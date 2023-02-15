99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Matters of Record for Feb. 15, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 12:00 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 2

  • Mark L. D. Robbins, 27, Grand Rapids, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on six months probation.

Nov. 18

  • Doyle M. Martin Jr., 19, Duluth, domestic assault, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Nov. 21

  • Autumn F. E. Dicosimo, 46, Two Harbors, three counts driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year per each count; possession of a controlled substance, 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; check forgery, $50 fine and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Mary B. Klausen, 64, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Michael A. Lowe, 34, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, one year local confinement, 249 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jesse A. Wiitala, 46, Grand Rapids, possession of a narcotic in a school zone, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.

Nov. 22

  • Matthew T. Ware, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.

Nov. 23

  • Joseph M. Hietala, 55, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report collision with unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.

Nov. 24

  • Abner J. Martin, 32, Saginaw, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Greg A. Warren, 57, Cohasset, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.

Nov. 25

  • Frank L. Martin, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Breanna R. Thomas, 23, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gilberto Vazquez Cervantes, 46, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Nov. 26

  • Jack T. Field, 18, Hermantown, driving 59 mph in a 30 mph, fined $100.
  • Casey J. Meehan, 21, Virginia, driving 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Alexander J. Rootes, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Nov. 28

  • Jason A. Bratz, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $150, 60 days local confinement and pay $19 in restitution, $100 fine stayed; escape from custody, fined $50, 63 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • David M. Chrysler, 28, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 11 days local confinement, concurrent; violation of a no contact order, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 28 days local confinement.
  • Connie M. Cuffe, 44, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Rebecca S. Ellis, 43, Hermantown, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 180 days local confinement, time stayed.
  • Riley J. Erickson, 38, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
  • Amber N. Fish, 33, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • William T. Ford, 51, Ashland, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Jeremy A. Gravelle, 47, Albert Lea, Minnesota, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, fined $50 and 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Damon D. Halliburton, 53, Minneapolis, child endangerment, one year local confinement; sale of narcotics, fined $50 and 49 months in prison, concurrent; sale 3 grams or more cocaine or meth within a 90 day period and firearm, fined $50 and 75 months in prison.
  • Chad L. Hammer, 36, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement and pay $13 in restitution; second count shoplifting, 30 days local confinement and $5 in restitution.
  • Kalli A. Krtinich, 33, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
  • Preston J. Lehmann, 19, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Raechelle M. Longelk, 35, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Derek E. Malevich, 42, Eveleth, second degree murder, fined $50 and 480 months in prison; tampering with a witness, 103 months in prison, consecutive.
  • Michael-John L. McCuskey, 36, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $600 and 60 days local confinement, 58 days and $550 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Joseph A. McLaughlin, 57, Virginia, theft, fined $50 and pay $45 in restitution.
  • Erin M. Miller, 32, Chisholm, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Robert R. Moberg, 36, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Charley R. Morrison, 22, Virginia, obstructing legal process, 90 day local confinement, 66 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 341 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; check forgery, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Nicholas A. Nystrom, 29, Hibbing, three counts driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine per each count, concurrent.
  • Dominique K. Pangerl, 28, Eveleth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, six days local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, six days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Sean M. Rees, 38, Duluth, assault, fined $50, three days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Jacqueline M. Reneker, 50, Grand Portage, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Evan J. Rice, 50, Port Wing, felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Scott A. Ronkainen, 57, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $500 and 180 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Julian D. Shepersky, 29, Two Harbors, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Dorian Z. Singer, 30, Duluth, Danco violation, fined $50 and 89 days local confinement; possession of 10 or more doses of hallucinogen, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; carry/possess pistol without permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 260 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; carry/possess pistol without a permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 267 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Anthony P. Speece, 48, Floodwood, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Rajohn A. Statum, 53, Duluth, criminal vehicular operation, fined $50, 50 hours Community Work Service and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Aidan J. Strong, 32, Tower, possession of a controlled substance, $50 fine, 346 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on 346 days, concurrent; test refusal, one year local confinement, concurrent; possession of a narcotic other than heroin, one year local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; possession of 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50, 347 days local confinement and 75 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; assault, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Samuel L. Suhonen, 38, Kinney, threats of violence, fined $50, 68 days local confinement, 18 months in prison and pay $102 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Anthony P. Speece, 48, Floodwood, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $700 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Nathan T. Telega, 30, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, one year and one day in prison and pay $1999 in restitution, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • David V. Thomasson, 56, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation, $1,000 fine with $750 stayed.
  • April S. Thompson, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
  • Dennis L. Wadsworth, 53, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation, $500 fine with $400 stayed.
  • Dale W. Werth III, 38, Gilbert, domestic assault, fined $50 and 48 months in prison.
  • Richard J. White, 60, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Jerome J. Wiener, 87, Babbitt, hunting violation - discharge firearm/bow in right of way of a highway, fined $200.
  • Mark L. Williams, 53, Virginia, assault, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; burglary, 15 months in prison, concurrent.

Nov. 29

  • Myron E. Clark Jr., 29, Duluth, aggravated robbery, fined $50 and 102 months in prison.
  • Robert A. Perpich, 56, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Jay M. Puig, 52, Tofte, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Adan P. Rodriguez, 26, West St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Sherry L. Sherrod, 50, Duluth, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Lafonzo L. Sims, 38, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ethan J. Swartout, 17, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Irene G. Verville, 75, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Stephen M. Wilson, 20, Chisholm, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nov. 30

  • Dwayne M. Chapple, 28, Eveleth, theft, fined $50.
  • Gregory D. Coffield, 59, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Paris F. Fairbanks, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Larry V. Garbow, 51, Deer River, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $300.
  • Tracey A. Gibson, 50, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $200 and pay $150 in restitution.
  • Taylor R. Gliva, 29, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael M. Kehn, 41, Duluth, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 37 days local confinement.
  • Kelsey A. Kerfeld, 28, Eveleth, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Daniel J. Kochevar, 41, Eveleth, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Isaiah W. Littlewolf, 24, Orr, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine and pay $73 in restitution; obstructing legal process, fined $200.
  • Darlene G. McBeath, 56, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Zachery E. Otto, 23, Gilbert, fleeing a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one month, $200 fine.
  • Joshua E. Pikul, 30, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $250 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Calvin L. Robinson, 26, Duluth, flee a peace officer on foot, 60 days local confinement.
  • Michelle M. Sailor, 30, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robyn R. Stangland, 41, Gilbert, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • James A. Starkovich, 37, Virginia, trespassing at a mining site, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Emma G. Strowbridge, 18, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dallas D. Swart, 18, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
