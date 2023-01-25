STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 25, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

By Staff reports
January 25, 2023 09:02 AM
District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 3

  • Amber L. Becker, 46, Hibbing, shoplifting, pay $39 in restitution; aid and abet burglary, 27 months in prison, time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Lyndsay M. Johnsen, 37, Grand Rapids, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
  • Sage M. Matthews, 27, Duluth, damage to property, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement; second count damage to property, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and five days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Jaime R. Villebrun, 21, Mountain Iron, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; underage drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Nov. 7

  • Ryan S. Anderson, 25, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Branden C. Armstrong, 33, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Joshua W. Bruner, 42, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Matthew B. Farden, 31, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
  • Elan W. J. Guinn, 24, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kristine I. Krisak, 39, Browerville, Minnesota, three counts disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year per each count; fourth count disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; two counts criminal damage to property, continue for dismissal for one year per each count; fleeing a peace officer, continued for dismissal for one.
  • Michael A. Lavorgna, 29, Chisholm, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine; ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year, concurrent.
  • Lamont L. G. Lewis, 53, San Antonio, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tommy R. Morris, 47, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $140.
  • Christopher D. Oquist, 31, Kettle River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Darin D. Randa, 42, Cloquet, theft by swindle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 43 days local confinement; theft, $50 fine, 90 days local confinement and pay $1,241 in restitution, 50 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; second count theft, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and pay $934 in restitution, 140 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Charlene E. Risingsun, 45, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50, 42 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Robert D. L. D. Robinson, 30, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Mystique C. Sanda, 29, South Range, possession of a controlled substance, 180 days local confinement, 161 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Nov. 8

  • Jana S. Auginash, 45, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • James L. Bennett, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Eliza B. J. Booth, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time and $450 stayed on one year probation.
  • Jessica E. Brochu, 31, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Anne M. Deslauriers, 62, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Kyle J. Despot, 22, Wrenshall, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Randy S. Fahrenholz, 46, Proctor, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Jerand P. French, 37, Eveleth, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
  • Christopher D. Jacobson, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/4/17), fined $200.
  • Kenneth J. Koschak, 65, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/14/18), fined $200.
  • Jacqueline A. Norton, 50, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Malik J. Pfeifer, 19, Grand Rapids, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Ashley M. Ringler, 33, Gilbert, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/18/19), adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 30 days local confinement.
  • Kirk L. Sander, 45, Braham, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
  • Jason R. Shultz, 23, Superior, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for one year, eight hours Community Work Service.

Nov. 9

  • Darren M. Anderson, 33, Duluth, five counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 12/21/17, 4/28/18, 12/22/19, 6/2/20, 9/10/21), fined $200 per each count.
  • Kenneth W. Ashe, 73, no town listed, trespass on a pipeline - refuse to leave, 20 hours Community Work Service, one year probation.
  • Desiree B. Blake, 39, Minneapolis, driving while impaired with child endangerment, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Hunter R. Boe, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rafael E. Canales Tula, 28, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Denio J. Delcaro, 44, Virginia, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
  • Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Cassie M. Erickson, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jordan J. Furnas, 19, Cloquet, driving 56 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Tia H. Green-Banks, 22, Superior, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Amber M. Herring, 37, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jessica L. Hoffman, 44, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Xavier I. Hunter Wakemup, 24, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jennifer L. Janeksela, 38, Winton, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Timothy A. Larson, 58, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Scott A. Marwick, 40, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew L. Miller, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Naomi E. Murden, 19, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew H. Phan, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jonathan D. Polaski, 25, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jeffrey D. Schramm, 65, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Louis F. Skubic, 94, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Brandi L. Smith, 51, Embarrass, sell or give alcoholic beverages to a minor, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Rene M. Starkey, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Katana R. Strong, 23, Mountain Iron, obstructing legal proces, fined $200.
  • Daniel A. Sundberg, 57, Duluth, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceeds gross weight violation, fined $400.
  • Erik M. Sundquist, 41, Virginia, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for 9 months.
  • Holly A. Thoreson, 21, Britt, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Robert J. Wierimaa, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Nov. 10

  • Tyreese L. Baker, 46, Rush City, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on probation.
  • Michael T. Cole, 5, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Nigel A. Cook, 30, Proctor, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Chad R. Curran, 51, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John H. H. Derheim, 55, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Matthew A. L. Entner, 42, Eveleth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Reid D. Fredrickson, 24, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Brandon J. Larson, 40, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Morgan J. Malecha, 20, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Leonardo D. Martinez, 22, Makinen, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Kimberly K. G. Miller, 24, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Grace E. Paulsen, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Franklin A. Richey, 39, Duluth, assault, 15 days local confinement.
  • Michael A. Walker, 23, Duluth, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Amber L. Whitt, 30, St. Paul, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $295.

Nov. 11

  • Curtis M. Bialik, 53, Ely, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or bait, fined $300.
  • Tyler J. Demenge, 30, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Shane A. Pedersen, 47, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Nov. 12

  • Ruben D. Adams, 54, Coral Springs, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Marsha A. Show, 60, Keewatin, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.

Nov. 13

  • Shane A. Stolp, 39, Duluth, ATV violation - permit unlawful youthful operation, fined $100.

Nov. 14

  • Burton F. Benner, 40, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Brian W. Boettcher, 53, Ely, two count threats of violence, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count.
  • Brittany N. Chruscielski, 28, Bruno, shoplifting, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation with conditions.
  • Brylee R. Dauphinais, 18, Eveleth, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; reckless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; damage to property, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jordan L. Doughty, 19, Eveleth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and five days local confinement; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Lisa J. Elwood, 51, Chisholm, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
  • Jayson T. Fisher, 28, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Zachary J. Fisher, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Gabriel C. Garcia Jr., 44, Gilbert, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
  • Devin W. Hadersbeck, 52, Britt, arson, fined $50 and 41 months in prison.
  • Keith D. Heisick, 78, Tonopah, Arizona, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Luke S. Hutchings, 23, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Vanessa M. Larson, 20, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $100.
  • Shawn D. Lokken, 47, Hibbing, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, fined $50 an 24 months in prison.
  • Michael P. Massi, 43, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Michael K. Miller, 40, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000, one year local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on seven years probation with conditions.
  • Prince J. Nebres, 40, Delano, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
  • Robert D. J. Peroceski, 38, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Cameron R. Pietrusa, 19, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cody S. Plaster, 30, Hoyt Lakes, stalking, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 174 days local confinement; violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Chaz J. Reynolds, 26, Virginia, carry/possess pistol without a permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob H. Van Sickel, 22, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Nathan F. Starkey, 46, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $16 in restitution.
  • Richard J. Warmuth, 56, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
