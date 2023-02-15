Matters of Record for Feb. 15, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 2
- Mark L. D. Robbins, 27, Grand Rapids, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on six months probation.
Nov. 18
- Doyle M. Martin Jr., 19, Duluth, domestic assault, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
Nov. 21
- Autumn F. E. Dicosimo, 46, Two Harbors, three counts driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year per each count; possession of a controlled substance, 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; check forgery, $50 fine and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Mary B. Klausen, 64, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael A. Lowe, 34, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, one year local confinement, 249 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jesse A. Wiitala, 46, Grand Rapids, possession of a narcotic in a school zone, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
Nov. 22
- Matthew T. Ware, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
Nov. 23
- Joseph M. Hietala, 55, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report collision with unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
Nov. 24
- Abner J. Martin, 32, Saginaw, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Greg A. Warren, 57, Cohasset, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $600.
Nov. 25
- Frank L. Martin, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Breanna R. Thomas, 23, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gilberto Vazquez Cervantes, 46, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Nov. 26
- Jack T. Field, 18, Hermantown, driving 59 mph in a 30 mph, fined $100.
- Casey J. Meehan, 21, Virginia, driving 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $100.
- Alexander J. Rootes, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Nov. 28
- Jason A. Bratz, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $150, 60 days local confinement and pay $19 in restitution, $100 fine stayed; escape from custody, fined $50, 63 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- David M. Chrysler, 28, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 11 days local confinement, concurrent; violation of a no contact order, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 28 days local confinement.
- Connie M. Cuffe, 44, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Rebecca S. Ellis, 43, Hermantown, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 180 days local confinement, time stayed.
- Riley J. Erickson, 38, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
- Amber N. Fish, 33, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.
- William T. Ford, 51, Ashland, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jeremy A. Gravelle, 47, Albert Lea, Minnesota, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, fined $50 and 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Damon D. Halliburton, 53, Minneapolis, child endangerment, one year local confinement; sale of narcotics, fined $50 and 49 months in prison, concurrent; sale 3 grams or more cocaine or meth within a 90 day period and firearm, fined $50 and 75 months in prison.
- Chad L. Hammer, 36, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement and pay $13 in restitution; second count shoplifting, 30 days local confinement and $5 in restitution.
- Kalli A. Krtinich, 33, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
- Preston J. Lehmann, 19, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Raechelle M. Longelk, 35, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.
- Derek E. Malevich, 42, Eveleth, second degree murder, fined $50 and 480 months in prison; tampering with a witness, 103 months in prison, consecutive.
- Michael-John L. McCuskey, 36, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $600 and 60 days local confinement, 58 days and $550 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joseph A. McLaughlin, 57, Virginia, theft, fined $50 and pay $45 in restitution.
- Erin M. Miller, 32, Chisholm, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Robert R. Moberg, 36, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Charley R. Morrison, 22, Virginia, obstructing legal process, 90 day local confinement, 66 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 341 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; check forgery, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Nicholas A. Nystrom, 29, Hibbing, three counts driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine per each count, concurrent.
- Dominique K. Pangerl, 28, Eveleth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, six days local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, six days local confinement, concurrent.
- Sean M. Rees, 38, Duluth, assault, fined $50, three days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Jacqueline M. Reneker, 50, Grand Portage, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Evan J. Rice, 50, Port Wing, felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Scott A. Ronkainen, 57, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $500 and 180 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Julian D. Shepersky, 29, Two Harbors, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Dorian Z. Singer, 30, Duluth, Danco violation, fined $50 and 89 days local confinement; possession of 10 or more doses of hallucinogen, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; carry/possess pistol without permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 260 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; carry/possess pistol without a permit, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 267 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Anthony P. Speece, 48, Floodwood, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rajohn A. Statum, 53, Duluth, criminal vehicular operation, fined $50, 50 hours Community Work Service and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Aidan J. Strong, 32, Tower, possession of a controlled substance, $50 fine, 346 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on 346 days, concurrent; test refusal, one year local confinement, concurrent; possession of a narcotic other than heroin, one year local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; possession of 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50, 347 days local confinement and 75 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; assault, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Samuel L. Suhonen, 38, Kinney, threats of violence, fined $50, 68 days local confinement, 18 months in prison and pay $102 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Anthony P. Speece, 48, Floodwood, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $700 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nathan T. Telega, 30, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, one year and one day in prison and pay $1999 in restitution, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- David V. Thomasson, 56, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation, $1,000 fine with $750 stayed.
- April S. Thompson, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Dennis L. Wadsworth, 53, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation, $500 fine with $400 stayed.
- Dale W. Werth III, 38, Gilbert, domestic assault, fined $50 and 48 months in prison.
- Richard J. White, 60, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Jerome J. Wiener, 87, Babbitt, hunting violation - discharge firearm/bow in right of way of a highway, fined $200.
- Mark L. Williams, 53, Virginia, assault, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; burglary, 15 months in prison, concurrent.
Nov. 29
- Myron E. Clark Jr., 29, Duluth, aggravated robbery, fined $50 and 102 months in prison.
- Robert A. Perpich, 56, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jay M. Puig, 52, Tofte, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Adan P. Rodriguez, 26, West St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
- Sherry L. Sherrod, 50, Duluth, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Lafonzo L. Sims, 38, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ethan J. Swartout, 17, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Irene G. Verville, 75, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Stephen M. Wilson, 20, Chisholm, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 30
- Dwayne M. Chapple, 28, Eveleth, theft, fined $50.
- Gregory D. Coffield, 59, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paris F. Fairbanks, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Larry V. Garbow, 51, Deer River, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $300.
- Tracey A. Gibson, 50, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $200 and pay $150 in restitution.
- Taylor R. Gliva, 29, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael M. Kehn, 41, Duluth, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 37 days local confinement.
- Kelsey A. Kerfeld, 28, Eveleth, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Daniel J. Kochevar, 41, Eveleth, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Isaiah W. Littlewolf, 24, Orr, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine and pay $73 in restitution; obstructing legal process, fined $200.
- Darlene G. McBeath, 56, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Zachery E. Otto, 23, Gilbert, fleeing a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one month, $200 fine.
- Joshua E. Pikul, 30, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $250 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Calvin L. Robinson, 26, Duluth, flee a peace officer on foot, 60 days local confinement.
- Michelle M. Sailor, 30, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robyn R. Stangland, 41, Gilbert, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for six months.
- James A. Starkovich, 37, Virginia, trespassing at a mining site, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Emma G. Strowbridge, 18, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dallas D. Swart, 18, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $100.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.