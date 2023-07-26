Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Matters of Record for July 26, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
April 4

  • Victoria L. Kircher, 21, Burtrum, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

April 24

  • Celena J. Nelson, 25, Minneapolis, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Justin H. Ultican, 35, Proctor, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

April 26

  • Felicia A. Ellison, 44, International Falls, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions; test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jonathan S. Lewis, 29, Duluth, two counts violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement per each count.

April 27

  • Matthew R. Olson, 35, Grand Rapids, possession of ammo/any firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; assault on emergency medical personnel, one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

April 28

  • Joshua M. Brecto, 21, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Zachery L. Bulen, 30, Finland, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.
  • Holley G. Carter, 47, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Peter E. Christy Jr., 58, Hibbing, violation of a predatory offender registration requirements, fined $50, 1 day local confinement and 14 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Charles K. Clayton, 30, Saginaw, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jesse M. Covell, 20, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ivan E. Dennis, 31, Virginia, driving after cancellation, 91 days local confinement.
  • Mercedes R. Erickson, 26, Cook, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Timothy J. Hirchert, 33, Hibbing, theft, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $588 in restitution.
  • Codie R. Kottom-Olson, 29, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Aden R. Lignell, 19, Hibbing, overwork/mistreat animals, fined $300.
  • Michael L. Lohman, 36, Duluth, give peace officer false information, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation.
  • Gavin D. Maki, 24, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Hunter R. C. Manney, 35, St. Paul, Minnesota, damage to property, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 40 days local confinement; theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 38 days local confinement.
  • Thomas S. Maynard, 37, Forbes, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Barton A. Melius, 52, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine.
  • Megan S. Menara, 41, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Ala-Lofty Ongalibang, 32, Grand Rapids, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Anthony S. Petruk, 24, Barnes, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Roger L. Raymond Jr., 37, Saginaw, driving 99 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $300 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Mindy M. Rinkenberger, 35, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Zion K. D. Sanford, 23, Minneapolis, driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $300; driving after suspension, fined $300.
  • Sela A. Schillereff, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kelsi L. Sedlachek, 34, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Ryan J. Shoen, 35, Chisholm, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; threats of violence, fined $50, 13 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Gergory A. South, 26, Nashwauk, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Robert E. Thayer, 62, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • David A. C. Tonga, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Jonathan E. Treece, 41, Bigfork, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in prison.
  • Chad C. White, 43, Keewatin, driving while impaired, fined $200 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Timothy P. G. Winter, 54, Cromwell, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

April 29

  • Mary N. Binsfield, 52, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Thomas E. Bothwell, 63, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John R. Bowers, 52, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ryan D. Charlson, 22, Watertown, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Charles C. Dablow, 52, Reston, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Karl A. Ezell, 39, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jennifer L. Hansen, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Bernard W. Harrington, 61, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Justin T. Labarge, 41, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Holly R. Luedtke, 31, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric M. Palmer, 41, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ryan M. Pirila, 37, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • William T. Worley, 47, Woolwine, Virginia, over legal tandem weight violation, fined $900.

April 30

  • David J. Bjerklien, 54, Lake Nebagmon, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gerald J. Esala, 52, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nicole L. Flannigan, 30, Zim, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Autumn R. Gregorich, 21, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Timothy S. Kishel, 57, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Karisa A. M. Kubat, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amy F. LaRue, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Donald S. McArthur, 55, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brittany L. Monette, 22, Willow River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Edward G. Vanegas, 63, Grand Marais, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Grace A. Vuicich, 22, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kelly A. Zibrowski, 18, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 1

  • Kenneth R. Aase, 19, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James R. Baker, 51, Silver Bay, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicole F. Bellanger, 31, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $3 in restitution; give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Leeann M. Briski, 46, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Hunter W. Chartier, 48, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Staci A. Goc, 37, Duluth, failure to stop for a stopped school bus, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Stella M. Gunnarson, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Robert C. Herrington, 35, Deer Lodge, Montana, theft, 60 days local confinement.
  • Patricia N. Kaarto, 32, Superior, shoplifting, 36 days local confinement.
  • Adam J. Karr, 39, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nissa R. Kingery, 45, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Stacy L. Lancrain, 46, Cloquet, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Johnny C. Lee, 38, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
  • Amanda J. McDonald, 32, Two Harbors, violation of restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
  • Catlin W. Morris, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jarod K. Nelson, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • David J. I. Norris, 40, Duluth, assault, $50 fine and 33 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions.
  • Christopher G. Panagos, 30, 29, Key Largo, Florida, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • David J. Pepper, 30, Rochester, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed for one year; two counts driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation per each count.
  • Bettina R. Rasmussen, 33, Two Harbors, child endangerment, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Neil C. Shea, 41, Milaca, Minnesota, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Angela J. Smith, 26, Duluth, domestic assault - subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Shayne J. Thompson, 45, Cloquet, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Vincent Velazquez, 48, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Daniel R. Wheless, 23, Saginaw, domestic abuse - violation 2 or more order of protection with 10 years of previous conviction, 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Kayla A. Whipple, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Vandale A. Willis, 45, Duluth, over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Jayson A. Wills, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Kayla A. C. Wittrup, 35, Robbinsdale, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rocky A. Wrazidlo Jr., 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.

May 2

  • Justin M. Belanger, 20, Wrenshall, deface/alter certificate or plate, fined $300.
  • Christopher S. Braun, 36, Chisholm, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Nathan J. Cloughesy, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $100.
  • Colin T. Cronin, 21, Bloomington, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John M. Cronin, 42, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kyle N. Duchscher, 29, Silver Bay, three counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Lori K. Fulkerson, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dillon D. Gautsch, 19, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Ever J. Johnson, 64, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $3 in restitution.
  • Lee M. Lafrance, 40, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ben L. Marks, 36, Babbitt, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; sale of 10 or more doses of phencyclidine or hallucinogen, 60 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Maynard R. Peterson, 79, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Megan N. Peterson, 24, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Michael K. Reagan, 48, Duluth, careless driving, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • William F. Roepke, 58, Duluth, two counts shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.
  • Bojorquez Rojas, 20, Chanhassen, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christopher J. Rubesch, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • June E. Schelde, 71, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gary Schiff, 51, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Stephanie M. Tommaro, 62, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Danylo M. Pryakhin, 20, Woodbury, Minnesota, driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.

May 3

  • Michael T. Austin, 31, Grand Marais, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Angela S. Councilman, 31, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $907 in restitution.
  • Ian J. Danielson, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 day stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Eliomar R. Julkowski, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kristine R. Lage, 52, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Benjamin L. Larson, 25, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Cory A. McDonald, 35, Culver, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $200.
  • Keemon C. Moore, 22, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 103 days local confinement.
  • Leichelle R. Oakgrove, 32, Redby, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/1/15), fined $200.
  • Calla S. Peterson, 36, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kenneth L. Priest Jr., 52, Denham Springs, Louisiana, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ashley L. Sarazine, 32, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric N. Smith, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Parker A. Verhel, 19, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Billy J. Wosmek, 55, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

May 4

  • Brandon L. Bennett, 37, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Stephanie C. S. Dolby, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Shaina E. Guenigsman, 34, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Ronald H. Johnson, 69, Prescott, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nancy J. Nettleton, 68, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kelly L. Schmid, 53, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Rachel L. Straut, 68, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Katherine G. Warwas, 22, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
