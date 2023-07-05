Matters of Record for July 5, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
April 6
- Reah J. Barney, 27, Cloquet, shoplifting, 53 days local confinement, pay $21 in restitution; theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 126 days local confinement, pay 1,553 in restitution; second count theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement, pay $2,554 in restitution; third count theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement.
April 10
- Beau M. Cardinal, 33, Duluth, flee a peace officer on foot, eight days local confinement.
- Christopher M. Washington, 36, Oakdale, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 91 days local confinement, $750 stayed on six months probation.
April 11
- Rebecca L. Shaw, 49, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
April 12
- Hunter R. Champa, 20, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $14 in restitution; aid and abet burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 and 108 days local confinement.
- Travis J. Fulton, 34, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/24/19), fined $200.
- Brianna B. Gallo, 22, Chisholm, criminal vehicular operation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Christopher J. Grobove, 34, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/31/17), fined $200.
- Savanna L. Johnson, 29, Grand Rapids, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Cyle R. Jones, 24, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Clayton J. Knox, 25, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Joshua L. Malone, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Elizabeth A. O'Brien, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Johnathan L. Pritchard, 36, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brent M. Rossman, 36, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/3/15), fined $200.
- Hope E. Spaeth, 19, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Krista M. Starkovich, 42, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Audra E. Williams, 41, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fined $50.
- Lajuan D. Williams, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year.
April 13
- James D. Arnott, 57, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paul A. Booker, 31, Carlton, felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months in prison; possession of a controlled substance, 19 months in prison, concurrent.
- Casey J. Carlson, 43, Pengilly, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50.
- Jeffery J. Eddy, 33, Eveleth, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Kyle M. R. Herrick, 19, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Connor I. Kantack, 23, Glencoe, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sean A. Peake, 53, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation, seven days local confinement.
- Andrew E. Poitra, 29, Chisholm, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50 and three days local confinement.
- Candace M. Sprague, 64, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Luis C. Toruno, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Xavier I. Hunter Wakemup, 24, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Joseph S. Weidenborner, 25, Kelliher, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Teresa R. Whittet, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amanda C. Zoldak, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 14
- Misty J. Bastian, 43, South Range, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rodney L. Baumeister, 67, Sturgeon Lake, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $600; exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $600.
- Andrew E. Bowman, 33, Chisholm, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Chasten J. Carlsness, 28, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael D. Carlson, 21, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Nigel A. Cook, 31, Proctor, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Erica S. Danielski, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jacob P. Griffin, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Colten L. Heimbach, 28, Duluth, collision with an unattended vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Daniel R. Huffman, 26, Duluth, negligent storage of loaded firearms, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; reckless driving, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; reckless driving, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jon E. Isaacson, 80, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Katie L. Johnson, 21, Virginia, hit and run - failure to report collision with a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Douglas E. Kempen, 42, Foxboro, test refusal, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 57 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Erika R. LaTour, 18, Maple Lake, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $260.
- Cheryl E. Listemaa, 68, Makinen, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Reuben V. A. Pankratz, 17, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Greta R. Roth, 20, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amy M. Scanlon, 37, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
- Raeanne L. Silence, 19, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jason R. Smith, 30, Mountain Iron, felony domestic assault, fined $50 and 23 months in prison.
- Brady A. Stahl, 29, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Evan P. Thill, 28, Delano, Minnesota, escape from custody, 120 days local confinement.
- Adam D. Young, 26, Hackensack, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 15
- Jakob K. Alaspa, 20, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Darian Diaz Matos, 29, Katy, Texas, CMV - falsified entries in a log book, fined $300.
- Zachary D. Hatanpaa, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dean S. Korach, 67, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joshua Z. Mayer, 27, Brimson, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel R. K. Oelke, 30, Duluth, driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $70.
- Kyle J. Stites, 42, Box Elder, South Dakota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 16
- Vivian M. Bui, 22, Waite Park, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Melissa S. Steinbronn, 50, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 17
- Dennis R. Beutz, 73, Foley, Minnesota, MN annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
- Kaylie A. Filius, 32, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew D. Irgang, 41, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Benjamin P. Kapella, 36, Hibbing, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Nicklous L. LaBarre, 33, Embarrass, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Colin J. Mackin, 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Valene M. Miller, 38, Duluth, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Aleksandr S. Petrashov, 35, Maple Grove, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Keziah L. Prout, 33, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Janelle L. Smith, 33, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
