Matters of Record for July 26, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
April 4
- Victoria L. Kircher, 21, Burtrum, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 24
- Celena J. Nelson, 25, Minneapolis, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Justin H. Ultican, 35, Proctor, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 26
- Felicia A. Ellison, 44, International Falls, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions; test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jonathan S. Lewis, 29, Duluth, two counts violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement per each count.
April 27
- Matthew R. Olson, 35, Grand Rapids, possession of ammo/any firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; assault on emergency medical personnel, one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
April 28
- Joshua M. Brecto, 21, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Zachery L. Bulen, 30, Finland, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.
- Holley G. Carter, 47, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Peter E. Christy Jr., 58, Hibbing, violation of a predatory offender registration requirements, fined $50, 1 day local confinement and 14 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Charles K. Clayton, 30, Saginaw, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jesse M. Covell, 20, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ivan E. Dennis, 31, Virginia, driving after cancellation, 91 days local confinement.
- Mercedes R. Erickson, 26, Cook, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Timothy J. Hirchert, 33, Hibbing, theft, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $588 in restitution.
- Codie R. Kottom-Olson, 29, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Aden R. Lignell, 19, Hibbing, overwork/mistreat animals, fined $300.
- Michael L. Lohman, 36, Duluth, give peace officer false information, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation.
- Gavin D. Maki, 24, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Hunter R. C. Manney, 35, St. Paul, Minnesota, damage to property, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 40 days local confinement; theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 38 days local confinement.
- Thomas S. Maynard, 37, Forbes, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Barton A. Melius, 52, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine.
- Megan S. Menara, 41, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Ala-Lofty Ongalibang, 32, Grand Rapids, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Anthony S. Petruk, 24, Barnes, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Roger L. Raymond Jr., 37, Saginaw, driving 99 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $300 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Mindy M. Rinkenberger, 35, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Zion K. D. Sanford, 23, Minneapolis, driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $300; driving after suspension, fined $300.
- Sela A. Schillereff, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kelsi L. Sedlachek, 34, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Ryan J. Shoen, 35, Chisholm, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; threats of violence, fined $50, 13 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Gergory A. South, 26, Nashwauk, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Robert E. Thayer, 62, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David A. C. Tonga, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Jonathan E. Treece, 41, Bigfork, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in prison.
- Chad C. White, 43, Keewatin, driving while impaired, fined $200 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Timothy P. G. Winter, 54, Cromwell, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
April 29
- Mary N. Binsfield, 52, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas E. Bothwell, 63, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John R. Bowers, 52, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan D. Charlson, 22, Watertown, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles C. Dablow, 52, Reston, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Karl A. Ezell, 39, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jennifer L. Hansen, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bernard W. Harrington, 61, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Justin T. Labarge, 41, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Holly R. Luedtke, 31, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric M. Palmer, 41, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan M. Pirila, 37, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William T. Worley, 47, Woolwine, Virginia, over legal tandem weight violation, fined $900.
April 30
- David J. Bjerklien, 54, Lake Nebagmon, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gerald J. Esala, 52, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicole L. Flannigan, 30, Zim, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Autumn R. Gregorich, 21, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Timothy S. Kishel, 57, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Karisa A. M. Kubat, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amy F. LaRue, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Donald S. McArthur, 55, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brittany L. Monette, 22, Willow River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Edward G. Vanegas, 63, Grand Marais, careless driving, fined $100.
- Grace A. Vuicich, 22, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kelly A. Zibrowski, 18, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 1
- Kenneth R. Aase, 19, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James R. Baker, 51, Silver Bay, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicole F. Bellanger, 31, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $3 in restitution; give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Leeann M. Briski, 46, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Hunter W. Chartier, 48, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Staci A. Goc, 37, Duluth, failure to stop for a stopped school bus, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Stella M. Gunnarson, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Robert C. Herrington, 35, Deer Lodge, Montana, theft, 60 days local confinement.
- Patricia N. Kaarto, 32, Superior, shoplifting, 36 days local confinement.
- Adam J. Karr, 39, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nissa R. Kingery, 45, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Stacy L. Lancrain, 46, Cloquet, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Johnny C. Lee, 38, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
- Amanda J. McDonald, 32, Two Harbors, violation of restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
- Catlin W. Morris, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jarod K. Nelson, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David J. I. Norris, 40, Duluth, assault, $50 fine and 33 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions.
- Christopher G. Panagos, 30, 29, Key Largo, Florida, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- David J. Pepper, 30, Rochester, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed for one year; two counts driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation per each count.
- Bettina R. Rasmussen, 33, Two Harbors, child endangerment, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Neil C. Shea, 41, Milaca, Minnesota, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Angela J. Smith, 26, Duluth, domestic assault - subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Shayne J. Thompson, 45, Cloquet, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Vincent Velazquez, 48, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Daniel R. Wheless, 23, Saginaw, domestic abuse - violation 2 or more order of protection with 10 years of previous conviction, 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Kayla A. Whipple, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Vandale A. Willis, 45, Duluth, over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Jayson A. Wills, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Kayla A. C. Wittrup, 35, Robbinsdale, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rocky A. Wrazidlo Jr., 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
May 2
- Justin M. Belanger, 20, Wrenshall, deface/alter certificate or plate, fined $300.
- Christopher S. Braun, 36, Chisholm, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Nathan J. Cloughesy, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $100.
- Colin T. Cronin, 21, Bloomington, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John M. Cronin, 42, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle N. Duchscher, 29, Silver Bay, three counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Lori K. Fulkerson, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dillon D. Gautsch, 19, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Ever J. Johnson, 64, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $3 in restitution.
- Lee M. Lafrance, 40, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ben L. Marks, 36, Babbitt, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; sale of 10 or more doses of phencyclidine or hallucinogen, 60 months in prison, concurrent.
- Maynard R. Peterson, 79, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Megan N. Peterson, 24, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Michael K. Reagan, 48, Duluth, careless driving, adjudication stayed for one year.
- William F. Roepke, 58, Duluth, two counts shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.
- Bojorquez Rojas, 20, Chanhassen, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christopher J. Rubesch, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- June E. Schelde, 71, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gary Schiff, 51, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Stephanie M. Tommaro, 62, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Danylo M. Pryakhin, 20, Woodbury, Minnesota, driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
May 3
- Michael T. Austin, 31, Grand Marais, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Angela S. Councilman, 31, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $907 in restitution.
- Ian J. Danielson, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 day stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Eliomar R. Julkowski, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kristine R. Lage, 52, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Benjamin L. Larson, 25, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Cory A. McDonald, 35, Culver, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $200.
- Keemon C. Moore, 22, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 103 days local confinement.
- Leichelle R. Oakgrove, 32, Redby, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/1/15), fined $200.
- Calla S. Peterson, 36, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kenneth L. Priest Jr., 52, Denham Springs, Louisiana, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ashley L. Sarazine, 32, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric N. Smith, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Parker A. Verhel, 19, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Billy J. Wosmek, 55, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
May 4
- Brandon L. Bennett, 37, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Stephanie C. S. Dolby, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shaina E. Guenigsman, 34, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ronald H. Johnson, 69, Prescott, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nancy J. Nettleton, 68, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kelly L. Schmid, 53, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Rachel L. Straut, 68, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Katherine G. Warwas, 22, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
