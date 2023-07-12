Matters of Record for July 12, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
April 18
- Thomas R. Andler, 72, Ely, fish and game violation - take fish without angling license, fined $100.
- Brady A. Barney, 19, Cloquet, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Amy S. Bendtsen, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brian S. Blake, 43, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Taryn E. Bruce, 30, Duluth, possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, imposition stayed on five years probation with conditions, 70 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 73 days local confinement.
- Jeffrey J. Bushnell, 19, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- Gerald D. Crest Jr., 41, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Michael J. Egan, 38, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tiffany M. Falk, 47, Laporte, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Douglas E. Harris, 59, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/16/12), fined $200.
- Casey N. Hinnenkamp, 30, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William G. Houle, 51, Moose Lake, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/12/15), fined $200.
- Dale D. Jones, 76, Duluth, hand-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicholas A. Kallio, 33, Iron, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, $900 fine.
- Jenifer M. Kerner, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Carter T. Kozlowski, 22, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continue for dismissal for one year.
- John M. Labine, 26, Keewatin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicholas E. Lierman, 25, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Adam R. Luecken, 46, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jan M. Meierotto-Barrett, 52, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Logan L. Nordby, 20, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
- Kaden H. Postal, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David M. Schmidt, 49, Eveleth, predatory offender fails to fulfill registration requirement, fined $100, 23 days local confinement and 16 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $226 in restitution.
- Noah G. Singer, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Samantha L. Skogquist, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Mindy C. Stanaway, 40, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jacob R. Swing, 29, Swan River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Luke M. Thibault, 42, Eveleth, domestic assault - subsequent violation, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rebecca A. Thompson, 32, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sommer D. Thompson, 38, Brevator Township, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Bradley W. J. Wing, 33, Duluth, three counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 8/13/16, 10/7/16, 7/10/17), fined $200 per each count.
April 19
- Amanda J. Anderson, 43, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Thomas D. Anderson, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amanda J. Andrea, 34, Proctor, two counts hands-free law violation, fined $50 per each count.
- Sandy K. Bryant, 58, Gilbert, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Andre F. Buck, 23, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Andrew R. Castro, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Madison S. Claviter, 18, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joey J. Enger Sr., 53, Blackduck, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brody J. Erickson, 19, Keewatin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Angelo M. Garza, 39, Superior, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison.
- Devon J. Hanel, 20, Two Harbors, disorderly conduct, fined 50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brian W. Karich, 70, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael B. Martin, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/16/14), fined $200.
- Zander A. Monson, 19, Aurora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kansas M. Neari, 21, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William R. Nieters, 63, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brenna K. Phinney, 53, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Rena J. Pugleasa, 45, Deer River, hands-free law violation, fined $50; child passenger restraint violation, fined $50.
- Courtney S. Rogers, 31, Proctor, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Branden W. L. Schatz, 22, Ramsey, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph T. Sullivan, 51, Silver Bay, assault, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, 120 hours Community Work Service.
- Jerome B. Voorhees, 46, Duluth, assault, fined $50, one year local confinement, 74 months in prison and 100 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Phillip R. White, 31, Duluth, theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50, 113 days local confinement, 23 months in prison, pay $425 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
April 20
- Aliyah Raymond, 21, Mountain Iron, damage to property, fined $50.
- Shawon I. Biswas, 34, Eagan, Minnesota, driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $70.
- Ella J. Bredahl, 18, Delano, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Blake M. Brenny, 28, Ely, forestry violation - failure to obtain consent to remove/cut decorative tree boughs, fined $100.
- Nastassia J. Brown, 32, Duluth, interfere with an emergency phone call, fined $50 and 91 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tyler W. Cameron, 33, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 351 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Dwayne M. Chapple, 29, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Eric C. Chilson, 43, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after revocation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Frederick D. Christopher, 32, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tristan D. Columbus, 22, Cloquet, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Andrew B. Copeland, 44, Angora, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Arthur P. Dallum, 54, Duluth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $500 fine.
