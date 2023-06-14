Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for June 14, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:36 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
Feb. 16

  • Joseph H. Love, 33, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; fleeing a peace officer, 90 days local confinement.

March 6

  • Crystal A. Phipps, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $100, five days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 55 days and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

March 7

  • Patrick M. Defoe, 20, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jason L. Fineday, 22, Cloquet, give false information to a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one year; second count give false information to a peace officer, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Jesse A. Walters, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.

March 8

  • Scott A. Elbinger, 59, Crookston, Minnesota, annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
  • Cashmere J. Hagbourne, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Shannon M. Hall, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • James C. Jagodnik, 33, Jacksonville, Florida, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robert R. Kangas, 76, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation, pay $273 in restitution.
  • Paul A. Mix, 40, Bemidji, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
  • Stephanie L. Priolo, 32, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Matthew L. Thomas, 32, St. Augustine, Florida, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robert A. Wrobel, 46, Duluth, 10 counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 12/4/15, 1/5/19, 2/7/20, 2/12/20, 2/2/21, 9/18/21, 10/21/21, 8/5/22, 9/1/22, 3/3/23), continued for dismissal for one year.; driving after cancellation, continued for dismissal for one year.

March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Luke C. Anderson, 41, Grantsburg, Wisconsin, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/15/17), fined $200.
  • Isaac T. Brown, 27, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, 91 months in prison, pay $1,361 restitution.
  • Brian A. Burba, 40, Gilbert, three counts violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement per each count consecutive; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive; two counts violation of no contact order, no sentence pronounced per each count.
  • Matthew J. Fradley, 36, Minneapolis, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Ashley R. Genslak, 38, Park Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Timothy P. Godfrey, 52, Madison Lake, Minnesota, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
  • Dustin P. Hackensmith, 35, Eveleth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/11/17), fined $200.
  • Donna J. Jackson, 34, Floodwood, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jenna M. Johnson, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/24/18), fined $200.
  • Laura J. Letourneau, 36, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • William R. E. Lozano, 41, Kingman, Arizona, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a pistol without a permit, fined $300 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Santina R. McCauley, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Kimberly A. Norris, 38, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jeffery D. Olson, 54, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
  • Levi P. O'Neil, 27, Hibbing, receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and one year local confinement; domestic assault, one year local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Eric L. Pangerl, 48, Pine City, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/17/13), fined $200.
  • Gina A. Pietila, 43, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/25/14), fined $200.
  • Darrius L. Plummer, 33, Duluth, aiding and abetting drug sales or 10 grams or 50 dose units, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
  • Ethan D. Rentschler, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Scott R. Skalko, 36, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wendy A. Toldo, 41, Chisholm, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Robert D. Vlasnik, 51, Talmoon, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.
  • Timothy R. Waller, 35, Minneapolis, domestic assault, fined $200 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Mataye Wehyee, 25, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Sarah R. Whiteman, 47, Orr, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/25/19), fined $200.

March 10

  • Jordan J. W. Balow, 31, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Michael S. Berg, 59, Hibbing, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Christopher D. Clark, 42, Angora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed.
  • Ellen R. Darst, 27, Poplar, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Patrick S. Duncan, 55, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; collision with an unattended vehicle, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Seth M. Frank, 23, Superior, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ross L. Frederickson, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Justin B. Gonzales, 34, Bovey, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Charles D. C. Holmes Jr., 20, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine and pay $11 in restitution.
  • Conrad J. Huismann, 35, Gheen, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Cheyenne S. Hunt, 28, assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 152 days local confinement.
  • Darryl D. Juntunen, 63, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $150 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Joshua J. Kaufer, 39, Duluth, receiving stolen property, 11 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $503 in restitution.
  • Rachel S. Lee, 32, Biwabik, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine and pay $3 in restitution.
  • Nadia S. Lislegard, 25, Hibbing, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Brandon S. Nelson, 36, Scottsdale, Arizona, fish and game violation - take fish without angling license, fined $100.
  • Ryan N. Pace, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Lawrence E. Schmidt, 54, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 78 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Matthew A. Stratioti, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Andrew W. Thomas, 22, Cloquet, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on 364 days probation with conditions.

