News Local

Matters of Record for July 19, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
April 21

  • Lance M. Moravec, 19, Two Harbors, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $1,000 and 3 days local confinement, $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property - public safety motor vehicle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $1,000 and 3 days local confinement, $500 stayed; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 57 days and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Nicholas J. Ruhland, 21, Independence, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

April 22

  • Stephen F. Brooks, 26, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Irene C. Cole, 31, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kiana M. Cosgriff, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Michelle M. Gelineau, 50, Brimson, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rajesh Jakkaraju, 44, Plymouth, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Idrissatu I. Kamara, 43, Edina, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/11/19), fined $200.
  • Jacob M. Leroux, 20, Somerset, Wisconsin, driving 99 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Melinda K. Lopez, 22, Truman, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eli E. Pessenda, 16, Chisholm, driving 79 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Bobbie R. Radtke, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brandon J. Schlief, 38, Chassell, Michigan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jamie J. Solem, 41, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Katie J. Thelen, 35, Centerville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 23

  • William J. Hayward, 66, Spooner, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brady J. Robinson, 29, Ely, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Cameron A. Trembath, 43, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 24

  • Bree A. Anderson, 30, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jordan R. Baranzelli, 23, Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Juan M. Barreto, 31, Duluth, violation of order for protection within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 356 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count violation of order for protection within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; third and fourth count violation of order for protection within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
  • Kayla J. Bennett, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Chenoa M. Black, 40, Sawyer, possession ammo/firearm when under the influence of a controlled substance, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Anthony A. R. Braveheart, 25, Duluth, two counts assault, 60 days local confinement per each count; third count assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 187 days local confinement; threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 187 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Blake M. Brenny, 28, Ely, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 5 days local confinement; carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 5 days local confinement.
  • Michael J. Broker, 31, Hibbing, threats of violence, fined $50, 29 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Lindsay S. Bruce, 38, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Vincent M. Carlson, 38, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sarah L. Damiani, 24, Deer River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cynthia L. Deschampe, 55, Duluth, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Bryce G. Duncan, 23, Chisholm, manslaughter, fined $50 and 48 months in prison.
  • Drew T. Gagnon, 22, Duluth, test refusal, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Carter R. Galo, 26, St. Cloud, Minnesota, murder by sell/give/distribute controlled substance, fined $50 and 135 months in prison.
  • Dalton J. Gillman, 24, Hibbing, two counts hands-free law violation, fined $50 per each count.
  • Rodney J. Hanson, 57, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Billie J. Jackson, 48, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Brett J. Kippola, 43, Aurora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 119 days local confinement and 54 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Daajah D. Lagrone, 25, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Nathan A. E. Lindau, 31, Grand Rapids, interfere with an emergency phone call, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alexis F. Lowinski, 20, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Austin T. Lunde, 28, Forbes, shoplifting, fined $50.
  • Daron W. McNulty, 36, Aurora, forestry violation - fail to obtain consent to remove/cut decorative boughs/trees, fined $100.
  • Seth J. Martin, 35, Chisholm, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Elijah J. Matuzak, 28, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • McKenna E. Nash, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, $25 fine.
  • Trevor G. Pedlar, 30, Buhl, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Kyla A. Powers, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Sarah O. S. M. Robinson, 29, Proctor, assault, continued for dismissal for one year; disorderly conduct, continue for dismissal for one year, concurrent.
  • Amy D. Samuelson, 34, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Donald R. Schulze, 37, Hibbing, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Lucas J. Seidl, 21, Pillager, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $350 and one year local confinement, 344 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Shane A. Simonson, 35, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 269 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50, 51 days local confinement and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $3,345 in restitution.
  • Athena C. Smekofske, 34, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Crystal E. Smith, 30, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Zeemaundre J. South, 19, Bovey, dangerous weapon violation, fined $140 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Annarose M. Spinelli, 37, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joel W. Thunder, 50, Rochester, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 286 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Morgan T. Sudduth, 32, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Kiah R. Walker-Forehand, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael W. Wentzlaff Jr., 20, Hibbing, harassment, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jonathan A. Wiggins, 36, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine; driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Billy J. Wosmek, 55, Duluth, three counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 11/2/19, 11/22/21, 9/27/22), fined $200 per each count; motor vehicle revoked or suspended, fined $300.

