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one year; second count give false information to a peace officer, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Jesse A. Walters, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
March 8
- Scott A. Elbinger, 59, Crookston, Minnesota, annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
- Cashmere J. Hagbourne, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Shannon M. Hall, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- James C. Jagodnik, 33, Jacksonville, Florida, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert R. Kangas, 76, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation, pay $273 in restitution.
- Paul A. Mix, 40, Bemidji, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Stephanie L. Priolo, 32, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew L. Thomas, 32, St. Augustine, Florida, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert A. Wrobel, 46, Duluth, 10 counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 12/4/15, 1/5/19, 2/7/20, 2/12/20, 2/2/21, 9/18/21, 10/21/21, 8/5/22, 9/1/22, 3/3/23), continued for dismissal for one year.; driving after cancellation, continued for dismissal for one year.
March 9
- Luke C. Anderson, 41, Grantsburg, Wisconsin, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/15/17), fined $200.
- Isaac T. Brown, 27, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, 91 months in prison, pay $1,361 restitution.
- Brian A. Burba, 40, Gilbert, three counts violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement per each count consecutive; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive; two counts violation of no contact order, no sentence pronounced per each count.
- Matthew J. Fradley, 36, Minneapolis, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Ashley R. Genslak, 38, Park Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Timothy P. Godfrey, 52, Madison Lake, Minnesota, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Dustin P. Hackensmith, 35, Eveleth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/11/17), fined $200.
- Donna J. Jackson, 34, Floodwood, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jenna M. Johnson, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/24/18), fined $200.
- Laura J. Letourneau, 36, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William R. E. Lozano, 41, Kingman, Arizona, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a pistol without a permit, fined $300 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Santina R. McCauley, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Kimberly A. Norris, 38, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jeffery D. Olson, 54, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
- Levi P. O'Neil, 27, Hibbing, receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and one year local confinement; domestic assault, one year local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Eric L. Pangerl, 48, Pine City, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/17/13), fined $200.
- Gina A. Pietila, 43, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/25/14), fined $200.
- Darrius L. Plummer, 33, Duluth, aiding and abetting drug sales or 10 grams or 50 dose units, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Ethan D. Rentschler, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Scott R. Skalko, 36, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Wendy A. Toldo, 41, Chisholm, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Robert D. Vlasnik, 51, Talmoon, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.
- Timothy R. Waller, 35, Minneapolis, domestic assault, fined $200 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mataye Wehyee, 25, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Sarah R. Whiteman, 47, Orr, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/25/19), fined $200.
March 10
- Jordan J. W. Balow, 31, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael S. Berg, 59, Hibbing, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Christopher D. Clark, 42, Angora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed.
- Ellen R. Darst, 27, Poplar, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Patrick S. Duncan, 55, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; collision with an unattended vehicle, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Seth M. Frank, 23, Superior, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ross L. Frederickson, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Justin B. Gonzales, 34, Bovey, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Charles D. C. Holmes Jr., 20, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine and pay $11 in restitution.
- Conrad J. Huismann, 35, Gheen, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cheyenne S. Hunt, 28, assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 152 days local confinement.
- Darryl D. Juntunen, 63, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $150 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joshua J. Kaufer, 39, Duluth, receiving stolen property, 11 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $503 in restitution.
- Rachel S. Lee, 32, Biwabik, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine and pay $3 in restitution.
- Nadia S. Lislegard, 25, Hibbing, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Brandon S. Nelson, 36, Scottsdale, Arizona, fish and game violation - take fish without angling license, fined $100.
- Ryan N. Pace, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lawrence E. Schmidt, 54, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 78 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew A. Stratioti, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Andrew W. Thomas, 22, Cloquet, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on 364 days probation with conditions.
March 11
- Benjamin P. Carlson, 33, Buhl, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- James M. Gatlin, 25, Hackensack, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Anthony P. Merschman, 43, Bemidji, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle E. Russ, 31, Ely, permit unlawful youth operation of an ATV, fined $100.
March 12
- Kate M. Gackle, 37, Keewatin, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Matthew W. Morgan, 18, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
March 13
- Johanna M. Abell, 28, Brookston, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Aldo A. Arellano Esparza, 29, Rio Grande City, Texas, shoplifting, continued for dismissal.
- Robert R. Bachinski, 34, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Daniel B. Elias, 46, Eveleth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; driving after cancellation, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 257 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John M. Fenske, 48, Ely, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 39 days local confinement; harassment, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 326 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jesse R. Fruetel, 48, Eveleth, burglary, fined $300, two days local confinement and 23 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Patrick B. Hake, 26, Pengilly, hands-free law violation, fined $25.
- Jo L. Hirschey, 47, Moorhead, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/11/19), fined $200.
- Shelita M. Humphrey, 32, Oakdale, Minnesota, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, fined $50 and 64 months in prison.
- Adrian N. Johnson, 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Christian J. Johnson, 21, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 58 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Thomas J. Jones, 26, Virginia, threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $100 fine and four days local confinement.
- Sheldon D. Kingbird, 36, Brookston, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 65 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Veronica L. Laputka, 39, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kaitlin M. Larsen, 25, Holdingford, Minnesota, neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ian R. Laulunen, 25, Embarrass, test refusal, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jennifer D. Long, 45, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Robert P. Martin, 37, Hibbing, two counts violation of no contact order, continue for dismissal for six months per each count.
