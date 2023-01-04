Matters of Record for Jan. 4, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
We are part of The Trust Project.
District Court
St. Louis County
Sept. 20
- Joshua P. Waadevig, 19, Chatfield, Minnesota, driving 103 mph in a 65 mph zone, adjudication stayed on one year probation, fined $120.
Oct. 17
- Tia R. Selix, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $190.
Oct. 24
- Julie-Ann G. Eckart, 50, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $1,684 in restitution.
- Denzel L. Hale, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 91 days local confinement.
- Alicia M. Parker, 39, Walla Walla, Washington, ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Daniel R. Pursi, 52, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 25
- Bobbi S. Nesgoda, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 26
ADVERTISEMENT
- John G. Danner, 66, Faribault, Minnesota, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Lyle L. Dougherty, 60, Saginaw, over legal tandem weight, fined $600; Minnesota annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
- Joey J. Enger Jr., 36, Blackduck, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Robert S. Ester, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; collision with an unattended vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Sieaira M. Hammond-Smith, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- Ben R. Johnson, 35, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ean T. Johnson, 21, Duluth, obstruct legal process, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Michael P. Lagerstrand Jr., 46, Britt, possession counterfeit currency, continued for dismissal for six months, pay $100 in restitution; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jessica R. Lien, 34, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jeffrey M. Masuda, 59, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Season J. Means, 35, Minneapolis, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lars E. Olson, 22, Clear Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David C. Shogren, 51, Marshall, Minnesota, harassment, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Marlin E. Stanaway, 64, Virginia, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine.
- Kristina A. Stefanski, 39, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Oct. 27
- Jameson L. Brand, 18, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.
- Tracy Buege, 53, Hermantown, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Aaron M. Bushnell, 50, Hibbing, driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jeremy R. Harju, 43, Rogers, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Melissa A. Hart, 22, Hoyt Lakes, theft, fined $50.
- Emanuel K. Hill, 22, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Emily K. Jewell, 33, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gene D. Kearney, 34, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement.
- Casimer R. Krithers, 40, Duluth, threats of violence, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, one year local confinement; burglary, fined $50, 57 months in prison and pay $2,000 in restitution; three counts damage to property, fined $50, 25 months in prison per each count, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent, pay $16,561 in restitution.
- Heather C. G. Leo, 49, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Jeremy D. Mabray, 42, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, 14 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Duane J. Neadeau, 56, Red Lake, felon receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 11 days local confinement.
- Carvell N. Robinson, 40, Duluth, sale 50 grams or 200 dose units of amphetamine, fined $50 and 110 months in prison.
- Jared B. Shabaiash, 32, Cloquet, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 314 days local confinement.
- Destiny M. Shepherd, 20, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Steven D. Tollefson, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 5 days local confinement.
- Camillo J. Urrutia, 25, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, one year and one day in prison, time stayed on one year probation; give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, concurrent; driving while impaired, fined $50, one year local confinement and pay $17 in restitution.
- Zachery D. Wright, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year; hit and run - failure to provide information, continued for dismissal for one year.
Oct. 28
- Zachary J. Alexander, 19, Kasson, Minnesota, driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
- Ashley M. Benolken, 25, Nashwauk, driver/owner allows open bottle, fined $100; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Lawrence E. Bildeau, 39, Superior, tamper with motor vehicle without owner permission, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Marcus M. Brown, 31, Duluth, shoplifting, no sentence pronounced, pay $6 in restitution.
- Natasha C. Clemmer, 25, Chisholm, driver fails to stop for accident to property, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Darrell L. Connelly, 29, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Manda C. Donahue, 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Winona L. Gillespie, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Kylan J. Hamilton-Walker, 22, Williston, North Dakota, possession of a methamphetamine, adjudication stayed, $50 fine and one year local confinement with credit for 186 days served; possession or sale of a legend drug, adjudication stayed, no sentence pronounced.
- Christopher M. Hell, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Leyton R. Hugger, 21, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brandon R. Jackson, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Landen A. Johnson, 19, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Keely N. Jones, 23, Duluth, shoplifting, 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed, pay $8 in restitution; give peace officer false information, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed; two counts driving while impaired (1/4/21, 11/13/20), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent; second and third count give peace officer false information, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent; third count driving while impaired (11/20/20), 180 days local confinement, 165 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; second count shoplifting, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed, pay $3 in restitution.
- Andrew G. Klebs, 28, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $3,000 and one year local confinement, time and $2,100 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Robin W. Korchas, 51, Virginia, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Trey R. Korva, 21, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lucas R. Mattsfield, 29, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph A. A. Miller, 35, Duluth, three counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 1/27/17, 5/18/17, 6/7/17), fined $200 per each count.
- Glenda R. Rude, 41, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Nathan T. Specht, 20, Duluth, hunting violation - transportation of loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Robert D. Vlasnik, 51, Talmoon, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
Oct. 29
- Michael D. Escobedo, 34, Elizabeth, Minnesota, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Erik S. Lundberg, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Trevor J. Neubrandt, 33, Saginaw, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $100.
- Joseph S. Weidenborner, 24, Kelliher, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $700.
- Marc D. Wiebusch, 38, West St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Oct. 30
- Howard J. Carlson, 57, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
- Lydia B. Eaves, 17, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nikolas J. Olson, 27, Silver Bay, careless driving, fined $100; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Teresa L. Patregnani, 61, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chad J. Stevens, 33, Britt, driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Osia N. Williams, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hugh R. Witzmann, 19, Maplewood, Minnesota, driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
Oct. 31
- Jack G. Cavallin, 23, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Grant A. Haasl, 29, Aurora, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brea A. Hoaglund, 24, Babbitt, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Adam L. Johnson, 40, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $290.
- Neneil C. Johnson, 35, Virginia, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; threats of violence, 33 months in prison, concurrent.
- Calan K. Jones, 22, no address listed, possession of a narcotic other than heroin, fined $50, 223 days local confinement and 39 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Gloria J. Klobuchar, 71, Aurora, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Isabelle A. Larson, 54, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/16/17), fined $200.
- Alexander C. D. Marana, 34, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Geoffrey S. Marks, 47, Buhl, disorderly conduct, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Scott E. Morcom, 48, Tower, domestic assault, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 307 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, 58 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Oyata M. Nixon, 30, Blaine, Minnesota, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $18 in restitution.
- Joseph A. Olesiak, 43, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Luis X. Serrano Torres, 31, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lance E. Sipola, 31, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bradley A. Sirjord, 52, Hibbing, snowmobile - operate unsafely/harassingly, fined $200.
- Kayla M. Wellman, 34, Hibbing, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nate A. Wessman, 19, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
Nov. 1
- Gene A. Anderson, 62, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
Police found the explosive device during a search stemming from the theft of an ATV and other items from a trailer.
After the winter storm wraps up Wednesday into Thursday, the weather remains calm going into the weekend.
Also in today’s episode, the 2023 Minnesota legislative session begins, and pumping resumes in the Canisteo mine pit.
Reporters share the stories they are pursuing this new year.