April 25

  • Jessica J. Beckman, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Taylor A. Bushell, 22, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ashley K. Dorscher, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Alexander J. Dudley, 27, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Elizabeth A. Emmel, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Hayley J. Gagnon, 24, Mahnomen, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/31/19), fined $200.
  • James H. Harvey, 65, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Charles D. Heikkila, 69, Eveleth, driving after revocation (offense dated; 10/15/12), fined $200.
  • Dwight A. Hill, 35, Superior, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Steven M. Kegel, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Alice E. Larson, 23, Duluth, failure to stop for a school bus, adjudication stayed for one year, $25 fine.
  • Tanya R. Moe, 23, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Adam D. Nelson, 34, Harris, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Quinn A. Oelke, 33, Duluth, shoplifting, continue for dismissal for one year.
  • Sara A. Parent, 21, Otsego, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jared M. Penkert, 18, Mankato, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Darrel W. Phelps, 57, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Corinn E. Runquist, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Barbara J. Shaten, 67, Minneapolis, move over law violation, fined $50.

April 26

  • Jennifer M. Borich, 37, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Haili M. Carlson, 27, Aurora, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Calab M. Coleman, 41, Silver Bay, theft of a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Kory M. Frye, 42, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Isac S. Guzman, 22, Svea, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Tiffany A. Halverson, 48, Eveleth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alexandra L. Hanna Doll, 34, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Robert W. Hietala, 50, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Mark A. Hopewell, 32, Floodwood, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $50.
  • Nicholas G. Kepler, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wayne D. Kraabel, 48, Breckenridge, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew D. LaBarge, 36, Keewatin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ryan A. Ladeaux, 35, Duluth, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions; shoplifting, 90 days local confinement.
  • Denise M. Levasseur, 45, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; carrying a pistol while under the influence alcohol - concentration 0.10 or more, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Zachary J. Lundstrom, 33, Ely, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Daniel S. Nash, 46, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Lisa H. Ollikkala, 41, Cook, obstructing legal process, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dominik J. Puglisi, 20, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Brandon S. Singewald, 29, Kinney, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Reilly E. Stone, 17, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Charlie M. Thoemke, 36, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Katherine M. Treviranus, 41, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50and 2 days local confinement.
  • Lucas J. Valure, 37, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/21/16, 3/12/16), fined $200 per each count.
  • Frank R. Vandehey, 22, Aurora, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed.
  • Stacy L. Waller, 48, Eveleth, shoplifting, fined $100.
  • Jevon H. Zimmeran, 20, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 27

  • Yvonne M. Adolfs, 75, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Bret A. Amick Jr., 35, Duluth, three counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 1/13/17, 6/22/17, 5/16/19), fined $200 per each count.
  • Shawn M. Bowerman, 48, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Zachary A. Decaro, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cody M. Gehrke, 37, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Caleb D. Hacker, 27, Minong, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jonathan L. Halverson, 27, Mahtowa, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Gregory R. Humes, 67, Duluth, forestry violation - open burning of prohibited material, fined $200.
  • Kristina M. Lee, 43, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James R. Marchetti, 68, Duluth, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Francois J. M. Medion, 67, Duluth, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
  • Jason G. Monroe, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jason L. Osford, 49, Bloomington, Minnesota, hand-free law violation, adjudication stayed for six months, $40 fine.
  • Lassen J. Peake, 22, Bismarck, North Dakota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Piper L. Putzel, 16, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Lori K. Samuelson, 66, Hibbing, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Megan P. Sandman Bischoff, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200; driving after cancellation, fined $200; driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Garrett P. Simensen, 37, Angora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Anna L. Soghigian, 17, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christopher J. Sumner, 38, Gilbert, driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ronald P. Wuorinen, 41, St. Paul, Minnesota, DANCO violation, 60 days local confinement.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
