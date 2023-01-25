Matters of Record for Jan. 25, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
We are part of The Trust Project.
District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 3
- Amber L. Becker, 46, Hibbing, shoplifting, pay $39 in restitution; aid and abet burglary, 27 months in prison, time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Lyndsay M. Johnsen, 37, Grand Rapids, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
- Sage M. Matthews, 27, Duluth, damage to property, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement; second count damage to property, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and five days local confinement, concurrent.
- Jaime R. Villebrun, 21, Mountain Iron, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; underage drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
Nov. 7
- Ryan S. Anderson, 25, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Branden C. Armstrong, 33, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Joshua W. Bruner, 42, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew B. Farden, 31, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Elan W. J. Guinn, 24, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kristine I. Krisak, 39, Browerville, Minnesota, three counts disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year per each count; fourth count disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; two counts criminal damage to property, continue for dismissal for one year per each count; fleeing a peace officer, continued for dismissal for one.
- Michael A. Lavorgna, 29, Chisholm, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine; ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year, concurrent.
- Lamont L. G. Lewis, 53, San Antonio, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tommy R. Morris, 47, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $140.
- Christopher D. Oquist, 31, Kettle River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Darin D. Randa, 42, Cloquet, theft by swindle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 43 days local confinement; theft, $50 fine, 90 days local confinement and pay $1,241 in restitution, 50 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; second count theft, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and pay $934 in restitution, 140 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Charlene E. Risingsun, 45, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50, 42 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Robert D. L. D. Robinson, 30, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Mystique C. Sanda, 29, South Range, possession of a controlled substance, 180 days local confinement, 161 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Nov. 8
- Jana S. Auginash, 45, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, continued for dismissal for one year.
- James L. Bennett, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Eliza B. J. Booth, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time and $450 stayed on one year probation.
- Jessica E. Brochu, 31, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Anne M. Deslauriers, 62, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Kyle J. Despot, 22, Wrenshall, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Randy S. Fahrenholz, 46, Proctor, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Jerand P. French, 37, Eveleth, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Christopher D. Jacobson, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/4/17), fined $200.
- Kenneth J. Koschak, 65, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/14/18), fined $200.
- Jacqueline A. Norton, 50, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Malik J. Pfeifer, 19, Grand Rapids, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ashley M. Ringler, 33, Gilbert, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/18/19), adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 30 days local confinement.
- Kirk L. Sander, 45, Braham, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Jason R. Shultz, 23, Superior, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for one year, eight hours Community Work Service.
Nov. 9
- Darren M. Anderson, 33, Duluth, five counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 12/21/17, 4/28/18, 12/22/19, 6/2/20, 9/10/21), fined $200 per each count.
- Kenneth W. Ashe, 73, no town listed, trespass on a pipeline - refuse to leave, 20 hours Community Work Service, one year probation.
- Desiree B. Blake, 39, Minneapolis, driving while impaired with child endangerment, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Hunter R. Boe, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rafael E. Canales Tula, 28, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Denio J. Delcaro, 44, Virginia, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Cassie M. Erickson, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jordan J. Furnas, 19, Cloquet, driving 56 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
- Tia H. Green-Banks, 22, Superior, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Amber M. Herring, 37, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jessica L. Hoffman, 44, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Xavier I. Hunter Wakemup, 24, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jennifer L. Janeksela, 38, Winton, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Timothy A. Larson, 58, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Scott A. Marwick, 40, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew L. Miller, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Naomi E. Murden, 19, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew H. Phan, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonathan D. Polaski, 25, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jeffrey D. Schramm, 65, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Louis F. Skubic, 94, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brandi L. Smith, 51, Embarrass, sell or give alcoholic beverages to a minor, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Rene M. Starkey, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Katana R. Strong, 23, Mountain Iron, obstructing legal proces, fined $200.
- Daniel A. Sundberg, 57, Duluth, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceeds gross weight violation, fined $400.
- Erik M. Sundquist, 41, Virginia, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for 9 months.
- Holly A. Thoreson, 21, Britt, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Robert J. Wierimaa, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Nov. 10
ADVERTISEMENT
- Tyreese L. Baker, 46, Rush City, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on probation.
- Michael T. Cole, 5, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Nigel A. Cook, 30, Proctor, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Chad R. Curran, 51, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John H. H. Derheim, 55, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew A. L. Entner, 42, Eveleth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Reid D. Fredrickson, 24, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Brandon J. Larson, 40, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Morgan J. Malecha, 20, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Leonardo D. Martinez, 22, Makinen, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Kimberly K. G. Miller, 24, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Grace E. Paulsen, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Franklin A. Richey, 39, Duluth, assault, 15 days local confinement.
- Michael A. Walker, 23, Duluth, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Amber L. Whitt, 30, St. Paul, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $295.
Nov. 11
- Curtis M. Bialik, 53, Ely, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or bait, fined $300.
- Tyler J. Demenge, 30, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shane A. Pedersen, 47, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
Nov. 12
- Ruben D. Adams, 54, Coral Springs, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Marsha A. Show, 60, Keewatin, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
Nov. 13
- Shane A. Stolp, 39, Duluth, ATV violation - permit unlawful youthful operation, fined $100.
Nov. 14
- Burton F. Benner, 40, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brian W. Boettcher, 53, Ely, two count threats of violence, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count.
- Brittany N. Chruscielski, 28, Bruno, shoplifting, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation with conditions.
- Brylee R. Dauphinais, 18, Eveleth, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; reckless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; damage to property, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jordan L. Doughty, 19, Eveleth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and five days local confinement; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Lisa J. Elwood, 51, Chisholm, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
- Jayson T. Fisher, 28, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Zachary J. Fisher, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Gabriel C. Garcia Jr., 44, Gilbert, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
- Devin W. Hadersbeck, 52, Britt, arson, fined $50 and 41 months in prison.
- Keith D. Heisick, 78, Tonopah, Arizona, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Luke S. Hutchings, 23, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Vanessa M. Larson, 20, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $100.
- Shawn D. Lokken, 47, Hibbing, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, fined $50 an 24 months in prison.
- Michael P. Massi, 43, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Michael K. Miller, 40, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000, one year local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on seven years probation with conditions.
- Prince J. Nebres, 40, Delano, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- Robert D. J. Peroceski, 38, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation.
- Cameron R. Pietrusa, 19, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cody S. Plaster, 30, Hoyt Lakes, stalking, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 174 days local confinement; violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Chaz J. Reynolds, 26, Virginia, carry/possess pistol without a permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob H. Van Sickel, 22, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Nathan F. Starkey, 46, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $16 in restitution.
- Richard J. Warmuth, 56, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Members of the Duluth Honor Guard are working with city officials to create a statue and grounds to honor veterans.
Also in today’s episode, Minnesota Power rates are going up, and a UMD hockey update.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Officers found the 35-year-old slumped over in his vehicle in a gas station parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.