March 11

  • Benjamin P. Carlson, 33, Buhl, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • James M. Gatlin, 25, Hackensack, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Anthony P. Merschman, 43, Bemidji, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kyle E. Russ, 31, Ely, permit unlawful youth operation of an ATV, fined $100.

March 12

  • Kate M. Gackle, 37, Keewatin, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Matthew W. Morgan, 18, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 13

  • Johanna M. Abell, 28, Brookston, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Aldo A. Arellano Esparza, 29, Rio Grande City, Texas, shoplifting, continued for dismissal.
  • Robert R. Bachinski, 34, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Daniel B. Elias, 46, Eveleth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; driving after cancellation, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 257 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John M. Fenske, 48, Ely, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 39 days local confinement; harassment, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 326 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jesse R. Fruetel, 48, Eveleth, burglary, fined $300, two days local confinement and 23 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Patrick B. Hake, 26, Pengilly, hands-free law violation, fined $25.
  • Jo L. Hirschey, 47, Moorhead, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/11/19), fined $200.
  • Shelita M. Humphrey, 32, Oakdale, Minnesota, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, fined $50 and 64 months in prison.
  • Adrian N. Johnson, 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Christian J. Johnson, 21, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 58 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Thomas J. Jones, 26, Virginia, threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $100 fine and four days local confinement.
  • Sheldon D. Kingbird, 36, Brookston, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 65 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Veronica L. Laputka, 39, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kaitlin M. Larsen, 25, Holdingford, Minnesota, neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ian R. Laulunen, 25, Embarrass, test refusal, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jennifer D. Long, 45, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Robert P. Martin, 37, Hibbing, two counts violation of no contact order, continue for dismissal for six months per each count.
  • Timothy F. Morton, 30, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Charles E. Mullen, 61, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • David W. Myers, 30, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement; theft of mail, fined $50, 250 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Anthony M. Nowak, 51, Brookston, burglary, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 36 days local confinement, concurrent; felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Daniel D. Olson, 39, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
  • Jacklynn A. Parks, 46, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed on one year probation; second count violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine, concurrent; third and fourth count violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50 and 6 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
  • Raymond L. Pierce, 51, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jo L. Rich, 47, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 5/2/15, 7/1/17), fined $200 per each count.
  • Madeline J. Ricord, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $200 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Justin R. Rivera Sr., 36, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Jose L. Rodriguez, 61, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Evan P. Scherber, 27, Duluth, burglary, fined $50, 25 days local confinement, and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Matthew R. Staydohar, 20, Marble, dangerous weapons, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Jon P. Turk, 36, Aurora, possession of ammo/any firearm - use of controlled substance, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 321 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 44 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Brittany M. Warren, 32, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $200 fine.
  • Antonio D. Washington, 36, Two Harbors, assault, 45 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation with conditions.

March 14

  • Jeffry B. Ballou, 61, Barnum, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
  • Sirena M. Bergson, 41, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Heidi D. Delcamp, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Terry L. Flood, 52, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John P. Halloran, 47, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christina D. Haselow, 37, Silver Bay, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/22/18), fined $200.
  • Mycthanial J. Huray, 19, Hermantown, driving 87 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $50.
  • John R. Lasky, 44, Two Harbors, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Jennifer L. Martineau, 43, Cloquet, driving 79 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $150; two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Abigail K. Martinson, 16, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Aaron J. Roebke, 25, Superior, possession of marijuana, fined $50.
  • Dominic S. Romagnoli, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Victoria E. Schmidt, 77, West Fargo, North Dakota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Connor J. M. Shockley, 28, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jade R. Tague, 19, Iron, possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50; marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
  • Joshua R. Vegar, 36, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Terry L. Yarbrough, 41, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 21 days local confinement; assault, $50 fine, 10 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.

