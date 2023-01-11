Matters of Record for Jan. 11, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Sept. 23
- Kayla K. Koen, 31, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
Oct. 28
- Ryan C. Cheslak, 29, Superior, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 31
- Austin W. Hoffman, 24, Duluth, aid and abet theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- John H. Howard Jr., 34, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and four day local confinement.
- Tiffani S. Lacroix, 31, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50, one year local confinement, 262 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; theft, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
Nov. 1
- Dusti R. Benson, 36, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Joseph T. Childs, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Reed J. Erkkila, 29, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year; obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Colten J. Greeder, 27, Somerset, Wisconsin, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Tyler M. Jasan, 27, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David B. Jeff, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Kaydien J. Jones, 22, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Marice D. King, 56, aiding and abetting sale of drugs - 10 or more grams narcotic other than heroin, 58 months in prison.
- Tyler J. Lee, 22, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; hit and run -failure to stop for property damage, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Frank E. Loehrer, 36, Clear Lake, Minnesota, damage to property, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Andrew T. McCall, 18, Duluth, driving 104 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
- Ramon A. Santos, 42, Deltona, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dustin J. Turcotte, 21, Duluth, shoplifting, fine d$50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Robert L. Walstrum, 55, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $50.
Nov. 2
- Nilbin Andy, 22, Waite Park, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Bobby J. Bauer, 35, Eveleth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Justin D. Benoit, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Leeann R. Brower, 38, Biwabik, shoplifting, fined $200 and pay $85 in restitution.
- John S. Buatala, 59, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel L. Burgess, 37, Soudan, forestry violation - failure to obtain or carry consent to cut/remove trees/boughs, etc., fined $100.
- Chloe J. Burns, 19, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Trenton J. Bush, 24, Duluth, inattentive driving, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine with $100 stayed.
- Sean A. Cochrane, 45, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 336 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- James C. Cogger, 50, Zim, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew D. Cole, 52, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Wyatt S. Crotteau, 21, Keewatin, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Steven B. Ecklund, 47, Maplewood, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $993 in restitution.
- Charity A. Fischer, 36, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James A. Fortun, 47, Gilbert, two counts driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $100 fine per each count, concurrent.
- Tracey A. Gibson, 50, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $15 in restitution.
- Alicia M. Goggleye, 32, Duluth, driving while impaired, 169 days local confinement; escape from custody, 93 days local confinement.
- William M. Gregorich, 35, Virginia, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Garrett L. Hipple, 30, Biwabik, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine and two days local confinement.
- Brandon D. Hopkins, 28, Grand Rapids, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Ryan C. Hubbard, 30, Moore Haven, Florida, reckless driving, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Darrin G. Koski, 28, no town listed, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/9/16), fined $200.
- Todd J. Lakoskey, 50, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael J. Lapatka, 56, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for six months with conditions, $300 fine.
- Joshua H. Leverett, 26, El Paso, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation with conditions.
- David W. Myers, 30, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement.
- Blake T. Newton, 40, Mountain Iron, careless driving, fined $100.
- Myles D. O'Leary, 24, Wrenshall, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John F. Oreskovich, 39, Mountain Iron, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Amber R. Pietrusa, 41, Hermantown, dangerous animal violation, fined $100.
- Riley M. Pohl, 21, Minneapolis, give false information to a peace officer, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions; assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Liu A. Richey, 18, Duluth, driving 100 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
- Christo R. Rodriguez, 28, Hibbing, two counts driving after suspension (offense dated: 5/21/13, 11/16/13), fined $200 per each count.
- Jesse A. Salgy, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/28/15), fined $200.
- Matthew L. Sandnas, 40, Virginia, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ethen L. Schwendeman, 30, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Daqari R. Shanks, 22, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Shelly L. Smart, 46, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shane W. Spencer, 39, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine.
- Lauren E. Veen, 44, Berkley, California, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Sierra R. Vezina, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Naheisha M. Walker, 23, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Nov. 3
- Shannon R. Babb, 39, Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 29 days local confinement.
- Ross P. Brady, 37, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Zachery M. Callahan, 29, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gurpreet S. Malhi, 34, Langley, British Columbia, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Kenneth A. Malnar, 38, Gilbert, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Daniel J. Meyers, 68, Columbus, Ohio, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Randy C. Paquay, 31, Ely, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicholas E. Pincombe, 36, St. Cloud, Minnesota, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; possession of a controlled substance, 21 months in prison, concurrent; fleeing a peace officer, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement.
- Leon S. Slinker, 37, Duluth, burglary, imposition stayed on six months probation with conditions, 4 days local confinement.
- Matthew J. Smith, 48, Forest Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bryan J. Sunnafrank, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Kelly A. Tracey, 52, Rochester, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 21 months in prison.
- Vance M. Watson, 19, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year in prison; fleeing a peace officer, $50 fine, 13 months in prison and pay $18 in restitution.
- Sheldon J. Watts, 88, Duluth, move-over law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
