Matters of Record for Feb. 8, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 2
- Tyler J. Bykonen, 38, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine and pay $4 in restitution.
- Derek S. Zuber, 28, Duluth, two counts driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 46 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent; shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, 11 days local confinement, concurrent.
Nov. 16
- Delaney K. Edwards, 26, Cloquet, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Bryan Koski, 30, Virginia, Danco violation, fined $50 and 41 days local confinement.
Nov. 17
- Edward L. Nemec, 29, Meadowlands, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 18
- Brett M. Capra, 41, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Sharla Cly, 21, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Darrel R. Palicka, 44, Duluth, damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Matthew W. Yeager, 46, Anacortes, Washington, exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
- Alex J. Zifko, 30, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 72 days stayed on one year probation.
Nov. 20
- Anders T. Mattson, 37, Esko, driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
- Hannah E. Sime, 38, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Justin E. Stokes, 43, Duluth, ATV violation - allow youthful operation, fined $100.
Nov. 21
- Shane P. Anderson, 32, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Sally A. Arnold, 61, Buhl, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Erin N. Budrow, 34, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for six months, $35 fine.
- Elizabeth S. Caisse, 35, Burnsville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Corey A. Covington, 31, Buhl, felony receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 10 days local confinement; burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 10 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Irena Deaconu, 33, Bellevue, Washington, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Zazhriah Ellis, 19, International Falls, driving 95 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $200.
- Timothy E. Evans, 32, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, fined $25; damage to property, fined $25.
- Roberta E. Fischer, 68, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mia A. Forrestal, 42, Two Harbor, theft, continue for dismissal for one year with conditions.
- Lawrence E. Frederickson, 34, Hibbing, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Michael J. Gangl, 47, Nashwauk, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
- David C. Gerbensky, 70, Barnes, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Tia H. Green-Banks, 22, Superior, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Lee R. Hansen, 44, Two Harbors, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Elijah C. Hedin, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hannah S. Hockenbrock, 21, Foxboro, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonathon D. Hovet, 32, Hibbing, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine; disorderly conduct, fined $50, consecutive.
- Davin M. S. Jenkins, 35, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $50, 214 days local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Trevor H. Kangas, 48, Chisholm, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $400 fine.
- Paul M. Lundquist, 35, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Richard A. McArthur, 54, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Andrew W. Nelson, 23, Cape May, Connecticut, possession of drug paraphernalia, continued for dismissal for one year, 8 hours Community Work Service.
- Justin S. Petite, 42, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mark A. Pierce, 61, Two Harbors, driving after cancellation, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mary H. Schadewald, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- James L. Sinnett, 64, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Thomas L. Tanner, 34, Bronx, New York, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Clinton R. Weisinger, 43, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 22
- Dustin L. Atwater, 48, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Christina E. Aubrey, 39, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chester F. Bellorin Valverde, 44, Houston, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael J. Borough, 36, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- T. R. Clater, 52, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year; failure to obey a lawful order, continued for dismissal for one year, concurrent; careless driving, continued for dismissal for one year, concurrent; marijuana in a motor vehicle, continued for dismissal for one year, concurrent.
- Mark A. Coyle, 36, Duluth, ten counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 11/5/12, 1/5/13, 5/27/13, 12/8/13, 1/11/14, 5/17/14, 2/23/15, 5/7/16, 6/ 1/16, 11/11/16), fined $200 per each count.
- Bruce E. Custer II, 33, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Thomas J. Herzmann, 39, Aurora, driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Kinsey M. Johnson, 30, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tysen L. Johnson, 16, Montrose, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Antwon J. Jones, 41, Duluth, give false name to a peace officer, 60 days local confinement.
- Brandon M. Koskela, 28, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $48 in restitution.
- Paje M. Linn, 36, Kelly Lake, assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 and 2 days local confinement.
- Kimberly K. G. Miller, 24, Eveleth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/31/19), fined $200.
- Matthew K. Skalsky, 39, Minneapolis, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/17/13), fined $200.
- Andrea M. Urrutia, 30, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jeffery L. Walters, 63, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jesse C. Witt, 42, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Nov. 23
- James G. Bougalis, 47, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ashley N. Bruner, 23, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Elijah B. Chavez, 22, Tower, damage to property, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine; contribute to the delinquency of a minor, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine, concurrent.
- Ivan E. Dennis III, 31, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 353 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Carl M. Dickson, 50, Cumberland, Wisconsin, over 20000 single axle weight violation, fined $100.
- Catherine M. Farley, 56, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Richard H. Glad, 54, Hibbing, fish and game violation - untagged big game animal, fined $100.
- Roxanne N. Hamilton, 29, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Heather A. M. Hansen, 44, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Danielle R. Hinnenkamp, 37, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brady M. Jensen, 38, Finland, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Chantell L. Kettner, 31, Minnetonka, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Karl J. Kubiak, 27, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Guy T. Letourneau, 35, Biwabik, possession or sale a small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Daniel C. Harman, 31, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charley R. Morrison, 22, Virginia, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine; second count driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $200 fine.
- Cory D. Olson, 51, International Falls, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 8 days local confinement and pay $1,336 in restitution.
- Michael T. Pariseau, 62, Iron, careless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 66 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nancy L. Peters, 33, Virginia, theft, fined $100 and pay $35 in restitution.
- Branden T. Rothe, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Benjamin A. Schmidt, 39, Duluth, violate driving restrictions, fined $600 ad 60 days local confinement, time and $550 stayed on one year probation.
- Aili E. Susnik, 29, Superior, hands-free violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