March 15

  • David G. Anderson, 24, Ely, hit and run to property, fined $40.
  • Laurie A. Angell, 60, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Lee A. Bjortomt, 59, Two Harbors, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Nasir D. Bullen, 22, Duluth, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
  • Cole C. Carlson, 24, Virginia, test refusal, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ethan J. Drift, 19, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Paris F. Fairbanks, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine.
  • Mary L. Fox, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John J. Gustafson, 33, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kristopher A. King, 49, Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Barbara J. Lawler, 66, Ely, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and two years probation with conditions.
  • Montgomery J. Luke, 30, Littlefork, shoplifting, fined $200.
  • Kurt L. Meyer, 64, Embarrass, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • T'Quan C. Moore, 23, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 22 days local confinement.
  • Kathleen J. Nagel, 33, Two Harbors, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $112.50; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Terry L. Packa, 56, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
  • Douglas L. Petersen, 71, Tower, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year probation with conditions.
  • Donna M. Reitmajer, 52, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ethan J. Swartout, 17, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Dale P. Urban, 42, Virginia, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Timothy J. Weber, 57, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 16

  • Alizabeth J. Beseke, 44, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jessica L. Hoffman, 44, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Tayler M. Molick, 26, Spooner, sale of 17 grams or more cocaine or meth within a 90-day period, fined $50 and 81 months in prison.
  • Sethe H. J. Morey, 39, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Jeremy J. Odegaard, 37, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50, 40 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; assault on a peace officer, fined $50, 40 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Joseph A. Skerjance Jr., 59, Forbes, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Viviana M. Solis, 22, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Thomas G. Evans, 38, Embarrass, arson, fined $50, 449 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $251,019 in restitution; driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, concurrent.
  • Christine S. Valentini, 70, Chisholm, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Anthony J. Zakrajshek, 35, Hibbing, assault, fined $200, three days local confinement, 36 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; felon in possession of a firearm, fined $200, three days local confinement, 60 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200, one year local confinement and 120 hours community Work Service, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.

March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Jeremy J Baney, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Bobby J. Bauer, 35, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $9 in restitution.
  • Jenna L. Boyd, 37, Mount Gilead, Ohio, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jeremy G. Dammann, 42, Cotton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob T. Eskola, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, 1 days local confinement.
  • Jordan D. Johnson, 23, Rochester, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Jordan R. Judson, 28, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Matthew R. Kent, 31, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Marissa A. Krygowski, 28, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Raymond T. Lydon, 21, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Dean A. Maudal, 42, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 3/7/11, 5/7/14), fined $200 per each count.
  • Angela M. Mikulich, 48, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Davin J. Nordahl, 22, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Chelsie A. Omdahl, 36, Melrude, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nicole L. Olson, 50, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation.
  • Kristopher T. Pederson, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Derek T. Rasmussen, 29, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report property damage, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Eric J. Rice, 39, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Christian L. Romero, 41, Lafayette, Louisiana, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dakota J. Sandberg, 23, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Norah L. Wagner, 40, Duluth, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for one year, 1 day local confinement.

March 18

  • Steven J. Coone, 49, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Stacie M. Loe, 52, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Tyler R. Mhyre, 21, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Blake T. Simonson, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Taylor A. Turman, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Tiffany M. Zuponcic, 33, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $200.

March 19

  • Christopher M. Alesch, 45, Meadowlands, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Tristan L. Huffer, 20, Arlington, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Austin W. Woods, 23, Ironton, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth remains an industry leader in the manufacture of single engine propeller planes and personal jets
Local
Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft may tap foreign investors with Hong Kong stock offering
June 13, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Fire truck
Local
Barnum Township home lost to fire
June 13, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
firefighting foam
Local
Lake Superior College to address PFAS near Duluth’s Sargent Creek
June 13, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Venus and Beehive
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Bee-spotting with Venus, Jupiter curls up with Old Moon
June 13, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
firefighting foam
Local
Lake Superior College to address PFAS near Duluth’s Sargent Creek
June 13, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lester Park Golf Course
Local
Duluth pulls plug on Lester Park Golf Course
June 12, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi