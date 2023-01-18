Matters of Record for Jan. 18, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 1
- Kari J. Quinn, 38, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Nov. 2
- K.C. L. Christenson, 22, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Michael T. Olson, 59, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $200.
Nov. 3
- Amber L. Becker, 36, Hibbing, theft, fined $50, seven days local confinement, 19 months in prison and pay $140,000 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Natasha D. Croud, 25, Grand Rapids, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Natoya Green, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Carrie L. Petonquot, 44, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kelly A. Tracey, 52, Rochester, Minnesota, shoplifting, pay $9 in restitution.
- Edward R. Wakefield, 59, no address listed, driving after revocation, no sentence pronounced.
Nov. 4
- Erica M. Bentz, 37, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alisha L. Boettcher, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Scott B. Christianson, 60, Monticello, Minnesota, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Bethany R. Dangle, 25, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on 1 year probation with conditions.
- Eric R. Glasson, 36, Ely, hunting violation - hunting protected birds, fined $100.
- Theodore W. Hanfelder, 69, Parker, Colorado, hunting violation - gross overlimits of wild animals, fined $1,000, 90 days local confinement and pay $1,780 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Charles J. Houser, 62, Carlsbad, New Mexico, hunting violation - gross overlimits of wild animals, fined $1,000, 90 days local confinement and pay $1,780 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tiffany E. Hoskins, 40, Chisholm, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Samantha J. Kolenda, 35, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 15 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Lexica A. Lane, 35, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Danielle R. Maki, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daron W. McNulty, 35, Hoyt Lakes, theft, fined $300, $200 stayed.
- Forrest H. Morey, 22, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Leroy G. Olson, 45, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Brandie K. Robich, 41, Iron, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/13/14), fined $200.
- Josiah L. Rupert, 32, Lehigh Acres, Florida, driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/22/17), fined $200.
- Danielle L. Salmi, 43, Hibbing, driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and five days local confinement.
- Tyler R. Schramm, 26, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Blaine W. Smith, 36, no address listed, theft, 23 months in prison; second count theft, 21 months in prison, concurrent.
- Sheryl J. Steed, 48, Cook, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tavis A. Thomas, 35, Hermanville, Mississippi, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Heather A. Truppi, 45, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Martin L. Truter, 31, Vancouver, British Columbia, driving 101 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
Nov. 5
- Mindy L. Bickle, 41, Janesville, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jessica L. Himmelright, 35, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles J. Koch, 68, Ely, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of paraphernalia, fined $50.
Nov. 6
- Matthew A. Anderson, 67, Cohasset, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Xavier S. Burns, 21, Bovey, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Stephenie M. Kelly, 36, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/19/17), fined $200.
- Keith R. Stoltzfus, 28, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Nov. 7
- Michael J. Berg, 26, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, $50 fine and 64 months in prison.
- Dawn M. Cloud, 52, Grand Portage, theft, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Melissa C. Grams, 32, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driver's license violation - violate restriction ignition interlock, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Hope E. Kepler, 21, Madison, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Jack N. Klinga, 54, Cloquet, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 89 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Shane R. Larsen, 48, St. Paul, Minnesota, violate a restraining order, $50 fine, 18 days local confinement, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Trevor V. Misjak, 21, Duluth, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of pistol with a permit, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Zachary D. Mullen, 32, Esko, escape from custody, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed.
- Mark W. Pogorelskin, 33, Duluth, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 37 days local confinement; theft, $50 fine and one year local confinement, 329 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; second count violation of order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 54 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Dustin N. Renville, 41, Foxboro, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Alex W. Schmitt, 27, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated 5/3/16), fined $200.
- Christopher E. Vines, 38, Hibbing, possession of 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50 and 58 months in prison.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