- Timothy F. Morton, 30, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Charles E. Mullen, 61, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David W. Myers, 30, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement; theft of mail, fined $50, 250 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Anthony M. Nowak, 51, Brookston, burglary, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 36 days local confinement, concurrent; felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Daniel D. Olson, 39, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
- Jacklynn A. Parks, 46, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed on one year probation; second count violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine, concurrent; third and fourth count violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50 and 6 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
- Raymond L. Pierce, 51, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jo L. Rich, 47, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 5/2/15, 7/1/17), fined $200 per each count.
- Madeline J. Ricord, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $200 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Justin R. Rivera Sr., 36, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Jose L. Rodriguez, 61, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Evan P. Scherber, 27, Duluth, burglary, fined $50, 25 days local confinement, and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Matthew R. Staydohar, 20, Marble, dangerous weapons, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Jon P. Turk, 36, Aurora, possession of ammo/any firearm - use of controlled substance, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 321 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 44 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Brittany M. Warren, 32, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $200 fine.
- Antonio D. Washington, 36, Two Harbors, assault, 45 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation with conditions.
March 14
- Jeffry B. Ballou, 61, Barnum, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Sirena M. Bergson, 41, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Heidi D. Delcamp, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Terry L. Flood, 52, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John P. Halloran, 47, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christina D. Haselow, 37, Silver Bay, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/22/18), fined $200.
- Mycthanial J. Huray, 19, Hermantown, driving 87 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $50.
- John R. Lasky, 44, Two Harbors, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Jennifer L. Martineau, 43, Cloquet, driving 79 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $150; two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Abigail K. Martinson, 16, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Aaron J. Roebke, 25, Superior, possession of marijuana, fined $50.
- Dominic S. Romagnoli, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Victoria E. Schmidt, 77, West Fargo, North Dakota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Connor J. M. Shockley, 28, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jade R. Tague, 19, Iron, possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50; marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Joshua R. Vegar, 36, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Terry L. Yarbrough, 41, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 21 days local confinement; assault, $50 fine, 10 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
March 15
- David G. Anderson, 24, Ely, hit and run to property, fined $40.
- Laurie A. Angell, 60, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lee A. Bjortomt, 59, Two Harbors, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nasir D. Bullen, 22, Duluth, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Cole C. Carlson, 24, Virginia, test refusal, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ethan J. Drift, 19, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Paris F. Fairbanks, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine.
- Mary L. Fox, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John J. Gustafson, 33, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kristopher A. King, 49, Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Barbara J. Lawler, 66, Ely, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and two years probation with conditions.
- Montgomery J. Luke, 30, Littlefork, shoplifting, fined $200.
- Kurt L. Meyer, 64, Embarrass, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- T'Quan C. Moore, 23, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 22 days local confinement.
- Kathleen J. Nagel, 33, Two Harbors, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $112.50; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation.
- Terry L. Packa, 56, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- Douglas L. Petersen, 71, Tower, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year probation with conditions.
- Donna M. Reitmajer, 52, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ethan J. Swartout, 17, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Dale P. Urban, 42, Virginia, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Timothy J. Weber, 57, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
March 16
- Alizabeth J. Beseke, 44, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jessica L. Hoffman, 44, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tayler M. Molick, 26, Spooner, sale of 17 grams or more cocaine or meth within a 90-day period, fined $50 and 81 months in prison.
- Sethe H. J. Morey, 39, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Jeremy J. Odegaard, 37, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50, 40 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; assault on a peace officer, fined $50, 40 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Joseph A. Skerjance Jr., 59, Forbes, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Viviana M. Solis, 22, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas G. Evans, 38, Embarrass, arson, fined $50, 449 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $251,019 in restitution; driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Christine S. Valentini, 70, Chisholm, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Anthony J. Zakrajshek, 35, Hibbing, assault, fined $200, three days local confinement, 36 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; felon in possession of a firearm, fined $200, three days local confinement, 60 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200, one year local confinement and 120 hours community Work Service, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
March 17
- Jeremy J Baney, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bobby J. Bauer, 35, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $9 in restitution.
- Jenna L. Boyd, 37, Mount Gilead, Ohio, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeremy G. Dammann, 42, Cotton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob T. Eskola, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, 1 days local confinement.
- Jordan D. Johnson, 23, Rochester, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jordan R. Judson, 28, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Matthew R. Kent, 31, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Marissa A. Krygowski, 28, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Raymond T. Lydon, 21, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Dean A. Maudal, 42, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 3/7/11, 5/7/14), fined $200 per each count.
- Angela M. Mikulich, 48, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Davin J. Nordahl, 22, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Chelsie A. Omdahl, 36, Melrude, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicole L. Olson, 50, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation.
- Kristopher T. Pederson, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Derek T. Rasmussen, 29, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report property damage, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Eric J. Rice, 39, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Christian L. Romero, 41, Lafayette, Louisiana, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dakota J. Sandberg, 23, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Norah L. Wagner, 40, Duluth, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for one year, 1 day local confinement.
March 18
- Steven J. Coone, 49, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Stacie M. Loe, 52, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tyler R. Mhyre, 21, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Blake T. Simonson, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Taylor A. Turman, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Tiffany M. Zuponcic, 33, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $200.
March 19
- Christopher M. Alesch, 45, Meadowlands, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tristan L. Huffer, 20, Arlington, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Austin W. Woods, 23, Ironton, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
