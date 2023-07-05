Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Matters of Record for July 5, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:59 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
April 6

  • Reah J. Barney, 27, Cloquet, shoplifting, 53 days local confinement, pay $21 in restitution; theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 126 days local confinement, pay 1,553 in restitution; second count theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement, pay $2,554 in restitution; third count theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement.

April 10

  • Beau M. Cardinal, 33, Duluth, flee a peace officer on foot, eight days local confinement.
  • Christopher M. Washington, 36, Oakdale, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 91 days local confinement, $750 stayed on six months probation.

April 11

  • Rebecca L. Shaw, 49, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.

April 12

  • Hunter R. Champa, 20, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $14 in restitution; aid and abet burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 and 108 days local confinement.
  • Travis J. Fulton, 34, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/24/19), fined $200.
  • Brianna B. Gallo, 22, Chisholm, criminal vehicular operation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Christopher J. Grobove, 34, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/31/17), fined $200.
  • Savanna L. Johnson, 29, Grand Rapids, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Cyle R. Jones, 24, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Clayton J. Knox, 25, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Joshua L. Malone, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Elizabeth A. O'Brien, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Johnathan L. Pritchard, 36, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Brent M. Rossman, 36, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/3/15), fined $200.
  • Hope E. Spaeth, 19, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Krista M. Starkovich, 42, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Audra E. Williams, 41, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fined $50.
  • Lajuan D. Williams, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year.

April 13

  • James D. Arnott, 57, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Paul A. Booker, 31, Carlton, felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months in prison; possession of a controlled substance, 19 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Casey J. Carlson, 43, Pengilly, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50.
  • Jeffery J. Eddy, 33, Eveleth, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
  • Kyle M. R. Herrick, 19, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Connor I. Kantack, 23, Glencoe, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Sean A. Peake, 53, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation, seven days local confinement.
  • Andrew E. Poitra, 29, Chisholm, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50 and three days local confinement.
  • Candace M. Sprague, 64, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Luis C. Toruno, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Xavier I. Hunter Wakemup, 24, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Joseph S. Weidenborner, 25, Kelliher, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
  • Teresa R. Whittet, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amanda C. Zoldak, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 14

  • Misty J. Bastian, 43, South Range, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rodney L. Baumeister, 67, Sturgeon Lake, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $600; exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $600.
  • Andrew E. Bowman, 33, Chisholm, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Chasten J. Carlsness, 28, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Michael D. Carlson, 21, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Nigel A. Cook, 31, Proctor, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Erica S. Danielski, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jacob P. Griffin, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Colten L. Heimbach, 28, Duluth, collision with an unattended vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Daniel R. Huffman, 26, Duluth, negligent storage of loaded firearms, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; reckless driving, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; reckless driving, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jon E. Isaacson, 80, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Katie L. Johnson, 21, Virginia, hit and run - failure to report collision with a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
  • Douglas E. Kempen, 42, Foxboro, test refusal, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 57 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Erika R. LaTour, 18, Maple Lake, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $260.
  • Cheryl E. Listemaa, 68, Makinen, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Reuben V. A. Pankratz, 17, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Greta R. Roth, 20, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amy M. Scanlon, 37, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
  • Raeanne L. Silence, 19, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jason R. Smith, 30, Mountain Iron, felony domestic assault, fined $50 and 23 months in prison.
  • Brady A. Stahl, 29, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Evan P. Thill, 28, Delano, Minnesota, escape from custody, 120 days local confinement.
  • Adam D. Young, 26, Hackensack, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 15

  • Jakob K. Alaspa, 20, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Darian Diaz Matos, 29, Katy, Texas, CMV - falsified entries in a log book, fined $300.
  • Zachary D. Hatanpaa, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dean S. Korach, 67, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joshua Z. Mayer, 27, Brimson, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Daniel R. K. Oelke, 30, Duluth, driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Kyle J. Stites, 42, Box Elder, South Dakota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 16

  • Vivian M. Bui, 22, Waite Park, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Melissa S. Steinbronn, 50, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 17

  • Dennis R. Beutz, 73, Foley, Minnesota, MN annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
  • Kaylie A. Filius, 32, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Matthew D. Irgang, 41, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Benjamin P. Kapella, 36, Hibbing, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Nicklous L. LaBarre, 33, Embarrass, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Colin J. Mackin, 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Valene M. Miller, 38, Duluth, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
  • Aleksandr S. Petrashov, 35, Maple Grove, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Keziah L. Prout, 33, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Janelle L. Smith, 33, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
