Matters of Record for Feb. 1, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Nov. 14
- Judith M. Anderson, 62, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nasir D. Bullen, 22, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 73 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mara J. Carey, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Rachel Crowsbeast, 53, Granite Falls, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with condtions.
- Adam J. Deutsch, 35, Duluth, burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 3 days local confinement.
- Hunter T. Ersbo, 25, Kelly Lake, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Joseph C. Faughnan, 35, Knife River, possession of burglary/theft tools, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50, 3 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service.
- Charles A. Nahgahnub, 33, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gerald C. Owens, 49, Duluth, interference with an emergency call, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 249 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 111 days local confinement; second count possession of a controlled substance, 75 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; threats of violence, fined $50, 38 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kevin J. Parr, 48, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, 132 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Terrence D. Sain, 22, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and seven days local confinement; violation of an order for protection within 10 years of a previous conviction, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and seven days local confinement.
Nov. 15
- Derek A. Heldman, 21, Ham Lake, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Phillip J. Lorenz, 35, Hermantown, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $116 in restitution.
- Jason K. Martinson, 46, Mt. Iron, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $500 and 180 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation.
- Abram J. Massaquoi, 19, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Neil F. Miller, 44, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Bradley S. Monack, 41, Eveleth, assault, fined $50 and 122 days local confinement.
Nov. 16
- Connor D. Bakk, 29, Cook, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jennifer L. Brandau, 43, Ely, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and one day local confinement.
- Tarah L. Buchanan, 45, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.
- Rayah E. Burt, 22, Grand Rapids, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50.
- Rylie A. Chambers, 28, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $500.
- Ablaza K. Chavez, 20, Tower, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine; violation of an order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 and 2 days local confinement.
- Louis C. Dahlen, 55, Sturgeon Lake, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $200.
- Aiden J. Deegan, 19, Virginia, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 and 90 days local confinement, with 86 days stayed.
- Desean L. Farris, 34, Moorhead, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, fined $500.
- Charlee A. Fillman, 36, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Morgan E. Folz, 21, Ely, assault, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $1,331 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tiffany M. Gapinski, 28, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $50 and five days local confinement.
- Caressa A. Gustafson, 41, Virginia, overwork/mistreat animals, $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Amy L. Hermann, 46, Embarrass, overwork/mistreat animals, fined $300 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kraig A. Johnson, 61, Aurora, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Aaron O. Mendez, 43, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Kimberly C. Meyer, 51, Duluth, 5 counts violation of a restraining order within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
- Brandon R. Molesky, 45, Monticello, Minnesota, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Shane W. Morin, 23, Virginia, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine; violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Michael D. Newberry, 42, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 10 months and 19 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, violation of a not contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 10 months and 22 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 10 months and 19 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kyle M. Olson, 34, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- Colten R. Perkins, 26, Chisholm, ignition interlock restriction violation and hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year per each count.
- David T. Puckett, 27, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jacob R. Rittenen, 23, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Corey L. Shiens, 41, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Andrew A. Strand, 27, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Josephine R. Walker, 32, Miramar, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Casey E. Williamson, 56, Littlefork, vehicle violate forest permit - exceed gross weight, fined $600.
Nov. 17
- Ashton A. Angove, 16, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bruce J. Bergstedt, 67, Esko, deer hunting violation - may not use aid or bait, fined $300.
- Cody D. Brim, 29, Hibbing, damage to property, one year and one day in prison, 216 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $2,279 in restitution; driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 149 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jessica E. Brochu, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ronald E. Brusacoram, 54, Duluth, assault of a peace officer, 19 months in prison; felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; domestic assault, 30 months in prison.
- Denise L. Carter, 37, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Sadiki Elfundi, 46, Duluth, three counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 12.20/24, 8/23/15, 10/9/20), fined $200 per each count.
- Wayne L. Essig, 57, Shevin, Minnesota, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight, fined $400.
- Brandy N. Gibson, 21, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Trudy L. Guite, 43, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $450 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jennifer R. Hager, 40, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 56 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David R. Hanson, 27, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, disorderly conduct, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jerrie A. Holm, 50, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $58 in restitution.
- William S. Jorgenson, 35, Jorgenson, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kaitlyn M. Klosowski, 23, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Summit L. Kuehn, 27, Roseau, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $15o.
- Keagan J. Lindberg, 21, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 352 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nina K. Luehring, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- James D. Manee, 64, Goodland, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
- Jennifer L. Manick, 40, Tower, ATV violation - permit unlawful youthful operation, fined $100.
- Molly B. Parkos, 30, Willow River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daylen P. Sater, 48, Kelly Lake, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Jeremy J. Schmitt, 44, Tower, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Shane M. Stevens, 22, Duluth, burglary, fined $50, five days local confinement and pay $9,950 in restitution on three years probation with conditions; felony theft of firearms, 5 days local confinement, pay $9,950 in restitution with three years probation with conditions.
- Roger D. Tokvam, 73, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Devonne N. Tranble, 24, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, careless driving, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions, fined $100.
- Brandi M. Vainio, 37, Esko, receiving stolen property, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 17 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 34 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Brittany M. Warren, 32, Hibbing, four counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
- Dale E. Weinand, 65, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Letrice D. Willborn, 44, Hibbing, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and five days local confinement; violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year.
- Stacey L. Zallar, 44, Blaine, Minnesota, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
Nov. 18
- Steven R. Ahlin, 58, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Sara L. Bevan, 42, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David A. Burns, 41, Duluth, criminal damage to property, fined $50, 30 days local confinement and pay $50 in restitution.
- Steven R. Contos, 40, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $100 fine.
- Timothy B. Fay, 21, Jamestown, Rhode Island, trespass on a pipeline, fined $50, 91 days local confinement and 25 hours Community Work Service, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joselino D. Gonzalez, 59, Frankfort, Illinois, driving 86 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jack T. Grahek, 70, Embarrass, fish and game - take wolf in closed season, fish and game - untagged traps or snares, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions; small game - snare loop diameter exceeds limit and small game - failure to remove trap after close of applicable trapping season, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions, pay $1,030 in restitution per each count, concurrent.
- Patrick H. Kamrowski, 33, Aurora, forestry - failure to obtain or carry consent to remove decorative trees, fined $100; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jeremy T. Lemmons, 34, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Anthony P. McCullum, 52, Duluth, illegal use of license plates not issued to that vehicle, fined $300.
- Dylan J. Moore, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/12/18), fined $200.
- Matthew J. Neiding, 48, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Richard E. Olson, 56, Marietta, Georgia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Liliya Pashko, 55, Minnetonka, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph, fined $150.
- Svitlana I. Pashko, 50, Maple Grove, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Melissa D. Pavlowich, 40, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jacob A. Peters, 31, Hermantown, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Jose A. Sanchez Marban, 32, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Nov. 19
- Daequan M. Dandridge, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200; child passenger restraint violation, fined $50.
- Chad L. Siegel, 50, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/23/13), fined $200.
- Roberta S. Witcher, 45, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