- Bradley A. Deschampe, 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ryan D. Dewey, 43, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ronald W. Dianoski, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/8/15), fined $200.
- Robert A. Dixon, 56, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/17/17), fined $200.
- Justin A. Eckstrom, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/31/18), fined $200.
- Jason M. Evans, 38, Hoyt Lakes, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50.
- Ezekiel I. Gavol, 44, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/19/16), fined $200.
- Rachel L. Hansen, 37, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation, $50 fine.
- Douglas E. Harris, 59, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/24/15), fined $200.
- Willie K. Harris II, 38, Duluth, four counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 4/19/14, 1/12/16, 7/20/16, 5/31/17), fined $200 per each count.
- River R. Hietala, 22, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed one day probation, 190 days local confinement.
- Marshawn R. Hill, 29, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/22/19), fined $200.
- William H. Holz, 22, Byron, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Donna J. Jackson, 35, Floodwood, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Quinn D. Jones, 48, Hermantown, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Dana L. Jordahl, 41, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $301; second count driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired.
- Robert D. King, 35, Rochester, Minnesota, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, 11 days local confinement.
- Rocky E. King, 35, Orr, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/3/18), adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine and 11 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 354 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Samantha L. Klander, 23, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kristian J. Koivisto, 46, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 5/1/11), fined $200.
- Samuel J. Lemieux Jr., 22, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, 90 days local confinement, pay $10 in restitution.
- Stephanie A. Lockhart, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jolene D. Lund, 37, Chisholm, receiving stolen property, fined $100, 8 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $871 in restitution.
- Sydney J. McFarland, 32, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joshua J. McNamara, 35, Rosemount, Minnesota, driving with canceled/revoked/stolen plates, fined $300; driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/8/15), fined $200.
- Douglas J. Miller, 32, Eveleth, carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Joseph M. Muzzy, 46, International Falls, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Bella R. Nelson, 19, Hutchinson, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chelsey A. Orcutt, 32, Babbitt, disorderly conduct, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kyle T. Parendo, 30, St. Cloud, Minnesota, offering a forged check, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine, three days local confinement and pay $3,324 in restitution.
- Adrian L. Perkio, 27, Aurora, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; carrying pistol while under the influence, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Tyler A. Peterson, 28, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kim M. Pettinari, 65, Virginia, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Mark D. Purcell, 64, Effie, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph fine, fined $70.
- Susan J. Przybylski, 74, Hoyt Lakes, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Jeffery T. Rider, 52, Park Falls, Wisconsin, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $400.
- Sasha G. Santa, 32, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Breanna L. Spicer, 28, Duluth, aiding an offender, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 3 days local confinement.
- Theresa M. Venth, 21, Minneapolis, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Stephanie A. Vittorio, 36, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/5/12), fined $200.
- Stirling T. Walden, 40, Shoreview, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 21
- Ralph L. Ainsworth, 73, Virginia, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Courtney J. Bartz, 46, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joe D. Benjamin, 23, Duluth, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
- Lyric L. Bower, 19, Side Lake, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Deanna J. Ellison, 21, Tower, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Michael C. Finstad, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 6 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Evan J. Fuhr, 29, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 355 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michelle M. Hopkins, 51, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brodey W. Jensen, 25, St. Cloud, Minnesota, aid and abet sale of a controlled substance, 51 months in prison.
- Mark D. Krhin, 34, Side Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joshua D. Larson, 47, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph Marchese, 62, Bloomington, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Zykena C. McCurtis, 22, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Irene M. McEntyre, 29, confidential address, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Karen E. McLean, 65, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation with conditions.
- William Mullally, 59, Cloquet, forestry violation - careless or negligent fires, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation.
- Geoff N. Nelson, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cally K. Olson, 47, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Rachel A. Ryberg, 30, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Miranda J. Schulz, 27, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonathan T. Severson, 24, Lakeville, Minnesota, carrying a pistol with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew D. Stolp, 38, Nashwauk, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Austin J. Wenske, 23, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year probation with conditions, 363 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
