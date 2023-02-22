Matters of Record for Feb. 22, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 14
- Eric A. Klaysmat, 42, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and one year local confinement.
Nov. 28
- William T. Ford, 51, Ashland, disorderly conduct, five days local confinement.
Nov. 30
- Katlyn M. Grathwol, 31, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 16 days stayed on one year probation.
- Ethan C. Hendrickson, 22, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Rebecca A. Martin, 34, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Danielle White, 48, Duluth, flee a peace officer on foot, 27 days local confinement
Dec. 1
- Paulo V. Alves, 89, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Amanda L. Anderson, 36, Hibbing, possession of methamphetamine, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Shane P. Anderson, 32, Duluth, theft, 60 days local confinement.
- Kenda J. Benner, 27, Nett Lake, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Molly H. Burton, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hailee M. Dayton, 28, Cloquet, hit and run - failure to stop and report damage, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Alissa J. Donnell, 32, Cass Lake, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ricardo W. B. Fairbanks, 46, Webster, Wisconsin, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Daniel J. Ferris, 48, Appleton, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Seth M. Frank, 23, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Chaz L. Galatz, 32, Hibbing, possession of a pistol without a permit, imposition stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
- Yodit Y. Gidey, 31, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Jon R. Gucinski, 60, Solon Springs, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael D. Harrington, 43, Hibbing, damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions and pay $2,242 in restitution.
- Stacy M. Johnson, 30, Superior, two counts fish and game violation - take fish without angling license, fined $100 per each count.
- Patrick H. Kamrowski, 33, Aurora, careless driving, fined $100.
- Garrett R. Lind, 24, no address listed, hit and run - failure to stop property damage, $50 fine and 60 days local confinement; theft, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, concurrent, pay $42 in restitution.
- Joseph D. Lottsfeldt, 20, Stillwater, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Travis J. P. Lukkar, 27, Duluth, give false name to a peace officer, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
- Jason E. Matt, 42, Duluth, damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $250 in restitution; damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $436 in restitution.
- Jolynn McDonald, 50, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew C. Merrick, 26, Hibbing, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- George G. Pellinen III, 42, Cook, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Winnie Rodrigues Simoes, 24, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jesse S. Russell, 44, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Nathan L. Sich, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Charlene M. Waldron, 41, Effie, Minnesota, driving while impaired, no sentence pronounced; driving under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Donn E. Ward, 66, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after revocation, fined $50.
- Madison J. Whorton, 23, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Dec. 2
- Eric E. Aune, 39, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kelvin M. Basham, 30, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/18/18), fined $200.
- Taylor R. Cadeau, 28, Gilbert, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/21/18), fined $200.
- Jarvis E. Francois, 35, Mundelein, Illinois, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dustin P. Hackensmith, 35, Eveleth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/30/16), fined $200.
- Amber S. Hammond, 36, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Dominic D. Horngren, 19, Hermantown, hit and run - failure to report collision to unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Ivy R. Jenkins, 21, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chad A. Johnson, 43, Hibbing, theft, fined $200 and pay $60 in restitution.
- Carisa L. Kinley, 35, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Mason M. Lindgren, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bralyn D. Lislegard, 21, Embarrass, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $300.
- Shannon L. Martindale, 47, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jordan M. Olson, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Gene R. Pappas, 40, Hermantown, domestic assault, continue for dismissal for one year.
- Mara E. Pederson, 34, Shoreview, Minnesota, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Adam P. Riesland, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Donald G. Roderick, 29, Cook, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Braden T. Rothe, 21, Duluth, driving 79 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
- Sandra Selby, 42, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Jeremiah S. Zimmer, 35, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $50 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Dec. 3
- Karissa R. D. Ellingson, 22, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jason T. Henderson, 37, Biwabik, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Evan M. Ledoux-Pavin, 18, Iron, big game violation - take deer in wrong zone/area, fined $200.
- Amanda M. Stevens, 42, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Dec. 4
- Blanca I. Bolanos Posada, 51, Richfield, Minnesota, owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.
- Maigen M. Hillman, 47, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Henry J. Kavanaghbeltman, 26, Bovey, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/20/17), fined $200.
Dec. 5
- Kelvin M. Basham, 30, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated: 4/15/18), fined $200.
- Trevonte T. Brown, 26, Cloquet, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement; assault, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Keri M. Bubb, 38, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/19/18), fined $200.
- Javier R. Camacho-Cepeda, 22, Bradenton, Florida, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Cody L. Carlson, 34, Babbitt, driving after revocation, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; second count driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent; CMV - no current medical certificate in possession, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Steven L. Conaway, 52, Hibbing, overwork/mistreat animals, fined $50 and 12 days local confinement.
- Justin J. Dauenbaugh, 42, Grand Rapids, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $4,000 in restitution.
- Alexander J. Dropp, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/30/15), fined $200.
- Katelyn M. Eckstrom, 19, Hibbing, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50.
- Jacob Edberg, 24, Duluth, damage to property, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $3 in restitution.
- Justin M. Engel, 39, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christopher R. Greiner, 49, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Todd R. Hart, 56, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Detrell L. Haywood, 29, Duluth, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Gregory M. Howe, 54, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Ryan D. Judd, 43, Virginia, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Amber L. Juhl, 30, Askov, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 175 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Mark A. Lindelof, 49, Forbes, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 45 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jame E. Lofton, 56, Duluth, test refusal, $50 fine and 59 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Jeremy R. Panyan, 31, Biwabik, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Abbey K. Skalko, 28, Chisholm, possess ammo/any firearm - user of a controlled substance, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Donald R. Smith, 29, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jamie A. Valla, 40, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Evan C. Vinopal, 19, Hibbing, inattentive driving, fined $50.
Dec. 6
- Robert J. Abts, 29, Aurora, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal.
- Gail R. Charles-Walters, 48, Loxahatchee, Florida, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Dwayne J. Larson, 55, Meadowlands, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sarah A. Miller, 40, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Bernardo Morales-Rojano, 34, Two Harbors, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement.
- Lillie J. Newby, 20, Blaine, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kurt A. Peters, 61, Duluth, forestry - open burning - prohibited material, fined $200.
- Jennifer L. Ziells, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
